The Honest Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 25, 2026

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Honest Company (NASDAQ: HNST), a personal care products company dedicated to creating products for everyone—from babies to adults—that raise the standards of clean and bring joy to every moment, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review these results at 1:45pm PT/4:45pm ET on the same day.

For those interested in participating in the conference call by phone, please click here. Following registration, dial-in details will be provided via email. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. The live webcast can be accessed at https://investors.honest.com . A replay of the webcast will remain available on the Company’s website for one year.

About The Honest Company

Founded in 2012, The Honest Company [NASDAQ: HNST] is on a mission to create personal care that raises the standards of clean and brings joy to each and every moment. By combining thoughtful design with science-based innovation, the Company delivers cleanly-formulated personal care products for everyone from babies to adults – showing you don’t have to compromise between performance and peace of mind.

The Honest Standard, the Company’s rigorous set of guiding principles that shape every step of product innovation and development, reflects Honest’s ongoing dedication to safety, transparency and integrity. As a leader in Clean Conscious™ products, Honest continues to set a new standard for clean formulations, bringing joy to a community that seeks authenticity, transparency and efficacy in everyday essentials. Honest products are available nationwide at major retailers, including Amazon, Target and Walmart. For more information about The Honest Standard and the Company, please visit www.honest.com.

