National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Closing of Subordinated Notes Offering

DENVER, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC, “NBHC”) (the “Company”), the holding company for NBH Bank (the “Bank”), today announced the closing of a public offering of $150.0 million aggregate principal amount of 5.875% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2036 (the “Notes”).The offering was increased to $150.0 million from a $100.0 million initial transaction given strong investor demand from a high-quality institutional investor base. Interest on the Notes will accrue at a rate equal to (i) 5.875% per annum for the initial five-year fixed rate period payable semi-annually in arrears, and (ii) a floating rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be Three-Month Term SOFR, plus a spread of 241 basis points for the five-year variable rate period, payable quarterly in arrears. The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes.

Piper Sandler & Co. acted as sole book-running manager for the offering. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is acting as legal counsel to the Company and Otteson Shapiro LLP is acting as legal counsel to the underwriter.

About National Bank Holdings Corporation

National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise, delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiaries, NBH Bank and Bank of Jackson Hole Trust, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of over 100 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Texas, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico, Idaho, and Palm Beach, Florida. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank’s core footprint. Its trust and wealth management business is operated in its core footprint under the Bank of Jackson Hole Trust charter. NBH Bank operates under a single state charter through the following brand names as divisions of NBH Bank: in Colorado, Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage; in Kansas and Missouri, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage; in Texas, Vista Bank and Hillcrest Bank; in Utah, New Mexico and Idaho, Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage; in Palm Beach, Florida, Vista Bank; and in Wyoming, Bank of Jackson Hole and Bank of Jackson Hole Mortgage. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com.

