Cribl Surpasses $300 million in ARR, Powering the Essential Infrastructure for the AI Era

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced that it surpassed $300 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2025, marking a major milestone from $200 million ARR in December 2024. Over the past year, the company has seen robust growth in multi-product adoption with the number of customers using more than one product increasing more than 90% year over year. Cribl’s cloud offerings, particularly Stream, Edge, Lake, and Search, contributed to this success with cloud ARR now over $130M, growing over 75%, year over year.

Now, as Cribl enters its next fiscal year, the company is focused on equipping customers with an architecture for an AI-first world. Agents operate continuously, generating orders of magnitude more queries and digital exhaust, such as logs, metrics, and traces, which will overwhelm legacy storage and analysis systems. Cribl’s open architecture is designed to efficiently manage this exhaust, known as telemetry data, and make it easier for large enterprises to move into the AI era.

“Everyone has AI ambition, but most enterprises are realizing their legacy infrastructure simply wasn't built for it,” said Clint Sharp, co-founder and CEO of Cribl. “Current tools collapse under the speed and scale of AI workloads. Our continued growth proves that the market is ready for a new foundation. We are building agentic telemetry to turn AI ambition into infrastructure reality, giving our customers the open, vendor-agnostic architecture they need to lead in the AI era.”

Recent company highlights include:

ARR growth: Cribl grew ARR in excess of 40% in FY’26 as the number of customers who spend $500k or more in ARR increased by more than 50%;

Multi-product customers: Cribl grew multi-product customers more than 90% YoY as adoption of cloud services increased;

Employees: In January, Cribl surpassed more than 1,000 employees, with EMEA and APJ as our fastest-growing regions;

Customer growth: Cribl has increased its customer base more than 25% YoY, which now includes approximately 50% of the Fortune 100 and 35% of the Fortune 500.





As Cribl continues to mature, the company appointed two new members to its board of directors: Mike Kourey, who has successfully led five companies through IPO, who serves as the audit committee chair, and Chirantan “CJ” Desai, President and CEO of MongoDB, who brings deep experience in scaling high-growth, product-led software companies. This strategic strengthening of leadership is mirrored in the company's commitment to its customers.

Cribl’s commitment to growth and strategy is further reflected in the expansion of key industry partnerships. The company launched a major partnership with Palo Alto Networks and deepened partnerships with AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Wiz, and CrowdStrike.

The company’s growth and leadership was recognized throughout the industry in 2025 including being named to the Forbes Cloud 100, Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers (#1), Fortune Cyber60, Enterprise Tech 30 List, Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, empowers organizations to transform their data strategy for the AI era. Customers use Cribl’s vendor-agnostic solutions to analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data from any source or to any destination, delivering the choice, control, and flexibility required to adapt to their ever-changing needs. Cribl’s AI-powered product suite, which is used by Fortune 1000 companies globally, is purpose-built for IT and Security, including Cribl Stream , the industry’s leading observability pipeline; Cribl Edge , an intelligent vendor-neutral agent; Cribl Search , the industry’s first search-in-place solution; and, Cribl Lake and Lakehouse, turnkey open format storage solutions designed for telemetry volume and variety. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

