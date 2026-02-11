Solstice Environmental Management Appoints Maureen Keough as President and CEO

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solstice Environmental Management is pleased to announce the appointment of Maureen Keough as President and Chief Executive Officer.





This change in leadership marks the next chapter in the Solstice story and reflects a deliberate succession plan focused on long-term sustainability, purpose-driven growth, and enduring impact. Founder and CEO Michelle Cotton will step back from day-to-day operations and assume a strategic advisory role with the company.

“Solstice is in good hands,” said Cotton. “Maureen brings the judgment, business acumen, and collaborative leadership the company needs for its next phase, while staying true to the values and purpose that have guided us from the beginning.”

Keough joined Solstice in 2024 as Vice President of Operations and Strategy and brings executive leadership experience across energy, software, non-profit, and clean technology sectors. As President and CEO, she will lead the organization in managing daily operations and shaping the company’s future direction.

“I am grateful for the vision and leadership Michelle has provided over the years,” said Keough. “She founded Solstice with a clear purpose - to build a values-driven company that tackles complex environmental challenges - and that foundation will continue to guide us as we move forward.”

Founded in 2002, Solstice Environmental Management delivers environmental consulting services across Western Canada: from site assessment, remediation and reclamation to ecological and land management services, including supporting traditional land use studies and resolving complex environmental challenges. The company will maintain its ongoing commitment to excellence and innovative environmental solutions, guided by its purpose of Reclaiming Value for Future Generations.

