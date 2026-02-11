Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2025 Results

 | Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc Palomar Holdings, Inc

LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $56.2 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $35.0 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income(1) was $61.1 million, or $2.24 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025 as compared to $41.3 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 31.8% to $492.6 million compared to $373.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024
  • Net income increased 60.6% to $56.2 million compared to $35.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024
  • Adjusted net income(1) increased 48.0% to $61.1 million compared to $41.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024
  • Total loss ratio of 30.4% compared to 25.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024
  • Catastrophe loss ratio(1) of -0.9% compared to 5.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024
  • Combined ratio of 76.8% compared to 75.9% in the fourth quarter of 2024
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 73.4% compared to 71.7%, in the fourth quarter of 2024
  • Annualized return on equity of 24.7% compared to 19.5% in the fourth quarter of 2024
  • Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 26.9% compared to 23.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024

Full Year 2025 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 31.5% to $2.0 billion compared to $1.5 billion in 2024
  • Net income increased 67.6% to $197.1 million compared to $117.6 million in 2024
  • Adjusted net income(1) increased 61.9% to $216.1 million compared to $133.5 million in 2024
  • Total loss ratio of 28.5% compared to 26.4% in 2024
  • Catastrophe loss ratio(1) of -0.1% compared to 5.5% in 2024
  • Combined ratio of 76.9% compared to 78.1% in 2024
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 72.7% compared to 73.7% in 2024
  • Return on equity of 23.6% compared to 19.6% in 2024
  • Adjusted return on equity(1) of 25.9% compared to 22.2% in 2024

(1)         See discussion of Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our strong fourth quarter results provided a superb culmination to what was an exceptional 2025. The quarter was highlighted by record adjusted net income, strong top and bottom-line growth as gross written premium grew 32% and adjusted net income increased 48% across our unique and diverse portfolio. Our specialty product suite is purpose-built to navigate any market cycle and generate strong, consistent returns. The fourth quarter further demonstrated this capability as we generated an adjusted combined ratio of 73% and a 27% adjusted return on equity.”

Mr. Armstrong continued, “The accomplishments of the 2025 were myriad and not limited to strong financial performance. Noteworthy accomplishments include the successful acquisitions of Advanced Ag Protection and The Gray Casualty and Surety Company and the addition of numerous exceptional leaders across the organization. These investments should sustain our long-term profitable growth trajectory and our Palomar 2X strategic imperative.”

Underwriting Results
Gross written premiums increased 31.8% to $492.6 million compared to $373.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, while net earned premiums increased 61.1% compared to the prior year’s fourth quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the fourth quarter were $70.9 million, comprised of $72.9 million of attritional losses and $2.1 million of favorable development on catastrophe losses. The loss ratio for the quarter was 30.4%, comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 31.3% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of -0.9% compared to a loss ratio of 25.7% during the same period last year comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 20.1% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 5.6%. Additionally, our fourth quarter results include $2.8 million of favorable prior year development primarily from our short tail Inland Marine and Other Property business.

Underwriting income(1) for the fourth quarter was $54.4 million resulting in a combined ratio of 76.8% compared to underwriting income of $34.9 million resulting in a combined ratio of 75.9% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $62.3 million, an increase of 51.8%, resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 73.4% in the fourth quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $41.0 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 71.7% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) was 74.2% compared to 66.1% during the same period last year.

Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 41.3% to $16.0 million compared to $11.3 million in the prior year’s fourth quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended December 31, 2025 due to cash generated from operations. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.81 years at December 31, 2025. Cash and invested assets totaled $1.5 billion at December 31, 2025. During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded $2.4 million net realized and unrealized gains related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized losses of $1.2 million during the same period last year.

Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was 22.7% compared to 22.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to non-deductible executive compensation expense offset by the tax impact of the permanent component of employee stock options.

Stockholders Equity and Returns
Stockholders’ equity was $942.7 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $729.0 million at December 31, 2024. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 24.7% compared to 19.5% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 26.9% compared to 23.1% for the same period in the prior year. During the current quarter, the Company did not repurchase any shares of its common stock. As of December 31, 2025, approximately $112.7 million remains available for future repurchases under the previously announced $150 million share repurchase authorization.

Full Year 2026 Outlook
For the full year 2026, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $260 million to $275 million. This includes an estimate of $8 million to $12 million of catastrophe losses for the year.

Conference Call
As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Thursday, February 12, 2026, to discuss its fourth quarter 2025 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 12, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13758018. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 19, 2026.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. (“PSRE”), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. (“PUEO”), First Indemnity of America Insurance Co. (“FIA”), Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc. (“PCIS”), and Palomar Casualty and Surety Company (“PCSC”), formerly known as The Gray Casualty & Surety Company. Palomar’s consolidated results also include Laulima Exchange (“Laulima”), a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, PESIC, and FIA have a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best and PCSC has a financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent) from A.M. Best.

To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “enable,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intends,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “predict,” “probable,” “potential,” “possible,” “should,” “continue,” and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact
Media Inquiries
Lindsay Conner
1-551-206-6217
lconner@plmr.com

Investor Relations
Jamie Lillis
1-203-428-3223
investors@plmr.com
Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following tables summarize the Company’s results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:

 Three Months Ended       
 December 31,       
 2025
 2024
 Change
 % Change
 (in thousands, except per share data) 
Gross written premiums$492,629  $373,723  $118,906   31.8%
Ceded written premiums (245,059)  (204,492)  (40,567)  19.8%
Net written premiums 247,570   169,231   78,339   46.3%
Net earned premiums 233,460   144,890   88,570   61.1%
Commission and other income 1,541   750   791   105.5%
Total underwriting revenue(1) 235,001   145,640   89,361   61.4%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 70,856   37,176   33,680   90.6%
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 62,867   40,585   22,282   54.9%
Other underwriting expenses 46,894   32,947   13,947   42.3%
Underwriting income(1) 54,384   34,932   19,452   55.7%
Interest expense (87)  (87)    NM 
Net investment income 15,991   11,318   4,673   41.3%
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 2,370   (1,201)  3,571   (297.3)%
Income before income taxes 72,658   44,962   27,696   61.6%
Income tax expense 16,493   9,997   6,496   65.0%
Net income$56,165  $34,965  $21,200   60.6%
Adjustments:           
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (2,370)  1,201   (3,571)  (297.3)%
Expenses associated with transactions 1,075   922   153   16.6%
Stock-based compensation expense 5,543   4,779   764   16.0%
Amortization of intangibles 1,284   389   895   230.1%
Tax impact (581)  (964)  383   (39.7)%
Adjusted net income(1)$61,116  $41,292  $19,824   48.0%
Key Financial and Operating Metrics           
Annualized return on equity 24.7%  19.5%      
Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) 26.9%  23.1%      
Loss ratio 30.4%  25.7%      
Expense ratio 46.4%  50.2%      
Combined ratio 76.8%  75.9%      
Adjusted combined ratio(1) 73.4%  71.7%      
Diluted earnings per share$2.06  $1.29       
Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1)$2.24  $1.52       
Catastrophe losses$(2,063) $8,122       
Catastrophe loss ratio(1) -0.9%  5.6%      
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) 74.2%  66.1%      
Adjusted underwriting income(1)$62,286  $41,022  $21,264   51.8%
NM - not meaningful           

(1) - Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure - see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.


 Year Ended       
 December 31,       
 2025
 2024
 Change
 % Change
 (in thousands, except per share data) 
Gross written premiums$2,028,252  $1,541,962  $486,290   31.5%
Ceded written premiums (1,064,230)  (897,111)  (167,119)  18.6%
Net written premiums 964,022   644,851   319,171   49.5%
Net earned premiums 802,635   510,687   291,948   57.2%
Commission and other income 5,496   2,784   2,712   97.4%
Total underwriting revenue(1) 808,131   513,471   294,660   57.4%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 228,594   134,759   93,835   69.6%
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 217,133   149,657   67,476   45.1%
Other underwriting expenses 176,458   117,113   59,345   50.7%
Underwriting income(1) 185,946   111,942   74,004   66.1%
Interest expense (392)  (1,138)  746   (65.6)%
Net investment income 56,005   35,824   20,181   56.3%
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments 11,831   4,568   7,263   159.0%
Income before income taxes 253,390   151,196   102,194   67.6%
Income tax expense 56,320   33,623   22,697   67.5%
Net income$197,070  $117,573  $79,497   67.6%
Adjustments:           
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments (11,831)  (4,568)  (7,263)  159.0%
Expenses associated with transactions 4,644   1,479   3,165   214.0%
Stock-based compensation expense 21,014   16,685   4,329   25.9%
Amortization of intangibles 4,683   1,558   3,125   200.6%
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond 2,660   2,483   177   7.1%
Tax impact (2,124)  (1,699)  (425)  25.0%
Adjusted net income(1)$216,116  $133,511  $82,605   61.9%
Key Financial and Operating Metrics           
Annualized return on equity 23.6%  19.6%      
Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) 25.9%  22.2%      
Loss ratio 28.5%  26.4%      
Expense ratio 48.4%  51.7%      
Combined ratio 76.9%  78.1%      
Adjusted combined ratio(1) 72.7%  73.7%      
Diluted earnings per share$7.17  $4.48       
Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1)$7.86  $5.09       
Catastrophe losses$(728) $27,846       
Catastrophe loss ratio(1) -0.1%  5.5%      
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) 72.8%  68.3%      
Adjusted underwriting income(1)$218,947  $134,147  $84,800   63.2%
NM - not meaningful           

(1) - Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure - see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.


Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and par value data)
 
 December 31,
 December 31,
 2025
 2024
Assets     
Investments:     
Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $1,227,605 in 2025; $973,330 in 2024)$1,224,187  $939,046 
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $81,772 in 2025; $32,987 in 2024) 99,333   40,529 
Equity method investment    2,277 
Other investments 28,503   5,863 
Total investments 1,352,023   987,715 
Cash and cash equivalents 106,875   80,438 
Restricted cash 17   101 
Accrued investment income 11,545   8,440 
Premiums receivable 452,908   305,724 
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 127,718   94,881 
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses 56,428   47,076 
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 412,273   348,083 
Ceded unearned premiums 355,918   276,237 
Prepaid expenses and other assets 110,896   91,086 
Deferred tax assets, net 761   8,768 
Property and equipment, net 2,551   429 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net 61,054   13,242 
Total assets$3,050,967  $2,262,220 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity     
Liabilities:     
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities$115,663  $70,079 
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses 688,231   503,382 
Unearned premiums 988,143   741,692 
Ceded premium payable 271,413   190,168 
Funds held under reinsurance treaty 44,850   27,869 
Total liabilities 2,108,300   1,533,190 
Stockholders’ equity:     
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024     
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 26,520,417 and 26,529,402 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 3   3 
Additional paid-in capital 523,168   493,656 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,506)  (26,845)
Retained earnings 422,002   262,216 
Total stockholders’ equity 942,667   729,030 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$3,050,967  $2,262,220 


Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings,Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements ofIncome and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
 
 Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
 December 31,  December 31, 
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Revenues:           
Gross written premiums$492,629  $373,723  $2,028,252  $1,541,962 
Ceded written premiums (245,059)  (204,492)  (1,064,230)  (897,111)
Net written premiums 247,570   169,231   964,022   644,851 
Change in unearned premiums (14,110)  (24,341)  (161,387)  (134,164)
Net earned premiums 233,460   144,890   802,635   510,687 
Net investment income 15,991   11,318   56,005   35,824 
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 2,370   (1,201)  11,831   4,568 
Commission and other income 1,541   750   5,496   2,784 
Total revenues 253,362   155,757   875,967   553,863 
Expenses:           
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 70,856   37,176   228,594   134,759 
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees 62,867   40,585   217,133   149,657 
Other underwriting expenses 46,894   32,947   176,458   117,113 
Interest expense 87   87   392   1,138 
Total expenses 180,704   110,795   622,577   402,667 
Income before income taxes 72,658   44,962   253,390   151,196 
Income tax expense 16,493   9,997   56,320   33,623 
Net income$56,165  $34,965  $197,070  $117,573 
Other comprehensive income, net:           
Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale 1,586   (16,707)  24,339   (2,854)
Net comprehensive income$57,751  $18,258  $221,409  $114,719 
Per Share Data:           
Basic earnings per share$2.12  $1.32  $7.40  $4.61 
Diluted earnings per share$2.06  $1.29  $7.17  $4.48 
            
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:           
Basic 26,508,803   26,491,939   26,639,733   25,520,343 
Diluted 27,321,828   27,206,225   27,485,250   26,223,842 


Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers specialty insurance products. Gross written premiums (“GWP”) by product, location and company are presented below:

 Three Months Ended December 31,
      
 2025
 2024
      
 ($ in thousands)       
    % of
    % of
    %
 Amount
 GWP
 Amount  GWP
 Change
 Change
Product                 
Casualty$150,477   30.6% $68,484   18.3% $81,993   119.7%
Earthquake 143,516   29.1%  146,757   39.3%  (3,241)  (2.2)%
Inland Marine and Other Property 110,722   22.5%  85,396   22.9%  25,326   29.7%
Fronting 47,808   9.7%  57,418   15.4%  (9,610)  (16.7)%
Crop 40,106   8.1%  15,668   4.2%  24,438   156.0%
Total gross written premiums$492,629   100.0% $373,723   100.0% $118,906   31.8%



 Year Ended December 31,
      
 2025
 2024
      
 ($ in thousands)       
    % of
    % of
    %
 Amount
 GWP
 Amount
 GWP
 Change
 Change
Product                 
Earthquake$571,392   28.2% $522,864   33.9% $48,528   9.3%
Casualty 542,949   26.8%  235,592   15.3%  307,357   130.5%
Inland Marine and Other Property 446,184   22.0%  334,079   21.7%  112,105   33.6%
Crop 247,547   12.2%  116,239   7.5%  131,308   113.0%
Fronting 220,180   10.8%  333,188   21.6%  (113,008)  (33.9)%
Total gross written premiums$2,028,252   100.0% $1,541,962   100.0% $486,290   31.5%



 Three Months Ended December 31,
 Year Ended December 31,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
    % of
    % of
    % of
    % of
 Amount
 GWP
 Amount
 GWP
 Amount
 GWP
 Amount
 GWP
State                       
California$154,123   31.3% $157,786   42.2% $626,399   30.9% $668,635   43.4%
Texas 41,331   8.4%  28,002   7.5%  160,639   7.9%  124,416   8.1%
Florida 30,373   6.2%  8,855   2.4%  96,764   4.8%  67,008   4.3%
Hawaii 21,278   4.3%  18,636   5.0%  92,585   4.6%  72,558   4.7%
Washington 19,772   4.0%  16,007   4.3%  70,188   3.5%  57,900   3.8%
New York 16,879   3.4%  14,756   3.9%  68,119   3.3%  38,919   2.5%
Illinois 14,858   3.0%  7,176   1.9%  54,406   2.7%  20,901   1.4%
Oklahoma 12,962   2.6%  4,605   1.2%  29,497   1.4%  15,655   1.0%
Other 181,053   36.8%  117,900   31.6%  829,655   40.9%  475,970   30.8%
Total Gross Written Premiums$492,629   100.0% $373,723   100.0% $2,028,252   100.0% $1,541,962   100.0%



 Three Months Ended December 31,
 Year Ended December 31,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
    % of
    % of
    % of
    % of
 Amount
 GWP
 Amount
 GWP
 Amount
 GWP
 Amount
 GWP
Subsidiary                       
PESIC$255,923   52.0% $188,496   50.4% $936,971   46.2% $661,404   42.9%
PSIC 214,823   43.6%  170,275   45.6%  995,901   49.1%  823,263   53.4%
Laulima 17,753   3.6%  14,952   4.0%  76,727   3.8%  57,295   3.7%
FIA 4,130   0.8%     %  18,653   0.9%     %
Total Gross Written Premiums$492,629   100.0% $373,723   100.0% $2,028,252   100.0% $1,541,962   100.0%


Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

 Three Months Ended
       Year Ended
      
 December 31,
    %
 December 31,
    %
 2025
 2024
 Change
 Change
 2025
 2024
 Change
 Change
 ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
Gross earned premiums$483,861  $371,654  $112,207   30.2% $1,787,184  $1,397,369  $389,815   27.9%
Ceded earned premiums (250,401)  (226,764)  (23,637)  10.4%  (984,549)  (886,682)  (97,867)  11.0%
Net earned premiums$233,460  $144,890  $88,570   61.1% $802,635  $510,687  $291,948   57.2%
                        
Net earned premium ratio 48.2%  39.0%        44.9%  36.5%      


Loss detail

 Three Months Ended
       Year Ended
      
 December 31,
       December 31,
      
 2025
 2024
 Change
 % Change
 2025
 2024
 Change
 % Change
 ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
Catastrophe losses$(2,063) $8,122  $(10,185)  (125.4)% $(728) $27,846  $(28,574)  (102.6)%
Non-catastrophe losses 72,919   29,054   43,865   151.0%  229,322   106,913   122,409   114.5%
Total losses and loss adjustment expenses$70,856  $37,176  $33,680   90.6% $228,594  $134,759  $93,835   69.6%
                        
Catastrophe loss ratio -0.9%  5.6%        -0.1%  5.5%      
Non-catastrophe loss ratio 31.3%  20.1%        28.6%  20.9%      
Total loss ratio 30.4%  25.7%        28.5%  26.4%      


The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

 Three Months Ended December 31,
 Year Ended December 31,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period$243,713  $137,274  $155,299  $97,653 
Add: Balance acquired from FIA(1)       6,788    
Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:           
Current year 73,646   37,575   248,365   137,798 
Prior years (2,790)  (399)  (19,771)  (3,039)
Total incurred 70,856   37,176   228,594   134,759 
Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:           
Current year 37,586   15,675   75,913   43,582 
Prior years 1,025   3,476   38,810   33,531 
Total payments 38,611   19,151   114,723   77,113 
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period 275,958   155,299   275,958   155,299 
Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period 412,273   348,083   412,273   348,083 
Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period$688,231  $503,382  $688,231  $503,382 

(1) - Represents amounts recognized in Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables upon acquisition of FIA on 1/1/2025, in accordance with ASC 805, Business Combinations.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

 Three Months Ended
 Year Ended
 December 31,
 December 31,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
Total revenue$253,362  $155,757  $875,967  $553,863 
Net investment income (15,991)  (11,318)  (56,005)  (35,824)
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (2,370)  1,201   (11,831)  (4,568)
Underwriting revenue$235,001  $145,640  $808,131  $513,471 


Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

 Three Months Ended
 Year Ended
 December 31,
 December 31,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
Income before income taxes$72,658  $44,962  $253,390  $151,196 
Net investment income (15,991)  (11,318)  (56,005)  (35,824)
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (2,370)  1,201   (11,831)  (4,568)
Interest expense 87   87   392   1,138 
Underwriting income$54,384  $34,932  $185,946  $111,942 
Expenses associated with transactions 1,075   922   4,644   1,479 
Stock-based compensation expense 5,543   4,779   21,014   16,685 
Amortization of intangibles 1,284   389   4,683   1,558 
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond       2,660   2,483 
Adjusted underwriting income$62,286  $41,022  $218,947  $134,147 


Adjusted net income

 Three Months Ended
 Year Ended
 December 31,
 December 31,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
Net income$56,165  $34,965  $197,070  $117,573 
Adjustments:           
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments (2,370)  1,201   (11,831)  (4,568)
Expenses associated with transactions 1,075   922   4,644   1,479 
Stock-based compensation expense 5,543   4,779   21,014   16,685 
Amortization of intangibles 1,284   389   4,683   1,558 
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond       2,660   2,483 
Tax impact (581)  (964)  (2,124)  (1,699)
Adjusted net income$61,116  $41,292  $216,116  $133,511 


Annualized adjusted return on equity

 Three Months Ended
 Year Ended
 December 31,
 December 31,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
Annualized adjusted net income$244,464  $165,168  $216,116  $133,511 
Average stockholders’ equity$910,389  $716,171  $835,849  $600,140 
Annualized adjusted return on equity 26.9%  23.1%  25.9%  22.2%


Adjusted combined ratio

 Three Months Ended
 Year Ended
 December 31,
 December 31,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income$179,076  $109,958  $616,689  $398,745 
Denominator: Net earned premiums$233,460  $144,890  $802,635  $510,687 
Combined ratio 76.8%  75.9%  76.9%  78.1%
Adjustments to numerator:           
Expenses associated with transactions$(1,075) $(922) $(4,644) $(1,479)
Stock-based compensation expense (5,543)  (4,779)  (21,014)  (16,685)
Amortization of intangibles (1,284)  (389)  (4,683)  (1,558)
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond       (2,660)  (2,483)
Adjusted combined ratio 73.4%  71.7%  72.7%  73.7%


Diluted adjusted earnings per share

 Three Months Ended
 Year Ended
 December 31,
 December 31,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 (in thousands, except per share data)  (in thousands, except per share data)
Adjusted net income$61,116  $41,292  $216,116  $133,511 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 27,321,828   27,206,225   27,485,250   26,223,842 
Diluted adjusted earnings per share$2.24  $1.52  $7.86  $5.09 


Catastrophe loss ratio

 Three Months Ended
 Year Ended
 December 31,
 December 31,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses$70,856  $37,176  $228,594  $134,759 
Denominator: Net earned premiums$233,460  $144,890  $802,635  $510,687 
Loss ratio 30.4%  25.7%  28.5%  26.4%
            
Numerator: Catastrophe losses$(2,063) $8,122  $(728) $27,846 
Denominator: Net earned premiums$233,460  $144,890  $802,635  $510,687 
Catastrophe loss ratio -0.9%  5.6%  -0.1%  5.5%


Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

 Three Months Ended
 Year Ended
 December 31,
 December 31,
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income$179,076  $109,958  $616,689  $398,745 
Denominator: Net earned premiums$233,460  $144,890  $802,635  $510,687 
Combined ratio 76.8%  75.9%  76.9%  78.1%
Adjustments to numerator:           
Expenses associated with transactions$(1,075) $(922) $(4,644) $(1,479)
Stock-based compensation expense (5,543)  (4,779)  (21,014)  (16,685)
Amortization of intangibles (1,284)  (389)  (4,683)  (1,558)
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond       (2,660)  (2,483)
Catastrophe losses 2,063   (8,122)  728   (27,846)
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses 74.2%  66.1%  72.8%  68.3%


Tangible Stockholders equity

 December 31,
 December 31,
 2025
 2024
 ($ in thousands)
Stockholders’ equity$942,667  $729,030 
Goodwill and intangible assets (61,054)  (13,242)
Tangible stockholders’ equity$881,613  $715,788 



Recommended Reading