DeFi Development Corp. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

BOCA RATON, FL, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company”), the first US public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced it will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and business outlook on its investor relations website at https://defidevcorp.com/investor?tab=Earnings on Monday, March 30, 2026, at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A video update featuring CEO Joseph Onorati, CFO John Han, COO & CIO Parker White, and CSO Dan Kang will be uploaded to youtube.com/@DeFiDevCorp on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Management will address strategic highlights and take questions submitted in advance by both retail investors and sell-side analysts. Starting on March 20 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for DFDV management by visiting here. This Q&A platform will remain open until Friday, March 27th at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.

The Company is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions, as well as value-add services, to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.

The Company currently serves more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders, including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).

Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com



Media Contact:

press@defidevcorp.com

