DoubleDown Interactive Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

SEOUL, Korea, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: DDI) (“DoubleDown” or the “Company”), a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms, today announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 vs. Fourth Quarter 2024 Summary:

Revenue was $95.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $82.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue from the Company’s social casino/free-to-play games was $79.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a 9.3% increase from the fourth quarter of 2024. The 2025 fourth quarter revenue includes the first full-quarter of revenue from WHOW Games GmbH (“WHOW Games”) which was acquired by the Company on July 14, 2025. Direct-to-Consumer 1 (“DTC”) revenue rose to $26.0 million, which represented 33% of total social casino game revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $9.2 million representing 13% of total social casino game revenue in the fourth quarter of 2024. Revenue from SuprNation, the Company’s iGaming subsidiary, increased 78.2% in the fourth quarter year over year to $16.1 million, primarily as a result of the Company’s continuing focus on new player acquisition.

Operating expenses were $65.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $47.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to impairment loss recognized for SuprNation’s goodwill and the inclusion of WHOW Games expenses.

Profit for the interim period (excluding non-controlling interest) was $24.1 million, or earnings per fully diluted common share of $9.72 ($0.49 per American Depositary Share (“ADS”)), in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to profit for the interim period (excluding non-controlling interest) of $35.7 million, or earnings per fully diluted common share of $14.40 ($0.72 per ADS), in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease primarily reflects a non-cash impairment loss of SuprNation goodwill. Each ADS represents 0.05 share of a common share.

Adjusted EBITDA was $40.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $35.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 42.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 42.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, social casino KPIs are inclusive of those from WHOW Games. Payer Conversion for the Company’s social casino/free-to-play games increased to 9.6% in the fourth quarter of 2025 from 6.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of the inclusion of WHOW Games, which has a higher Payer Conversion rate. Average Revenue Per Daily Active User (“ARPDAU”) for the Company’s social casino/free-to-play games increased to $1.35 in the fourth quarter of 2025 from $1.30 in the fourth quarter of 2024. Average monthly revenue per payer for the social casino/free-to-play games decreased to $198 in the fourth quarter of 2025 from $282 in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily as a result of the inclusion of WHOW Games, which has a lower average revenue per payer.

Net cash flows from operating activities were $42.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 from $45.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“Our fourth quarter results end a solid year of executing on our strategic plan of expanding our revenue across products and geographies while growing the direct-to-consumer (DTC) revenue streams,” said In Keuk Kim, Chief Executive Officer of DoubleDown. “With the first full quarter of WHOW Games results, our fourth quarter social casino revenue grew approximately 9% year-over-year. And, our DTC revenue grew to over 30% of total social casino revenue in the fourth quarter as a result of our continuing efforts to promote DTC channels to customers. Finally, our SuprNation iGaming subsidiary saw 78% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter, reflecting our continued success in prudently scaling new player acquisition activities.”

“Our operating focus continues to drive a high conversion of revenue to cash flow, resulting in fourth quarter net cash flow from operations of $42.8 million. With this, DoubleDown’s balance sheet remains solid and allows the company to pursue additional value-building transactions that can further diversify our revenue sources and geographic presence. We ended the fourth quarter with an aggregate net cash position of approximately $455 million. With our consistent free cash flow generation and strong balance sheet, we have considerable flexibility to grow organically and through M&A to enhance shareholder value.”

1 Direct-to-Consumer revenue represents revenue from purchases made through Company-owned channels, including web storefront transactions and other direct payment flows.



Full Year 2025 vs. Full Year 2024 Summary

Revenue was $359.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to $341.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2024. Revenue from the Company’s social casino/free-to-play games was $299.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2025, a 3.0% decrease from the year ended December 31, 2024. The 2025 full year revenue includes the partial year revenue from WHOW Games which was acquired by the Company on July 14, 2025. DTC revenue rose to $62.1million, which represented 21% of total social casino game revenue in the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $30.7 million representing 10% of total social casino game revenue in 2024. Revenue from SuprNation, the Company’s iGaming subsidiary, increased 84.5% in the year ended December 31, 2025 to $61.0 million, primarily as a result of the Company’s continuing focus on new player acquisition.

Operating expenses in the year ended December 31, 2025 were $233.0 million, compared to $204.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to impairment loss recognized for SuprNation's goodwill and the inclusion of WHOW Games expenses.

Profit for the year (excluding non-controlling interest) was $102.5 million, or $41.37 per fully diluted common share ($2.07 per ADS) in the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to profit for the year (excluding non-controlling interest) of $124.1 million, or $50.09 per fully diluted common share ($2.50 per ADS), in the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease primarily reflects a non-cash impairment loss of SuprNation’s goodwill. Each ADS represents 0.05 share of a common share.

Adjusted EBITDA in the year ended December 31, 2025 was $142.3 million, compared to $141.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2024.

The 2025 full year KPIs reflect the impact of WHOW Games, since its acquisition by the Company on July 14, 2025. Payer Conversion for the Company’s social casino/free-to-play games increased to 8.2% in the year ended December 31, 2025 from 6.7% in the year ended December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of the inclusion of WHOW Games, which has a higher Payer Conversion rate. ARPDAU for the Company’s social casino/free-to-play games increased to $1.34 for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $1.30 for the year ended December 31, 2024. Average monthly revenue per payer for the social casino/free-to-play games decreased to $236 for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $283 for the year ended December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of the inclusion of WHOW Games, which has a lower average revenue per payer.

Net cash flows provided by operating activities in the year ended December 31, 2025 were $136.8 million from $148.4 million in the year ended December 31, 2024.

Summary Operating Results for DoubleDown Interactive (Unaudited)

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue ($ MM) $ 95.8 $ 82.0 $ 359.9 $ 341.3 Total operating expenses ($ MM) (65.9 ) (47.8 ) (233.0 ) (204.3 ) Profit for the interim period/year ($ MM) $ 24.1 $ 35.8 $ 102.7 $ 124.4 Profit for the interim period/year (excluding non-controlling interest) $ 24.1 $ 35.7 $ 102.5 $ 124.1 Adjusted EBITDA ($ MM) $ 40.6 $ 35.1 $ 142.3 $ 141.9 Profit margin 25.2 % 43.6 % 28.5 % 36.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 42.4 % 42.9 % 39.5 % 41.6 % Non-financial performance metrics(1) Average MAUs (000s) 1,389 1,271 1,296 1,363 Average DAUs (000s) 637 619 616 653 ARPDAU $ 1.35 $ 1.30 $ 1.34 $ 1.30 Average monthly revenue per payer $ 198 $ 282 $ 236 $ 283 Payer conversion 9.6 % 6.9 % 8.2 % 6.7 %

(1) Social casino/free-to-play games only. The fourth quarter and full year KPIs are inclusive of those from WHOW Games.

Conference Call

DoubleDown will hold a conference call today, February 11, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss these results. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation.

To access the call, please use the following link: DoubleDown Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Call. After registering, an email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique conference call access code required to join the live call. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, please register a minimum of 15 minutes before the start of the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available with the following link: DoubleDown Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Webcast, or via the Investor Relations page of the DoubleDown website at ir.doubledowninteractive.com. For those not planning to ask a question on the conference call, the Company recommends listening via the webcast.

A replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website shortly after the event.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. The Company’s flagship social casino title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games. The Company’s subsidiary, SuprNation, also operates three real-money iGaming sites in Western Europe while the newly acquired subsidiary, WHOW Games, operates social casino gaming business in Europe, mainly in Germany.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” about future events and expectations for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance, and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Words such as “anticipates,” believes,” “continues,” “estimates,” “expects,” “goal,” “objectives,” “intends,” “may,” “opportunity,” “plans,” potential,” “near-term,” long-term,” “projections,” “assumptions,” “projects,” “guidance,” “forecasts,” “outlook,” “target,” “trends,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with IFRS, we believe the following non-IFRS financial measure is useful in evaluating our operating performance. We present “adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization” (“Adjusted EBITDA”) because we believe it assists investors and analysts by facilitating comparison of period-to-period operational performance on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. The items excluded from the Adjusted EBITDA may have a material impact on our financial results. Certain of those items are non-recurring, while others are non-cash in nature. Accordingly, the Adjusted EBITDA is presented as supplemental disclosure and should not be considered in isolation of, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS, and should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated financial statements furnished in our report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC.

In our reconciliation from our reported IFRS “Profit before tax” to our Adjusted EBITDA, we eliminate the impact of the following four line items: (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) finance income; (iii) finance expense; and (iv) other (income) expense. The below table sets forth the full reconciliation of our non-IFRS measures:

Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (in millions, except percentages) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Profit for the interim period/year $ 24.1 $ 35.8 $ 102.7 $ 124.4 Income tax expense 11.2 12.3 37.2 38.4 Profit before tax 35.3 48.1 139.8 162.9 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 2.6 1.1 7.4 5.2 Finance income (6.9 ) (13.4 ) (19.7 ) (29.2 ) Finance expense 1.5 (0.5 ) 6.9 3.3 Other (income) expense, net 8.0 (0.1 ) 7.9 (0.3 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 40.6 $ 35.1 $ 142.3 $ 141.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin 42.4 % 42.9 % 39.5 % 41.6 %

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in thousands of U.S. dollars)

December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 388,891 $ 334,850 Short-term investments 101,142 80,000 Accounts receivable, net 32,017 30,778 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,523 7,614 Total current assets $ 527,573 $ 453,242 Property and equipment, net 1,084 1,025 Right-of-use assets, net 4,273 4,308 Intangible assets, net 79,866 47,666 Goodwill 426,659 395,804 Deferred tax asset 180 3,373 Other non-current assets 906 746 Total non-current assets $ 512,968 $ 452,922 Total assets $ 1,040,541 $ 906,164 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 24,564 $ 14,990 Current lease liabilities 1,444 1,162 Income taxes payable 3,674 1,512 Contract liabilities 1,861 1,754 Current portion of borrowings with related party 34,846 — Other current liabilities 1,760 3,966 Total current liabilities $ 68,149 $ 23,384 Long-term borrowings with related party — 34,014 Non-current lease liabilities 3,309 3,510 Deferred tax liabilities 17,360 — Other non-current liabilities 1,338 3,223 Total non-current liabilities $ 22,007 $ 40,747 Total liabilities $ 90,156 $ 64,131 Equity Share capital 21,198 21,198 Share premium 359,280 359,280 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (4,904 ) (10,688 ) Retained earnings 574,623 472,125 Equity attributable to DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. $ 950,197 $ 841,915 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 188 118 Total equity $ 950,385 $ 842,033 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,040,541 $ 906,164





DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, in thousands except share and per share amounts)

Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 95,786 $ 81,970 $ 359,938 $ 341,330 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue (25,864 ) (24,469 ) (101,564 ) (103,541 ) Sales and marketing (16,459 ) (10,415 ) (59,420 ) (46,210 ) Research and development (2,076 ) (2,501 ) (11,955 ) (13,888 ) General and administrative (13,454 ) (10,557 ) (52,106 ) (41,003 ) Other income 162 186 375 536 Other expense (8,167 ) (55 ) (8,308 ) (209 ) Total operating expenses (65,858 ) (47,811 ) (232,978 ) (204,315 ) Operating profit 29,928 34,159 126,960 137,015 Finance income 6,854 13,436 19,726 29,152 Finance cost (1,482 ) 494 (6,865 ) (3,287 ) Profit before income tax $ 35,300 $ 48,089 $ 139,821 $ 162,880 Income tax expense (11,194 ) (12,313 ) (37,168 ) (38,441 ) Profit for the interim period/year $ 24,106 $ 35,776 $ 102,653 $ 124,439 Other comprehensive income (loss): Pension adjustments, net of tax 117 (141 ) 256 162 Gain (loss) on foreign currency translation 322 (9,369 ) 5,528 (10,102 ) Total comprehensive income for the interim period/year $ 24,545 $ 26,266 $ 108,437 $ 114,499 Profit attributable to: DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. 24,089 35,684 102,498 124,105 Non-controlling interests 17 92 155 334 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. 24,528 26,173 108,282 114,227 Non-controlling interests 17 93 155 272 Earnings per share: Basic $ 9.72 $ 14.40 $ 41.37 $ 50.09 Diluted $ 9.72 $ 14.40 $ 41.37 $ 50.09 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 2,477,672 2,477,672 2,477,672 2,477,672 Diluted 2,477,672 2,477,672 2,477,672 2,477,672





DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in thousands of U.S. dollars)

Year ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Profit for the year $ 102,653 $ 124,439 Adjustments to reconcile profit to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,448 5,186 Unrealized gain on foreign currency (470 ) (8,357 ) Unrealized loss on foreign currency 2,040 45 Gain on foreign currency transaction (2,642 ) — Loss on foreign currency transaction 1,597 — Gain on valuation of financial assets (105 ) — Loss on valuation of financial assets 48 766 Loss on valuation of short-term investment 710 — Interest income (16,259 ) (15,657 ) Interest expense 1,901 2,049 Miscellaneous income 30 (267 ) Provision for severance benefits 461 140 Other long-term employee benefits (889 ) 1,625 Impairment loss of Goodwill 8,011 — Income tax expense 37,168 38,441 Working capital adjustments: Accounts receivable 3,317 1,462 Prepaid expenses, and other assets 636 3,142 Other non-current assets (55 ) 1,745 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,183 5,512 Contract liabilities (103 ) (766 ) Other current and non-current liabilities (2,729 ) (810 ) Cash generated from operations $ 145,951 $ 158,695 Interest received 18,051 13,542 Interest paid (278 ) (11,036 ) Income taxes paid (26,954 ) (12,755 ) Net cash inflow from operating activities $ 136,770 $ 148,446 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of WHOW Games (61,588 ) — Purchase of property and equipment (190 ) (867 ) Disposal of property and equipment 22 11 Purchase of intangible assets (102 ) (17 ) Purchase of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss (9,761 ) — Disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 10,232 — Purchase of short-term investments (263,892 ) (80,990 ) Sales of short-term investment 243,576 66,250 Net cash (outflow) from investing activities $ (81,703 ) $ (15,613 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of lease liabilities (1,269 ) (1,700 ) Payment of dividends (85 ) (311 ) Net cash (outflow) from financing activities $ (1,354 ) $ (2,011 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 53,713 $ 130,822 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents $ 329 $ (2,884 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the year $ 334,850 $ 206,911 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the year $ 388,892 $ 334,850



