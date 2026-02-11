Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Surpasses $7,000,000 in Presale and Confirms Binance Listing With PepetoSwap Defi

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum based meme utility project, has surpassed 7 million in presale funding and confirmed that the token is scheduled for listing on Binance following the completion of its presale phase. The project is currently advancing toward a stated 10 million presale cap.

The Binance listing confirmation was shared through Pepeto’s official communication channels, where the team outlined preparations for exchange onboarding and the transition from presale allocation to open market trading.

The milestone places Pepeto among the more closely followed early stage crypto projects of 2026, combining structured fundraising momentum with confirmed exchange exposure.

Binance Listing and Market Implications

Exchange listings often represent a turning point for early stage crypto projects. In prior market cycles, tokens such as SHIB and PEPE experienced sharp increases in trading activity and liquidity after securing Binance listings. In many cases, early participants who entered before public confirmation saw materially different entry prices than those who joined post listing.

A Binance listing expands access to a global retail and institutional user base, increases order book depth, and introduces broader liquidity conditions. For projects transitioning out of presale, this stage typically marks the beginning of open market price discovery.

Market observers have drawn comparisons between Pepeto and earlier meme driven tokens that combined strong branding with exchange momentum. Pepeto has also been reported as being connected to a PEPE co founder, a detail that has added to market discussion around the project’s positioning.

While price performance will ultimately depend on execution and broader market conditions, exchange integration historically alters capital flow dynamics for early stage tokens.

Presale Progress and Pricing Structure

Pepeto’s presale has now exceeded 7 million in total contributions so fast. The token remains priced at 0.000000183 during the current stage, with progressive pricing tiers tied to allocation milestones.

According to publicly shared materials, pricing adjustments are scheduled as funding advances toward the 10 million cap. Once the cap is reached and exchange trading begins, current presale pricing will no longer be available.

Infrastructure Development Underway

Pepeto describes itself as a meme utility ecosystem rather than a culture only token. The roadmap includes:

PepetoSwap, a decentralized swap model

Pepeto Bridge, focused on cross chain interoperability

Pepeto Exchange, a planned curated platform for verified meme utility tokens

A staking framework designed to support long term participation

Ecosystem activity is structured to route through the PEPETO token, aligning platform usage with token demand mechanics.

The project’s smart contracts have undergone third party audits by SolidProof and Coinsult. The team has stated that development priorities include operational transparency and staged technical rollout ahead of full market exposure.

Demo Release and Technical Milestones

Pepeto has confirmed that a demo version of its exchange interface is live. According to team updates, the preview includes trading interfaces, swap functionality, and bridge integration. The project has also indicated that multiple tokens have been reviewed internally in preparation for future listing frameworks.

Advancing technical components prior to exchange launch is intended to differentiate the project from meme tokens that introduce infrastructure after distribution.

Market Timing and Capital Rotation

Periods of large cap consolidation often shift attention toward earlier stage projects. Historically, meaningful percentage moves have occurred during transitional phases between presale and broader exchange access, particularly when listings coincide with improving liquidity conditions.

With Pepeto raised $7M so fast and exchange listing confirmed, the project is entering what many describe as a transitional phase between early allocation and open market participation.

About Pepeto

Pepeto is an Ethereum based meme utility ecosystem focused on combining meme culture with structured blockchain infrastructure. The project includes decentralized swap functionality, cross chain connectivity, staking incentives, and a planned curated exchange model for verified meme utility tokens. Pepeto’s stated goal is to build a sustainable ecosystem supported by technical development and transparent mechanics.

