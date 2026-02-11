Orange Investment Advisors Enhances Team with Appointment of Two Portfolio Managers

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company” - Nasdaq: OBT), parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Co. (the “Bank”) and Orange Investment Advisors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Carr and Stephen Soper as Portfolio Managers at Orange Investment Advisors, effective immediately.

Carr and Soper will manage client portfolios in alignment with individual investment objectives and the firm’s investment philosophy, while serving as long-term strategic partners to clients. Their responsibilities span the full client lifecycle, from evaluating risk tolerance and establishing financial goals to building tailored investment plans and actively monitoring portfolios as conditions evolve.

“We are delighted to welcome Robert and Stephen at a time of continued growth for our firm,” said Curt Schultzberg, President of Orange Investment Advisors. “They bring a thoughtful, research-driven approach and a clear focus on risk management and long-term client success. Their leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our investment capabilities.”

Carr has more than 25 years of proven success in institutional sales, platform development, and client relationship development across wealth management, clearing in trading, and capital markets. He most recently was Principal at VS Asset Management, where he was responsible for all capital raising and business development for a disruptor fund strategy. He previously held positions with Penserra Securities, Fox River Execution-Sungard, Weeden & Co., and Fidelity Investments.

Soper has spent more than three decades in the financial industry, most recently as Vice President and Senior Trust Officer at Passumpsic Bank. He brings extensive experience providing strategic direction and oversight in wealth management, retirement services, business development, and private banking. He has also held key roles at Chase Bank, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Fidelity Bank, Rabobank, Moody Bank, Lakeland Bank, and Wrights Investors’ Services.

Rich Rowley, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Orange Investment Advisors, stated: “These two new appointments strengthen the firm's leadership as it capitalizes on its strategic alignment with Orange Bank & Trust Company, propelling growth while maintaining a commitment to fiduciary excellence, deliberate investment strategies, and personalized client service.”

About Orange County Bancorp, Inc

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Orange Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to approximately $2.7 billion in total assets. Orange Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and acquired by the Company in 2012.

Contact:

Candice Varetoni , Marketing Officer

Orange Bank & Trust Company

cvaretoni@orangebanktrust.com