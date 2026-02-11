Crown Crafts to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell, Commemorating the Debut of Groovy Girls® at Toy Fair

GONZALES, La., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) (the “Company”) today announced that Olivia Elliott, President and Chief Executive Officer, will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on Friday, February 13, 2026, as the Company kicks off its attendance at the North American International Toy Fair in New York City and celebrates the relaunch of Manhattan Toy’s iconic collection of Groovy Girls® dolls announced earlier this week.

The ceremony will be held at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square and will be broadcast live starting at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 13, 2026. A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America’s largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, diaper bags, bibs, toys and disposable products. The Company operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc. and Sassy Baby, Inc., which market a variety of infant, toddler, and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks (Sassy®, Manhattan Toy®, NoJo®, Baby Boom® and Neat Solutions®), as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, wholesale clubs, internet-based retailers and directly to consumers through the Company’s websites. For more information visit the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com.

Contact: Claire Spencer Vice President and Chief Financial Officer investor@crowncrafts.com



