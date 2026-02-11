embecta names new Chairman of the Board and Lead Independent Director

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, today announced that the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of embecta has elected Devdatt “Dev” Kurdikar as Chairman of the Board and Dr. Claire Pomeroy as Lead Independent Director, effective immediately. These changes follow the previously announced retirement of LTG (Ret.) David F. Melcher, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board due to several commitments outside of his service to the Company.

Kurdikar, 57, joined BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) in 2021 to lead the diabetes care business and became the President and Chief Executive Officer of the company and a member of its Board of Directors upon completion of its spinoff from BD in 2022. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), AdvaMed (Advanced Medical Technology Association) and LMG Holdings (a portfolio company of The Riverside Company).

“Through the combined efforts of our employees around the world, embecta has come a long way since our launch as an independent company nearly four years ago,” said Kurdikar. “I am honored that my fellow Board members have placed their faith in me to continue to drive this progress while leading our transformation into a more broad-based medical supplies company.”

Dr. Pomeroy, 70, has been a member of the embecta Board of Directors since its inception in 2022. In addition to her role as Lead Independent Director, she will continue to chair the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and serve on the Technology, Quality and Regulatory Committee. Since 2013, she has served as President of the Albert and Mary Lasker Foundation, a private foundation that seeks to improve health by accelerating support for medical research through recognition of research excellence, public education and advocacy. She is also a director of Haemonetics Corporation and serves on the Board of Directors of the Sierra Health Foundation, Center for Women in Academic Medicine and Science, iBiology/Science Communication Lab, the Science Philanthropy Alliance, Morehouse School of Medicine, Research!America and Geisinger College of Health Sciences.

“I wish to thank the Board for their trust and support as we work together to carry out embecta’s mission to empower people with diabetes today while paving the way for a life unlimited for all,” said Dr. Pomeroy. “Between Dev’s leadership and our Board’s diversity of experience and shared sense of purpose, I have great confidence in our ability to advance embecta’s transformation and long-term success.”

About embecta

embecta is a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, helping to improve lives through innovative solutions, partnerships, and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.