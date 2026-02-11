Hugo Neu Corporation Appoints Michael Meyer as President of Hugo Neu Realty Management – Kearny Point

Kearny, NJ, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hugo Neu Corporation today announced the appointment of Michael Meyer as President of Hugo Neu Realty Management, recognizing his longstanding leadership in transformative real estate development and his commitment to economic, social, and environmental sustainability. His scope of authority and responsibility will encompass the strategic and operational integrity of Kearny Point to not only maintain the property’s existing success but also guarantee its growing and promising future.

Meyer previously served as Director of Development for Hugo Neu Realty Management, where he played a central leadership role in the redevelopment of Kearny Point, a 130-acre historic industrial shipyard located along the Hackensack River in South Kearny, New Jersey. Once a former shipbuilding complex, Kearny Point is being repositioned as a modern industrial campus featuring industrial warehouses, small business incubation, and flexible office environments. Under his leadership, the project has emphasized environmental sustainability, economic growth, and meaningful community impact- demonstrating how thoughtful industrial development can strengthen both business and surrounding communities.

“Mike brings a rare combination of development expertise, public-sector leadership, and a deep understanding of how real estate can serve the broader public good,” said Peter Kelman, CEO & President of Hugo Neu Corporation. “His vision and experience make him uniquely qualified to lead Hugo Neu Realty Management into its next phase of growth.”

Before joining Hugo Neu, Meyer was a key figure in New Jersey’s urban redevelopment efforts as Director of Housing and Real Estate for the City of Newark.

In that role, he helped advance a development pipeline exceeding $2 billion, including new residential developments, parks, community facilities, and major public and private infrastructure investments. He also oversaw public lending and grant-making to more than two dozen private and nonprofit developers, catalyzing projects totaling more than $500 million in value. Notably, during his tenure, Newark tripled its rate of new affordable housing production.

Earlier in his career, Meyer served as Assistant Director of Housing for the City of San Jose from 2002 to 2006, where he helped address Silicon Valley’s housing affordability crisis. He led the development of a five-year, $400 million housing investment program that resulted in more than 11,000 new affordable housing units across 80 projects. He also helped launch a nationally recognized Teacher Homebuyer Program, which provided more than $30 million in down-payment assistance to over 560 public school teachers.

Meyer holds a Master's in Public Policy from Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government and a Master of Arts from the University of Wisconsin.

About Hugo Neu Corporation

Hugo Neu Corporation is a diversified company committed to overall environmental, economic, social, and human sustainability, while focusing on relevant investment opportunities and businesses that support and model this shared commitment. It also strives to provide a community, to its employees and relevant stakeholders, of heightened social and environmental consciousness, fairness, loyalty, creativity, innovation, and visionary thinking. The company has been one of the nation’s largest value-added developers of industrial real estate, with more than 9 million square feet of industrial properties developed across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and California.

About Kearny Point

Kearny Point is evolving as a climate resiliency model for adaptive reuse and holistic environmental, economic, and community viability. It is transforming into an innovation hub with breathtaking water views, healthy green spaces, and a vibrant, inclusive infusion of arts, culture, and community engagement.

Kearny Point contributes towards the reinvigoration of the social and economic fabric of South Kearny and towards the achievement of an ecosystem that provides workplaces and spaces for diverse businesses of all sizes to grow. Through excellent infrastructure, affordability, and collaboration with private and public sectors, Kearny Point provides a professional environment in the heart of the Foreign-Trade Zone 49, as well as the most competitive film and TV stage production location in the State of New Jersey. Kearny Point stimulates the economic growth of South Kearny and the region and supports a growing community of people and ideas that fosters a deep passion for creativity, innovation, and progress for thousands of people. For more information, visit www.kearnypoint.com.

