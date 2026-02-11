Fabrinet Publishes 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report

BANGKOK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, today published its Corporate Responsibility Report for the fiscal year ended June 27, 2025. The report provides an interim update on Fabrinet’s progress on sustainable manufacturing, supply chain and quality management, risk management, employee training and development, and community initiatives and engagement.

Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, said “Our commitment to sustainable manufacturing practices, employee development and community engagement is reflected in our performance in fiscal year 2025. We create long-term value for our stakeholders through a relentless focus on continuous improvements in efficiency, resiliency, and quality, as described in our latest Corporate Responsibility Report.”

Some key achievements in fiscal year 2025 that the report highlights include:

Sustainable Manufacturing: Reduced electricity intensity and Scope 2 emissions intensity, while also lowering costs, natural resource consumption, and waste through the implementation of 233 green stream mapping and reduce, reuse, recycle projects

Extended continuous improvement initiatives in 2025, including Kaizen & Lean Training, quarterly Kaizen and Six Sigma contests, weekly Gemba audits, and regular 5S audits to help empower employees to directly contribute to high-quality, efficient operations Human Capital Management : Recognized by Thailand’s Ministry of Labor again in fiscal year 2025 for strong labor rights practices at both Pinehurst and Chonburi campuses

: Recognized by Thailand’s Ministry of Labor again in fiscal year 2025 for strong labor rights practices at both Pinehurst and Chonburi campuses Community Initiatives: Received national recognition for contributions to community development and youth empowerment

The full report can be accessed on Fabrinet’s website at: fabrinet.com/about/corporate-responsibility.

