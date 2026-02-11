PSIONIC and iMETALX Announce Strategic Collaboration Supporting RPOD, Space Control, and Space Battle Management for U.S. Space Force and SDA Missions

Washington, D.C. , Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psionic, Inc. a provider of advanced precision navigation and autonomy technologies for national security missions, and iMetalx, Inc, a Space Battle Management software company specializing in autonomous space control, today announced a strategic collaboration to support Rendezvous Proximity Operations (RPO), Resident Space Object (RSO) Characterization, Obstacle Avoidance, Docking (RPOD), Capture (RPOC), Space Control, and Space Battle Management missions for the U.S. Space Force (USSF) and the Space Development Agency (SDA).

The collaboration integrates iMETALX’s multi-agent autonomous, software-defined Space Battle Management stack with PSIONIC’s precision navigation and sensing solutions, enabling high-confidence space object characterization, resilient command and control, and autonomous decision-making across contested and denied orbital environments.

As space rapidly evolves into a contested warfighting domain, near-peer adversaries are demonstrating on-orbit maneuver, counter-space tactics, and AI-enabled space operations designed to challenge U.S. freedom of action. PSIONIC and iMETALX are addressing this challenge by delivering distributed, attritable multi-domain autonomy-enabled battle management capabilities aligned with USSF and SDA priorities for resilience, speed, and decision advantage.

Supporting USSF and SDA Mission Needs

The PSIONIC–iMETALX collaboration is designed to integrate with current and future USSF and SDA architectures, including proliferated constellations, software-defined ground systems, and joint command-and-control frameworks. The combined solution supports the following mission areas:

RPO, RSO Characterization, RPOD, Obstacle Avoidance, and Space Control missions in congested and contested orbital regimes

Space Battle Management and Space C2/C3 decision layers

Sensor fusion, tracking, and intent inference across multi-modal data sources

Autonomous and semi-autonomous operations at the tactical and operational edge

The approach emphasizes software-first, modular integration, enabling rapid adoption through OTA, IDIQ, and incremental deployment models favored by USSF and SDA program offices.

Integrated Autonomous Space Battle Management Stack

At the core of the collaboration is iMETALX’s full-stack autonomous Space Battle Management platform, purpose-built to overcome the limitations of legacy, terrestrial-centric space surveillance and control systems:

THOR™ — High-fidelity, photorealistic 3D reconstruction of Resident Space Objects (RSOs), delivering ground-truth characterization in minutes rather than weeks

High-fidelity, photorealistic 3D reconstruction of Resident Space Objects (RSOs), delivering ground-truth characterization in minutes rather than weeks ASGARD™ — Physics-based modeling, simulation, and synthetic data generation for Red-vs-Blue orbital warfare and autonomy training

Physics-based modeling, simulation, and synthetic data generation for Red-vs-Blue orbital warfare and autonomy training LOKI™ — Low-SWaP-C, radiation-tolerant edge compute enabling real-time, on-orbit processing, learning and autonomy

Low-SWaP-C, radiation-tolerant edge compute enabling real-time, on-orbit processing, learning and autonomy VALKYRIE ™ — Secure mesh networking and cross-domain interoperability for resilient command and control across heterogeneous systems

Secure mesh networking and cross-domain interoperability for resilient command and control across heterogeneous systems ODIN™ — Autonomous obstacle avoidance, rendezvous and proximity operations, and multi-agent multi-domain adaptive coordinated maneuver planning

When integrated with PSIONIC’s precision navigation solutions —leveraging coherent LiDAR, micro-Doppler sensing, and vibrometry—the combined iMETALX and Psionic system enables high-confidence RPOD, intent inference, and real-time autonomous decision support for the USSF and SDA mission sets.

Precision Navigation + Autonomy: Operational Capability Alignment

PSIONIC Precision Navigation sensing technologies directly enhance iMETALX autonomous workflows across multiple operational dimensions:

PSIONIC Sensor Modality iMETALX Integration Operational Capability Coherent LiDAR THOR High-fidelity 3D reconstruction; precise pose and shape estimation Micro-Doppler Sensing ODIN Maneuver characterization; intent inference; non-cooperative target assessment Vibrometry RPOC Workflows Object characterization; structural state awareness; anomaly detection, mass properties Edge Processing (LOKI) All Workflows On-orbit autonomy; reduced latency; resilient operations in degraded-comms environments

Together, these capabilities enable distributed space control and autonomous decision advantage at the tactical edge.

Momentum Across the National Security Space Enterprise

iMETALX technologies have demonstrated momentum through successful demonstrations and ongoing engagements across the national security space ecosystem, including work with USSF ecosystem its IC partners, UARCs and FFRDCs:

The collaboration with PSIONIC accelerates the transition from terrestrial analysis and mission preparation to operational, autonomous, and edge-enabled space battle management with the appropriate TRL levels for fielded capability.

Positioned for a Growing Market

Space Battle Management, Space Control, and decision-layer software represent a multi-billion-dollar annual market, driven by investments in USSF operations, SDA’s proliferated architectures missile warning and tracking, and allied space command-and-control systems. The PSIONIC–iMETALX collaboration is positioned to support near-term programs while shaping future USSF and SDA architectures for contested space operations.

About PSIONIC

Psionic, Inc. delivers precision navigation, advanced sensing, and autonomy solutions for national security missions, supporting complex operations across contested and denied environments.

About iMETALX

iMetalx, Inc. is a Space Battle Management software company focused on autonomous space control, high-fidelity space object characterization, and distributed decision support for U.S. government and allied defense customers.



