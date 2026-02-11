Publication of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

MALMÖ, Sweden, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY), the world’s original and largest oat drink company, has today published its interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 (the “Year-End 2025 Report”).

The Year-End 2025 Report is also available on the Company’s website at https://investors.oatly.com/financials-filings.

About Oatly

We are the world’s original and largest oat drink company. For over 30 years, we have exclusively focused on developing expertise around oats: a global power crop with inherent properties. Our commitment to oats has resulted in core technical advancements that enabled us to unlock the breadth of the dairy portfolio, including alternatives to milks, ice cream, yogurt, cooking creams, spreads and on-the-go drinks. Headquartered in Malmö, Sweden, the Oatly brand is available in more than 50 countries globally.

For more information, please visit www.oatly.com .

