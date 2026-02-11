Medical Informatics Corp. (MIC) Welcomes Danielle Russella to Board of Directors

Houston, TX, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Informatics Corp., a leader in intelligent patient monitoring and virtual care solutions, announces the appointment of highly accomplished healthcare executive Danielle Russella to its Board of Directors as an independent board member.

Danielle Russella brings decades of healthcare leadership to her roles as Co-founding Board Director and Operating Partner at Baton Health and Executive Partner at Pine Street Partners. With a track record that includes the IPOs, Danielle specializes in scaling startups, raising capital, and building high-performing teams. Previously a Venture Executive at Redesign Health, President at Amwell, and an investment banker at Wells Fargo, she is a frequent speaker on healthcare technology. She holds a BS in Finance from Drexel University.

Ms. Rusella stated "MIC's growth trajectory, commitment to setting a new standard for data-driven care, and forward-leaning vision for scaling AI-enabled solutions had me hooked from the moment I began to dig in. It's rare to find a company and its technology platform so uniquely qualified to lead the market. I'm thrilled to join the leadership team and existing Board at such a pivotal moment, working together to accelerate meaningful impact on patient outcomes at scale."

Having steered organizations such as Amwell and Medecision through the complexities of public offerings, she brings a battle-tested perspective to MIC’s mission of advancing intelligent patient monitoring. Beyond her operational rigor, Danielle is a dedicated mentor to the next generation of healthcare leaders—from C-suite founders to young professionals—ensuring that MIC’s growth is fueled by both financial discipline and a visionary approach to the future of care delivery.

Danielle Russella joins a distinguished group of leaders who currently serve on MIC’s board:

Emma Fauss, CEO & Co-founder, MIC

Craig Rusin, CPO & Co-founder, MIC

LaShonda Anderson-Williams, Salesforce

Diamantis Xylas, Catalio Capital

Erica Van, Intel Capital

Ali Tamaseb, DCVC

"We are thrilled to welcome Danielle Russella to our Board of Directors," said Emma Fauss, CEO & Co-founder of MIC. "Her deep expertise in healthcare, coupled with a proven track record in business transformation, market entry, and strategic partnerships, will be invaluable. We look forward to leveraging her strategic insight as we continue to grow and transform the future of healthcare."

About Medical Informatics Corp.

Medical Informatics Corp. (MIC), based in Houston, has advanced healthcare technology for over a decade. MIC’s FDA-cleared Sickbay Clinical Platform unifies patient monitoring by aggregating and redisplaying continuous data from diverse devices in a secure, vendor-neutral dashboard. This scalable solution supports clinical decision-making, remote monitoring, analytics, and AI, while helping health systems drive innovation and digital transformation in patient care. For more information visit www.sickbay.com