TTEC Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Release and Webcast of Investor Conference Call

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled CX solutions, announced today that TTEC will release its earnings results after market close on Thursday, February 26, 2026, when a press release will be issued. The Company will host a live webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, February 27, 2026.

You are invited to join a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the "Investors Relations" section of the TTEC website at www.ttec.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, a replay will be available on the TTEC website.

ABOUT TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI and analytics solutions. The Company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enabled customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at https://www.ttec.com .

