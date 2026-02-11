Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Results

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $56.2 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $35.0 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income(1) was $61.1 million, or $2.24 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to $41.3 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Gross written premiums increased by 31.8% to $492.6 million compared to $373.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024

Net income increased 60.6% to $56.2 million compared to $35.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024

Adjusted net income (1) increased 48.0% to $61.1 million compared to $41.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024

increased 48.0% to $61.1 million compared to $41.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 Total loss ratio of 30.4% compared to 25.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024

Catastrophe loss ratio (1) of -0.9% compared to 5.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024

of -0.9% compared to 5.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024 Combined ratio of 76.8% compared to 75.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024

Adjusted combined ratio (1) of 73.4% compared to 71.7%, in the fourth quarter of 2024

of 73.4% compared to 71.7%, in the fourth quarter of 2024 Annualized return on equity of 24.7% compared to 19.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024

Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 26.9% compared to 23.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024





Full Year 2025 Highlights

Gross written premiums increased by 31.5% to $2.0 billion compared to $1.5 billion in 2024

Net income increased 67.6% to $197.1 million compared to $117.6 million in 2024

Adjusted net income (1) increased 61.9% to $216.1 million compared to $133.5 million in 2024

increased 61.9% to $216.1 million compared to $133.5 million in 2024 Total loss ratio of 28.5% compared to 26.4% in 2024

Catastrophe loss ratio (1) of -0.1% compared to 5.5% in 2024

of -0.1% compared to 5.5% in 2024 Combined ratio of 76.9% compared to 78.1% in 2024

Adjusted combined ratio (1) of 72.7% compared to 73.7% in 2024

of 72.7% compared to 73.7% in 2024 Return on equity of 23.6% compared to 19.6% in 2024

Adjusted return on equity(1) of 25.9% compared to 22.2% in 2024





(1) See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our strong fourth quarter results provided a superb culmination to what was an exceptional 2025. The quarter was highlighted by record adjusted net income, strong top and bottom-line growth as gross written premium grew 32% and adjusted net income increased 48% across our unique and diverse portfolio. Our specialty product suite is purpose-built to navigate any market cycle and generate strong, consistent returns. The fourth quarter further demonstrated this capability as we generated an adjusted combined ratio of 73% and a 27% adjusted return on equity.”

Mr. Armstrong continued, “The accomplishments of the 2025 were myriad and not limited to strong financial performance. Noteworthy accomplishments include the successful acquisitions of Advanced Ag Protection and The Gray Casualty and Surety Company and the addition of numerous exceptional leaders across the organization. These investments should sustain our long-term profitable growth trajectory and our Palomar 2X strategic imperative.”

Underwriting Results

Gross written premiums increased 31.8% to $492.6 million compared to $373.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, while net earned premiums increased 61.1% compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the fourth quarter were $70.9 million, comprised of $72.9 million of attritional losses and $2.1 million of favorable development on catastrophe losses. The loss ratio for the quarter was 30.4%, comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 31.3% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of -0.9% compared to a loss ratio of 25.7% during the same period last year comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 20.1% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 5.6%. Additionally, our fourth quarter results include $2.8 million of favorable prior year development primarily from our short tail Inland Marine and Other Property business.

Underwriting income(1) for the fourth quarter was $54.4 million resulting in a combined ratio of 76.8% compared to underwriting income of $34.9 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.9% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $62.3 million, an increase of 51.8%, resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 73.4% in the fourth quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $41.0 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 71.7% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) was 74.2% compared to 66.1% during the same period last year.

Investment Results

Net investment income increased by 41.3% to $16.0 million compared to $11.3 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended December 31, 2025 due to cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.81 years at December 31, 2025. Cash and invested assets totaled $1.5 billion at December 31, 2025. During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded $2.4 million net realized and unrealized gains related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized losses of $1.2 million during the same period last year.

Tax Rate

The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was 22.7% compared to 22.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to non-deductible executive compensation expense offset by the tax impact of the permanent component of employee stock options.

Stockholders ’ Equity and Returns

Stockholders’ equity was $942.7 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $729.0 million at December 31, 2024. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 24.7% compared to 19.5% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 26.9% compared to 23.1% for the same period in the prior year. During the current quarter, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock. As of December 31, 2025, approximately $112.7 million remains available for future repurchases under the previously announced $150 million share repurchase authorization.

Full Year 2026 Outlook

For the full year 2026, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $260 million to $275 million. This includes an estimate of $8 million to $12 million of catastrophe losses for the year.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company ("PSIC"), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. ("PSRE"), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company ("PESIC"), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. ("PUEO"), First Indemnity of America Insurance Co. ("FIA"), Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc. ("PCIS"), and Palomar Casualty and Surety Company ("PCSC"), formerly known as The Gray Casualty & Surety Company. Palomar's consolidated results also include Laulima Exchange ("Laulima"), a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar's insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, PESIC, and FIA have a financial strength rating of "A" (Excellent) from A.M. Best and PCSC has a financial strength rating of "A-" (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following tables summarize the Company’s results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024

Change

% Change

(in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 492,629 $ 373,723 $ 118,906 31.8 % Ceded written premiums (245,059 ) (204,492 ) (40,567 ) 19.8 % Net written premiums 247,570 169,231 78,339 46.3 % Net earned premiums 233,460 144,890 88,570 61.1 % Commission and other income 1,541 750 791 105.5 % Total underwriting revenue(1) 235,001 145,640 89,361 61.4 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 70,856 37,176 33,680 90.6 % Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 62,867 40,585 22,282 54.9 % Other underwriting expenses 46,894 32,947 13,947 42.3 % Underwriting income(1) 54,384 34,932 19,452 55.7 % Interest expense (87 ) (87 ) — NM Net investment income 15,991 11,318 4,673 41.3 % Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 2,370 (1,201 ) 3,571 (297.3 )% Income before income taxes 72,658 44,962 27,696 61.6 % Income tax expense 16,493 9,997 6,496 65.0 % Net income $ 56,165 $ 34,965 $ 21,200 60.6 % Adjustments: Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (2,370 ) 1,201 (3,571 ) (297.3 )% Expenses associated with transactions 1,075 922 153 16.6 % Stock-based compensation expense 5,543 4,779 764 16.0 % Amortization of intangibles 1,284 389 895 230.1 % Tax impact (581 ) (964 ) 383 (39.7 )% Adjusted net income(1) $ 61,116 $ 41,292 $ 19,824 48.0 % Key Financial and Operating Metrics Annualized return on equity 24.7 % 19.5 % Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) 26.9 % 23.1 % Loss ratio 30.4 % 25.7 % Expense ratio 46.4 % 50.2 % Combined ratio 76.8 % 75.9 % Adjusted combined ratio(1) 73.4 % 71.7 % Diluted earnings per share $ 2.06 $ 1.29 Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1) $ 2.24 $ 1.52 Catastrophe losses $ (2,063 ) $ 8,122 Catastrophe loss ratio(1) -0.9 % 5.6 % Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) 74.2 % 66.1 % Adjusted underwriting income(1) $ 62,286 $ 41,022 $ 21,264 51.8 % NM - not meaningful

(1) - Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure - see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Year Ended December 31, 2025

2024

Change

% Change

(in thousands, except per share data) Gross written premiums $ 2,028,252 $ 1,541,962 $ 486,290 31.5 % Ceded written premiums (1,064,230 ) (897,111 ) (167,119 ) 18.6 % Net written premiums 964,022 644,851 319,171 49.5 % Net earned premiums 802,635 510,687 291,948 57.2 % Commission and other income 5,496 2,784 2,712 97.4 % Total underwriting revenue(1) 808,131 513,471 294,660 57.4 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses 228,594 134,759 93,835 69.6 % Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 217,133 149,657 67,476 45.1 % Other underwriting expenses 176,458 117,113 59,345 50.7 % Underwriting income(1) 185,946 111,942 74,004 66.1 % Interest expense (392 ) (1,138 ) 746 (65.6 )% Net investment income 56,005 35,824 20,181 56.3 % Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 11,831 4,568 7,263 159.0 % Income before income taxes 253,390 151,196 102,194 67.6 % Income tax expense 56,320 33,623 22,697 67.5 % Net income $ 197,070 $ 117,573 $ 79,497 67.6 % Adjustments: Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (11,831 ) (4,568 ) (7,263 ) 159.0 % Expenses associated with transactions 4,644 1,479 3,165 214.0 % Stock-based compensation expense 21,014 16,685 4,329 25.9 % Amortization of intangibles 4,683 1,558 3,125 200.6 % Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 2,660 2,483 177 7.1 % Tax impact (2,124 ) (1,699 ) (425 ) 25.0 % Adjusted net income(1) $ 216,116 $ 133,511 $ 82,605 61.9 % Key Financial and Operating Metrics Annualized return on equity 23.6 % 19.6 % Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) 25.9 % 22.2 % Loss ratio 28.5 % 26.4 % Expense ratio 48.4 % 51.7 % Combined ratio 76.9 % 78.1 % Adjusted combined ratio(1) 72.7 % 73.7 % Diluted earnings per share $ 7.17 $ 4.48 Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1) $ 7.86 $ 5.09 Catastrophe losses $ (728 ) $ 27,846 Catastrophe loss ratio(1) -0.1 % 5.5 % Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) 72.8 % 68.3 % Adjusted underwriting income(1) $ 218,947 $ 134,147 $ 84,800 63.2 % NM - not meaningful

(1) - Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure - see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value data)

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

Assets Investments: Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $1,227,605 in 2025; $973,330 in 2024) $ 1,224,187 $ 939,046 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $81,772 in 2025; $32,987 in 2024) 99,333 40,529 Equity method investment — 2,277 Other investments 28,503 5,863 Total investments 1,352,023 987,715 Cash and cash equivalents 106,875 80,438 Restricted cash 17 101 Accrued investment income 11,545 8,440 Premiums receivable 452,908 305,724 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 127,718 94,881 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 56,428 47,076 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 412,273 348,083 Ceded unearned premiums 355,918 276,237 Prepaid expenses and other assets 110,896 91,086 Deferred tax assets, net 761 8,768 Property and equipment, net 2,551 429 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 61,054 13,242 Total assets $ 3,050,967 $ 2,262,220 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 115,663 $ 70,079 Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 688,231 503,382 Unearned premiums 988,143 741,692 Ceded premium payable 271,413 190,168 Funds held under reinsurance treaty 44,850 27,869 Total liabilities 2,108,300 1,533,190 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 26,520,417 and 26,529,402 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 523,168 493,656 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,506 ) (26,845 ) Retained earnings 422,002 262,216 Total stockholders’ equity 942,667 729,030 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,050,967 $ 2,262,220





Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings,Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements ofIncome and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except shares and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues: Gross written premiums $ 492,629 $ 373,723 $ 2,028,252 $ 1,541,962 Ceded written premiums (245,059 ) (204,492 ) (1,064,230 ) (897,111 ) Net written premiums 247,570 169,231 964,022 644,851 Change in unearned premiums (14,110 ) (24,341 ) (161,387 ) (134,164 ) Net earned premiums 233,460 144,890 802,635 510,687 Net investment income 15,991 11,318 56,005 35,824 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 2,370 (1,201 ) 11,831 4,568 Commission and other income 1,541 750 5,496 2,784 Total revenues 253,362 155,757 875,967 553,863 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 70,856 37,176 228,594 134,759 Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 62,867 40,585 217,133 149,657 Other underwriting expenses 46,894 32,947 176,458 117,113 Interest expense 87 87 392 1,138 Total expenses 180,704 110,795 622,577 402,667 Income before income taxes 72,658 44,962 253,390 151,196 Income tax expense 16,493 9,997 56,320 33,623 Net income $ 56,165 $ 34,965 $ 197,070 $ 117,573 Other comprehensive income, net: Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale 1,586 (16,707 ) 24,339 (2,854 ) Net comprehensive income $ 57,751 $ 18,258 $ 221,409 $ 114,719 Per Share Data: Basic earnings per share $ 2.12 $ 1.32 $ 7.40 $ 4.61 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.06 $ 1.29 $ 7.17 $ 4.48 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 26,508,803 26,491,939 26,639,733 25,520,343 Diluted 27,321,828 27,206,225 27,485,250 26,223,842





Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers specialty insurance products. Gross written premiums (“GWP”) by product, location and company are presented below:

Three Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

($ in thousands) % of

% of

%

Amount

GWP

Amount GWP

Change

Change

Product Casualty $ 150,477 30.6 % $ 68,484 18.3 % $ 81,993 119.7 % Earthquake 143,516 29.1 % 146,757 39.3 % (3,241 ) (2.2 )% Inland Marine and Other Property 110,722 22.5 % 85,396 22.9 % 25,326 29.7 % Fronting 47,808 9.7 % 57,418 15.4 % (9,610 ) (16.7 )% Crop 40,106 8.1 % 15,668 4.2 % 24,438 156.0 % Total gross written premiums $ 492,629 100.0 % $ 373,723 100.0 % $ 118,906 31.8 %







Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

($ in thousands) % of

% of

%

Amount

GWP

Amount

GWP

Change

Change

Product Earthquake $ 571,392 28.2 % $ 522,864 33.9 % $ 48,528 9.3 % Casualty 542,949 26.8 % 235,592 15.3 % 307,357 130.5 % Inland Marine and Other Property 446,184 22.0 % 334,079 21.7 % 112,105 33.6 % Crop 247,547 12.2 % 116,239 7.5 % 131,308 113.0 % Fronting 220,180 10.8 % 333,188 21.6 % (113,008 ) (33.9 )% Total gross written premiums $ 2,028,252 100.0 % $ 1,541,962 100.0 % $ 486,290 31.5 %







Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

% of

% of

% of

% of

Amount

GWP

Amount

GWP

Amount

GWP

Amount

GWP

State California $ 154,123 31.3 % $ 157,786 42.2 % $ 626,399 30.9 % $ 668,635 43.4 % Texas 41,331 8.4 % 28,002 7.5 % 160,639 7.9 % 124,416 8.1 % Florida 30,373 6.2 % 8,855 2.4 % 96,764 4.8 % 67,008 4.3 % Hawaii 21,278 4.3 % 18,636 5.0 % 92,585 4.6 % 72,558 4.7 % Washington 19,772 4.0 % 16,007 4.3 % 70,188 3.5 % 57,900 3.8 % New York 16,879 3.4 % 14,756 3.9 % 68,119 3.3 % 38,919 2.5 % Illinois 14,858 3.0 % 7,176 1.9 % 54,406 2.7 % 20,901 1.4 % Oklahoma 12,962 2.6 % 4,605 1.2 % 29,497 1.4 % 15,655 1.0 % Other 181,053 36.8 % 117,900 31.6 % 829,655 40.9 % 475,970 30.8 % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 492,629 100.0 % $ 373,723 100.0 % $ 2,028,252 100.0 % $ 1,541,962 100.0 %







Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

% of

% of

% of

% of

Amount

GWP

Amount

GWP

Amount

GWP

Amount

GWP

Subsidiary PESIC $ 255,923 52.0 % $ 188,496 50.4 % $ 936,971 46.2 % $ 661,404 42.9 % PSIC 214,823 43.6 % 170,275 45.6 % 995,901 49.1 % 823,263 53.4 % Laulima 17,753 3.6 % 14,952 4.0 % 76,727 3.8 % 57,295 3.7 % FIA 4,130 0.8 % — — % 18,653 0.9 % — — % Total Gross Written Premiums $ 492,629 100.0 % $ 373,723 100.0 % $ 2,028,252 100.0 % $ 1,541,962 100.0 %





Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

%

December 31,

%

2025

2024

Change

Change

2025

2024

Change

Change

($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

Gross earned premiums $ 483,861 $ 371,654 $ 112,207 30.2 % $ 1,787,184 $ 1,397,369 $ 389,815 27.9 % Ceded earned premiums (250,401 ) (226,764 ) (23,637 ) 10.4 % (984,549 ) (886,682 ) (97,867 ) 11.0 % Net earned premiums $ 233,460 $ 144,890 $ 88,570 61.1 % $ 802,635 $ 510,687 $ 291,948 57.2 % Net earned premium ratio 48.2 % 39.0 % 44.9 % 36.5 %





Loss detail

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

Change

% Change

2025

2024

Change

% Change

($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

Catastrophe losses $ (2,063 ) $ 8,122 $ (10,185 ) (125.4 )% $ (728 ) $ 27,846 $ (28,574 ) (102.6 )% Non-catastrophe losses 72,919 29,054 43,865 151.0 % 229,322 106,913 122,409 114.5 % Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 70,856 $ 37,176 $ 33,680 90.6 % $ 228,594 $ 134,759 $ 93,835 69.6 % Catastrophe loss ratio -0.9 % 5.6 % -0.1 % 5.5 % Non-catastrophe loss ratio 31.3 % 20.1 % 28.6 % 20.9 % Total loss ratio 30.4 % 25.7 % 28.5 % 26.4 %





The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period $ 243,713 $ 137,274 $ 155,299 $ 97,653 Add: Balance acquired from FIA(1) — — 6,788 — Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year 73,646 37,575 248,365 137,798 Prior years (2,790 ) (399 ) (19,771 ) (3,039 ) Total incurred 70,856 37,176 228,594 134,759 Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to: Current year 37,586 15,675 75,913 43,582 Prior years 1,025 3,476 38,810 33,531 Total payments 38,611 19,151 114,723 77,113 Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period 275,958 155,299 275,958 155,299 Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period 412,273 348,083 412,273 348,083 Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period $ 688,231 $ 503,382 $ 688,231 $ 503,382

(1) - Represents amounts recognized in Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables upon acquisition of FIA on 1/1/2025, in accordance with ASC 805, Business Combinations.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

Total revenue $ 253,362 $ 155,757 $ 875,967 $ 553,863 Net investment income (15,991 ) (11,318 ) (56,005 ) (35,824 ) Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (2,370 ) 1,201 (11,831 ) (4,568 ) Underwriting revenue $ 235,001 $ 145,640 $ 808,131 $ 513,471





Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

Income before income taxes $ 72,658 $ 44,962 $ 253,390 $ 151,196 Net investment income (15,991 ) (11,318 ) (56,005 ) (35,824 ) Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (2,370 ) 1,201 (11,831 ) (4,568 ) Interest expense 87 87 392 1,138 Underwriting income $ 54,384 $ 34,932 $ 185,946 $ 111,942 Expenses associated with transactions 1,075 922 4,644 1,479 Stock-based compensation expense 5,543 4,779 21,014 16,685 Amortization of intangibles 1,284 389 4,683 1,558 Expenses associated with catastrophe bond — — 2,660 2,483 Adjusted underwriting income $ 62,286 $ 41,022 $ 218,947 $ 134,147





Adjusted net income

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

Net income $ 56,165 $ 34,965 $ 197,070 $ 117,573 Adjustments: Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (2,370 ) 1,201 (11,831 ) (4,568 ) Expenses associated with transactions 1,075 922 4,644 1,479 Stock-based compensation expense 5,543 4,779 21,014 16,685 Amortization of intangibles 1,284 389 4,683 1,558 Expenses associated with catastrophe bond — — 2,660 2,483 Tax impact (581 ) (964 ) (2,124 ) (1,699 ) Adjusted net income $ 61,116 $ 41,292 $ 216,116 $ 133,511





Annualized adjusted return on equity

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

Annualized adjusted net income $ 244,464 $ 165,168 $ 216,116 $ 133,511 Average stockholders’ equity $ 910,389 $ 716,171 $ 835,849 $ 600,140 Annualized adjusted return on equity 26.9 % 23.1 % 25.9 % 22.2 %





Adjusted combined ratio

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 179,076 $ 109,958 $ 616,689 $ 398,745 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 233,460 $ 144,890 $ 802,635 $ 510,687 Combined ratio 76.8 % 75.9 % 76.9 % 78.1 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions $ (1,075 ) $ (922 ) $ (4,644 ) $ (1,479 ) Stock-based compensation expense (5,543 ) (4,779 ) (21,014 ) (16,685 ) Amortization of intangibles (1,284 ) (389 ) (4,683 ) (1,558 ) Expenses associated with catastrophe bond — — (2,660 ) (2,483 ) Adjusted combined ratio 73.4 % 71.7 % 72.7 % 73.7 %





Diluted adjusted earnings per share

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

(in thousands, except per share data) (in thousands, except per share data)

Adjusted net income $ 61,116 $ 41,292 $ 216,116 $ 133,511 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 27,321,828 27,206,225 27,485,250 26,223,842 Diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 2.24 $ 1.52 $ 7.86 $ 5.09





Catastrophe loss ratio

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 70,856 $ 37,176 $ 228,594 $ 134,759 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 233,460 $ 144,890 $ 802,635 $ 510,687 Loss ratio 30.4 % 25.7 % 28.5 % 26.4 % Numerator: Catastrophe losses $ (2,063 ) $ 8,122 $ (728 ) $ 27,846 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 233,460 $ 144,890 $ 802,635 $ 510,687 Catastrophe loss ratio -0.9 % 5.6 % -0.1 % 5.5 %





Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

($ in thousands)

($ in thousands)

Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $ 179,076 $ 109,958 $ 616,689 $ 398,745 Denominator: Net earned premiums $ 233,460 $ 144,890 $ 802,635 $ 510,687 Combined ratio 76.8 % 75.9 % 76.9 % 78.1 % Adjustments to numerator: Expenses associated with transactions $ (1,075 ) $ (922 ) $ (4,644 ) $ (1,479 ) Stock-based compensation expense (5,543 ) (4,779 ) (21,014 ) (16,685 ) Amortization of intangibles (1,284 ) (389 ) (4,683 ) (1,558 ) Expenses associated with catastrophe bond — — (2,660 ) (2,483 ) Catastrophe losses 2,063 (8,122 ) 728 (27,846 ) Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses 74.2 % 66.1 % 72.8 % 68.3 %





Tangible Stockholders’ equity

December 31,

December 31,

2025

2024

($ in thousands)

Stockholders’ equity $ 942,667 $ 729,030 Goodwill and intangible assets (61,054 ) (13,242 ) Tangible stockholders’ equity $ 881,613 $ 715,788



