BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Oncology Therapeutics, Inc., or BBOT (NASDAQ: BBOT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on RAS-pathway malignancies, today announced it awarded inducement grants on February 10, 2026 under BBOT’s 2025 Inducement Plan as a material inducement to the employment of two individuals hired by BBOT in January 2026.

The employees received, in the aggregate, non-qualified stock options to purchase 65,350 shares of BBOT common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, with an exercise price of $10.84 per share, the closing price of BBOT’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on the effective date of the grant, which will vest 1/4 on the first anniversary of the employee’s applicable start date and in 36 equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to the employee’s continued service with the Company through each applicable vesting date, or collectively, the Awards.

All of the above-described Awards were granted outside of BBOT’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plans and are pursuant to BBOT’s 2025 Inducement Plan, which was adopted by BBOT’s board of directors in October 2025. The Awards were approved by the compensation committee of the board of directors, which is comprised solely of independent directors, as a material inducement to the employees entering into employment with BBOT in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About BBOT

BBOT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a next-generation pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting RAS and PI3Kα malignancies. BBOT has the goal of improving outcomes for patients with cancers driven by the two most prevalent oncogenes in human tumors. For more information, please visit www.bbotx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

