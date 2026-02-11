Getty Realty Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) (“Getty” or the “Company”), a net lease REIT focused on convenience and automotive retail real estate, announced today its financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net earnings: $0.45 per share

Funds From Operations (“FFO”): $0.64 per share

Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”): $0.63 per share

Invested $135.4 million at a 7.9% initial cash yield





Full Year 2025 Highlights

Net earnings: $1.35 per share

FFO: $2.34 per share

AFFO: $2.43 per share

Invested $268.8 million at a 7.9% initial cash yield





“We are pleased with Getty's strong fourth quarter and full year 2025 performance, which reflect the merits of our disciplined investment strategy, consistent earnings growth, and the reliability of our portfolio of convenience and automotive retail properties,” stated Christopher J. Constant, Getty’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “For the full year, we deployed $269 million at an attractive 7.9% yield, demonstrating our ability to source and close accretive transactions that meet our stringent underwriting standards. With more than $500 million of liquidity, and a robust pipeline of committed and pending investments, we enter 2026 poised for continued growth.”

Net Earnings, FFO and AFFO

All per share amounts are presented on a fully diluted per common share basis, unless stated otherwise. FFO and AFFO are “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” which are defined and reconciled to net earnings at the end of this release.

($ in thousands) Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net earnings $ 27,044 $ 22,295 $ 79,192 $ 71,064 Net earnings per share $ 0.45 $ 0.39 $ 1.35 $ 1.25 FFO $ 37,978 $ 32,470 $ 136,171 $ 123,976 FFO per share $ 0.64 $ 0.57 $ 2.34 $ 2.21 AFFO $ 37,573 $ 34,031 $ 141,439 $ 130,793 AFFO per share $ 0.63 $ 0.60 $ 2.43 $ 2.34



Select Financial Results

Revenues from Rental Properties

($ in thousands) Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Rental income (a) $ 59,144 $ 50,125 $ 214,528 $ 187,816 Tenant reimbursement income 852 2,114 5,057 10,853 Revenues from rental properties $ 59,996 $ 52,239 $ 219,585 $ 198,669

(a) Rental income includes base rental income, additional rental income, if any, and certain non-cash revenue recognition adjustments.





For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, base rental income grew 12.5% to $54.8 million, as compared to $48.7 million for the same period in 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, base rental income grew 11.6% to $206.5 million, as compared to $185.0 million for the same period in 2024.

The growth in base rental income was driven by incremental revenue from recently acquired properties and contractual rent increases for in-place leases, partially offset by property dispositions.

Interest (Income) on Notes and Mortgages Receivable

($ in thousands) Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest on notes and mortgages receivable $ 553 $ 777 $ 2,142 $ 4,722



The change in interest earned on notes and mortgages receivable in both periods was due to a net decrease in average notes and mortgages receivable outstanding as compared to the prior year period.

Property Costs

($ in thousands) Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Property operating expenses $ 1,696 $ 3,043 $ 8,057 $ 14,217 Leasing and redevelopment expenses 218 202 688 642 Property costs $ 1,914 $ 3,245 $ 8,745 $ 14,859



The improvement in property operating expenses in both periods was primarily due to reductions in reimbursable real estate taxes and rent expense.

Other Expenses

($ in thousands) Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Environmental expenses $ (151 ) $ 447 $ 1,950 $ 585 General and administrative expenses 7,107 6,493 27,268 25,265 Impairments 546 1,499 2,817 3,966



The change in environmental expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025 was primarily due to an increase in environmental litigation accruals, partially offset by a reduction in estimates related to unknown environmental liabilities, including the removal of unknown reserve liabilities which had previously been accrued for certain properties. Environmental expenses vary from period to period and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on the magnitude or the direction of changes in reported environmental expenses for any one period, or a comparison to prior periods.

The change in general and administrative expenses in both periods was primarily due to higher employee related expenses and legal fees, including certain transaction related costs.

Impairment charges result from (i) the accumulation of asset retirement costs at certain properties due to changes in estimated environmental liabilities, which increases the carrying values of these properties in excess of their fair values, and (ii) decreases in the carrying value of certain properties based on third-party indications of potential selling prices or reductions in estimated undiscounted cash flows expected to be received during the assumed holding period.

Portfolio Activities

Acquisitions and Development Funding

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company invested $135.4 million at a 7.9% initial cash yield, including:

The acquisition of 22 properties for $131.8 million, including 14 convenience stores, six auto service centers, one drive-thru quick service restaurant, and one express tunnel car wash.

Incremental development funding of $3.6 million for the construction of new-to-industry collision centers, oil change locations, and drive-thru quick service restaurants. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had advanced aggregate development funding of $7.5 million for the development of new-to-industry properties that are either owned by the Company and under construction by its tenants, or which the Company expects to acquire via sale-leaseback transactions at the end of the respective construction periods.





During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company invested $268.8 million at a 7.9% initial cash yield, including the acquisition of 73 convenience and retail properties across all of the Company’s target property types.

Subsequent to year end, the Company invested approximately $8.7 million for the acquisition or development of multiple drive-thru quick service restaurants and auto service centers.

Investment Pipeline

As of February 11, 2026, the Company had a committed investment pipeline of approximately $100.0 million for the development and/or acquisition of 36 convenience and automotive retail properties. The Company expects to fund the majority of this investment activity, which includes transactions with 12 different tenants, over the next 3-12 months. While the Company has fully executed agreements for each transaction, the timing and amount of each investment is dependent on its counterparties and the schedules under which they are able to complete development projects and certain business acquisitions for which the Company is providing sale leaseback financing.

Redevelopments

During the year ended December 31, 2025, rent commenced on a redevelopment property located in the Philadelphia metro area and leased to a Take 5 Oil Change franchisee under a long term, triple net lease. The Company also provided funding for the improvement of a convenience store located in the New York City metropolitan area resulting in increased rent and an extended lease term.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had signed leases for three redevelopment projects, including two sites under construction and one site pending recapture from its net lease portfolio. Other potential projects are in various stages of feasibility planning.

Dispositions

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company sold seven properties for gross proceeds of $12.8 million and recorded a gain of $4.0 million on the dispositions. During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company sold 13 properties for gross proceeds of $18.3 million and recorded a gain of $6.3 million on the dispositions.

Balance Sheet and Capital Markets

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $1.0 billion of total outstanding indebtedness consisting of (i) $750.0 million of senior unsecured notes with a weighted average interest rate of 4.1% and a weighted average maturity of 4.9 years, and (ii) $250.0 million outstanding on the Company’s $450.0 million unsecured revolving credit facility (the “Revolver”), of which $150.0 million was fixed at a 6.1% interest rate.

Debt Capital Markets

As previously announced, in November 2025, the Company closed the private placement of $250.0 million of senior unsecured notes priced at a fixed rate of 5.76% and which mature on January 22, 2036 (the “2036 Notes”). The 2036 Notes funded on January 22, 2026 and proceeds were used to repay amounts outstanding under the Revolver.

Pro forma for the issuance of the 2036 Notes, the Company had $1.0 billion of senior unsecured notes outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 4.5% and a weighted average maturity of 6.2 years, and full borrowing capacity under the Revolver.

Equity Capital Markets

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company settled approximately 2.1 million shares of common stock for net proceeds of approximately $59.2 million, and entered into new forward sale agreements to sell approximately 0.4 million shares of common stock for anticipated gross proceeds of approximately $12.7 million.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had a total of approximately 2.1 million shares of common stock subject to outstanding forward equity agreements which, upon settlement, are anticipated to raise gross proceeds of approximately $62.6 million.

2025 Guidance

The Company reaffirms its most recent 2026 AFFO guidance of $2.48 to $2.50 per diluted share. The Company’s outlook includes completed transaction activity as of the date of this release, but does not include prospective acquisitions, dispositions, or capital markets activities (including the settlement of outstanding forward sale agreements).

The guidance is based on current assumptions and is subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC.

AFFO per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of such forward-looking non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because doing so would require unreasonable efforts due to the nature of the adjustments, which rely on assumptions and estimates that are subject to significant change throughout the year, necessary to calculate the non-GAAP measure.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of December 31, 2025, the Company’s portfolio included 1,174 freestanding properties located in 44 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to measurements defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company also focuses on Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) to measure its performance.

FFO and AFFO are generally considered by analysts and investors to be appropriate supplemental non-GAAP measures of the performance of REITs. FFO and AFFO are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, FFO and AFFO are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Neither FFO nor AFFO represent cash generated from operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP and therefore these measures should not be considered an alternative for GAAP net earnings or as a measure of liquidity. These measures should only be used to evaluate the Company’s performance in conjunction with corresponding GAAP measures.

FFO is defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”) as GAAP net earnings before (i) depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, (ii) gains or losses on dispositions of real estate assets, (iii) impairment charges, and (iv) the cumulative effect of accounting changes.

The Company defines AFFO as FFO excluding (i) certain revenue recognition adjustments (defined below), (ii) certain environmental adjustments (defined below), (iii) stock-based compensation, (iv) amortization of debt issuance costs and (v) other non-cash and/or unusual items that are not reflective of the Company’s core operating performance.

Other REITs may use definitions of FFO and/or AFFO that are different than the Company’s and, accordingly, may not be comparable.

The Company believes that FFO and AFFO are helpful to analysts and investors in measuring the Company’s performance because both FFO and AFFO exclude various items included in GAAP net earnings that do not relate to, or are not indicative of, the core operating performance of the Company’s portfolio. Specifically, FFO excludes items such as depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, gains or losses on dispositions of real estate assets, and impairment charges. With respect to AFFO, the Company further excludes the impact of (i) deferred rental revenue (straight-line rent), the net amortization of above-market and below-market leases, adjustments recorded for the recognition of rental income from direct financing leases, and the amortization of deferred lease incentives (collectively, “Revenue Recognition Adjustments”), (ii) environmental accretion expenses, environmental litigation accruals, insurance reimbursements, legal settlements and judgments, and changes in environmental remediation estimates (collectively, “Environmental Adjustments”), (iii) stock-based compensation expense, (iv) amortization of debt issuance costs and (v) other items, which may include allowances for credit losses on notes and mortgages receivable and direct financing leases, losses on extinguishment of debt, retirement and severance costs, and other items that do not impact the Company’s recurring cash flow and which are not indicative of its core operating performance.

The Company pays particular attention to AFFO which it believes provides the most useful depiction of the core operating performance of its portfolio. By providing AFFO, the Company believes it is presenting information that assists analysts and investors in their assessment of the Company’s core operating performance, as well as the sustainability of its core operating performance with the sustainability of the core operating performance of other real estate companies. For a tabular reconciliation of FFO and AFFO to GAAP net earnings, see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Funds From Operations and Adjusted Funds From Operations” included herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the private securities litigation reform act of 1995. When the words “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “predicts,” “outlook” and similar expressions are used, they identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions and information currently available to management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding the company’s 2026 AFFO per share guidance, those made by Mr. Constant, statements regarding the recapture and transfer of certain net lease retail properties, statements regarding the ability to obtain appropriate permits and approvals, and statements regarding AFFO as a measure best representing core operating performance and its utility in comparing the sustainability of the company’s core operating performance with the sustainability of the core operating performance of other REITs.

Information concerning factors that could cause the company’s actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found elsewhere from this press release, including, without limitation, those statements in the company’s periodic reports filed with the securities and exchange commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.





GETTY REALTY CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS: Real Estate: Land $ 1,050,611 $ 943,800 Buildings and improvements 1,141,467 1,028,799 Lease intangible assets 209,184 171,129 Investment in direct financing leases, net 38,853 43,416 Construction in progress 73 96 Real estate held for use 2,440,188 2,187,240 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (405,908 ) (350,626 ) Real estate held for use, net 2,034,280 1,836,614 Real estate held for sale, net 1,896 243 Real estate, net 2,036,176 1,836,857 Notes and mortgages receivable 19,466 29,454 Cash and cash equivalents 8,361 9,484 Restricted cash 4,419 4,133 Deferred rent receivable 70,325 61,553 Accounts receivable 2,366 2,509 Right-of-use assets - operating 10,190 12,368 Right-of-use assets - finance 60 107 Prepaid expenses and other assets 22,005 17,215 Total assets $ 2,173,368 $ 1,973,680 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Credit Facility $ 250,000 $ 82,500 Term Loan, net — 148,951 Senior Unsecured Notes, net 748,351 673,511 Environmental remediation obligations 15,928 20,942 Dividends payable 29,828 26,541 Lease liability - operating 11,300 13,612 Lease liability - finance 174 330 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 45,658 45,210 Total liabilities 1,101,239 1,011,597 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 authorized; unissued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 59,815,921 and 55,027,144 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 598 550 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) — (1,864 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,229,340 1,088,390 Dividends paid in excess of earnings (157,809 ) (124,993 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,072,129 962,083 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,173,368 $ 1,973,680





GETTY REALTY CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Revenues from rental properties $ 59,996 $ 52,239 $ 219,585 $ 198,669 Interest on notes and mortgages receivable 553 777 2,142 4,722 Total revenues 60,549 53,016 221,727 203,391 Operating expenses: Property costs 1,914 3,245 8,745 14,859 Impairments 546 1,499 2,817 3,966 Environmental (151 ) 447 1,950 585 General and administrative 7,107 6,493 27,268 25,265 Depreciation and amortization 15,936 15,000 61,934 54,984 Total operating expenses 25,352 26,684 102,714 99,659 Gain on dispositions of real estate 5,548 6,324 7,772 6,038 Operating income 40,745 32,656 126,785 109,770 Other income, net 245 62 439 566 Interest expense (12,288 ) (10,423 ) (46,374 ) (39,272 ) Loss on termination of interest rate swaps (1,658 ) — (1,658 ) — Net earnings $ 27,044 $ 22,295 $ 79,192 $ 71,064 Basic earnings per common share: Net earnings $ 0.45 $ 0.39 $ 1.35 $ 1.26 Diluted earnings per common share: Net earnings $ 0.45 $ 0.39 $ 1.35 $ 1.25 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 57,946 55,023 56,316 54,305 Diluted 58,044 55,670 56,459 54,552





GETTY REALTY CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net earnings $ 27,044 $ 22,295 $ 79,192 $ 71,064 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 15,936 15,000 61,934 54,984 Gains on dispositions of real estate (5,548 ) (6,324 ) (7,772 ) (6,038 ) Impairments 546 1,499 2,817 3,966 Funds from operations (FFO) 37,978 32,470 136,171 123,976 Revenue recognition adjustments Deferred rental revenue (straight-line rent) (1,866 ) (2,328 ) (8,772 ) (7,129 ) Amortization of above and below market leases, net (59 ) (71 ) (312 ) (427 ) Amortization of investments in direct financing leases 1,256 1,061 4,692 5,580 Amortization of lease incentives (3,481 ) 191 (2,837 ) 284 Total revenue recognition adjustments (4,150 ) (1,147 ) (7,229 ) (1,692 ) Environmental Adjustments Accretion expense 75 108 313 407 Changes in environmental estimates (371 ) (110 ) (4,753 ) (933 ) Environmental litigation accruals — 125 5,616 125 Insurance reimbursements (43 ) (30 ) (86 ) (95 ) Legal settlements and judgments — — — (41 ) Total environmental adjustments (339 ) 93 1,090 (537 ) Other Adjustments Stock-based compensation expense 1,726 1,443 6,918 5,934 Amortization of debt issuance costs 363 563 2,494 2,253 Allowance for credit loss on notes and mortgages receivable and direct financing leases (67 ) 29 (67 ) (177 ) Loss on termination of interest rate swaps 1,658 — 1,658 — Retirement and severance costs 404 580 404 1,036 Total other adjustments 4,084 2,615 11,407 9,046 Adjusted Funds from operations (AFFO) $ 37,573 $ 34,031 $ 141,439 $ 130,793 Basic per share amounts: Net earnings $ 0.45 $ 0.39 $ 1.35 $ 1.26 FFO (a) 0.64 0.58 2.35 2.22 AFFO (a) 0.63 0.60 2.44 2.35 Diluted per share amounts: Net earnings $ 0.45 $ 0.39 $ 1.35 $ 1.25 FFO (a) 0.64 0.57 2.34 2.21 AFFO (a) 0.63 0.60 2.43 2.34 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 57,946 55,023 56,316 54,305 Diluted 58,044 55,670 56,459 54,552

(a) Dividends paid and undistributed earnings allocated, if any, to unvested restricted stockholders are deducted from FFO and AFFO for the computation of the per share amounts. The following amounts were deducted:





Three months ended

December 31, Twelve months ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 FFO 1,067 642 3,933 3,208 AFFO 1,056 721 4,085 3,384





