Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. Releases Fourth Quarter and Annual 2025 Results

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) has released its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. Please visit the Investor Relations section of Piedmont's website at https://investor.piedmontreit.com to access the Earnings Release and Supplemental Information.

Piedmont has scheduled a conference call and an audio web cast for Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET during which the Company’s management team will review fourth quarter and annual performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

To Listen to the Live or Replay of the Webcast:

Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.piedmontreit.com/news-and-events/event-calendar

For analysts that are participating in the Conference Call:

Please dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to start time to ensure a timely connection.

Domestic: (888) 506-0062

International: (973) 528-0011

Participant Access Code: 518115

To Listen to the Replay Telephonically:

Domestic: (877) 481-4010

International: (919) 882-2331

Replay Passcode: 53481

The playback can be accessed through February 26, 2026.

About Piedmont Realty Trust

Piedmont Realty Trust™ (NYSE: PDM), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment company focused on delivering an exceptional office environment. As an owner, manager, developer and operator of approximately 16 MM SF of Class A properties across major U.S. Sunbelt markets, Piedmont Realty Trust is known for its hospitality-driven approach and commitment to transforming buildings into premier “Piedmont PLACEs” that enhance each client’s workplace experience.

