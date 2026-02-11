COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

FRISCO, TX, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE; NYSE Texas: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Highlights of 2025's Fourth Quarter

Higher natural gas prices in the fourth quarter drove improved financial results in the quarter. Natural gas and oil sales, including realized hedging losses, were $364 million for the quarter. Operating cash flow was $222 million or 0.75 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDAX for the quarter was $277 million. Adjusted net income was $46 million or $0.16 per diluted share for the quarter.

Four successful wells were turned to sales in the Western Haynesville in the fourth quarter. These wells had an average lateral length of 8,399 feet and an average per well initial production rate of 29 MMcf per day.

During 2025, Comstock turned a total of 12 wells to sales in the Western Haynesville with an average per well initial production rate of 33 MMcf per day.

Comstock turned 35 wells to sales in 2025 in its legacy Haynesville area with an average lateral length of 11,738 feet and a per well initial production rate of 25 MMcf per day.

Completed the sale of Shelby Trough assets in East Texas for net proceeds after selling expenses of $417 million.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

During the fourth quarter of 2025, Comstock realized $3.27 per Mcf after hedging for its natural gas production of 111 Bcf. As a result, Comstock's natural gas and oil sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased to $364.0 million (including realized hedging losses of $2.6 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $222.3 million, and net income for the fourth quarter was $286.8 million or $0.97 per diluted share. Net income in the quarter included a pre-tax gain of $292.3 million on the sale of its Shelby Trough properties, a pre-tax $36.8 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for price risk management resulting from the change in future natural gas prices since the third quarter of 2025 and a $29.1 million impairment to Comstock's Eagle Ford shale properties. Excluding these items and exploration expense, adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $46.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the fourth quarter averaged $0.77 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.38 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.25 for lease operating costs, $0.07 for production and other taxes and $0.07 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged and hedged operating margins were 77% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

For the year ended December 31, 2025, Comstock realized $3.21 per Mcf after hedging for its natural gas production of 450 Bcf. Natural gas and oil sales for the year ended December 31, 2025 totaled $1.4 billion (including realized hedging gains of $20.1 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated during the year was $861.3 million, and net income was $420.2 million or $1.43 per diluted share. Net income during the year included a pre-tax gain of $291.9 million for the sale of its natural gas and oil properties and a pre-tax $62.4 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for risk management. Excluding these items, the impairment and exploration expense, adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $159.9 million or $0.54 per diluted share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe during the year ended December 31, 2025 averaged $0.79 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.37 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.27 for lease operating costs, $0.09 for production and other taxes and $0.06 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged and hedged operating margin was 75% during 2025.

2025 Drilling Results

Comstock drilled 52 (44.2 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in 2025, which had an average lateral length of 11,187 feet. Comstock also turned 47 (40.3 net) operated wells to sales in 2025, which had an average initial production rate of 27 MMcf per day.

Since its last operational update in October, Comstock has turned eleven (9.4 net) operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial production rates that averaged 27 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 10,063 feet. Included in these wells, Comstock turned an additional four (4.0 net) operated Western Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales as follows:













Well



Vertical

Depth

(feet)







Completed

Lateral (feet) Initial

Production

Rate (MMcf

per day) Williams RM #1 16,286 8,186 31 Hutto TMM #1 18,333 8,836 31 Brown Trueheart W #1 17,663 8,763 32 Brown Trueheart BB #1 16,584 7,809 22

These wells had average initial daily production rates of 29 MMcf per day and average completed lateral lengths of 8,399 feet.

2025 Proved Oil and Gas Reserves

Comstock also announced that proved natural gas and oil reserves as of December 31, 2025 were estimated at 7.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent ("Tcfe") as compared to 3.8 Tcfe as of December 31, 2024. The reserve estimates were determined under SEC guidelines and were audited by the Company's independent reserve engineering firm. The 7.0 Tcfe of proved reserves at December 31, 2025 were substantially all natural gas, 41% developed and 99% operated by Comstock. The present value, using a 10% discount rate, of the future net cash flows before income taxes of the proved reserves (the "PV-10 Value"), was approximately $4.5 billion using the Company's average first of month 2025 prices of $3.07 per Mcf of natural gas and $61.98 per barrel of oil. The natural gas price used in determining the December 31, 2025 proved reserve estimates was substantially higher than the price used in 2024 of $1.84 per Mcf which allowed for the inclusion of certain proved undeveloped locations in the 2025 reserve report.

Using NYMEX future market prices as of December 31, 2025 of $3.23 per Mcf for natural gas and $56.82 per barrel of oil, as adjusted for the Company's basis differentials, proved reserves would have been 7.2 Tcfe with a PV-10 value of $5.2 billion.

The following table reflects the changes in the SEC and NYMEX proved reserve estimates since the end of 2024:

SEC NYMEX (Bcfe) Proved Reserves: Proved Reserves at December 31, 2024 3,764.1 7,022.5 Production (450.4 ) (450.4 ) Extensions and discoveries 3,737.8 1,068.6 Divestitures (16.4 ) (419.0 ) Revisions (29.8 ) (37.9 ) Proved Reserves at December 31, 2025 7,005.3 7,183.8

Comstock replaced 823% of its 2025 production under SEC pricing and replaced 229% of its 2025 production under NYMEX pricing.

2026 Budget

In response to improved natural gas prices, the Company currently plans to increase the number of operating drilling rigs it is running from eight to nine during 2026. Four of the rigs will be devoted to the Western Haynesville to continue to delineate the new play. As a result, Comstock plans to spend approximately $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion in 2026 on its development and exploration projects and $100 million to $150 million on its Western Haynesville midstream system.

Earnings Call Information

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the NYSE and the NYSE Texas under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Natural gas sales $ 366,440 $ 287,626 $ 1,425,857 $ 1,043,886 Oil sales 168 672 2,292 3,597 Total natural gas and oil sales 366,608 288,298 1,428,149 1,047,483 Gas services 128,775 78,208 500,202 206,097 Gain (loss) on sale of assets 294,431 (35 ) 291,938 875 Total revenues 789,814 366,471 2,220,289 1,254,455 Operating expenses: Production and ad valorem taxes 7,503 7,707 40,453 57,437 Gathering and transportation 41,763 44,434 166,108 194,890 Lease operating 27,775 31,379 122,662 130,504 Exploration 1,321 — 10,071 — Depreciation, depletion and amortization 157,498 202,116 641,163 795,397 Impairment of natural gas and oil properties 29,071 — 29,071 — Gas services 131,057 72,611 516,224 205,407 General and administrative 13,801 10,164 48,685 39,435 Total operating expenses 409,789 368,411 1,574,437 1,423,070 Operating income (loss) 380,025 (1,940 ) 645,852 (168,615 ) Other Expenses: Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments 34,207 (79,022 ) 82,537 10,196 Other income 296 284 3,144 1,211 Interest expense (56,060 ) (54,616 ) (222,797 ) (210,621 ) Total other expenses (21,557 ) (133,354 ) (137,116 ) (199,214 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 358,468 (135,294 ) 508,736 (367,829 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (71,699 ) 79,981 (88,533 ) 149,075 Net income (loss) 286,769 (55,313 ) 420,203 (218,754 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (5,850 ) (2,816 ) (24,592 ) (10,897 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Comstock $ 280,919 $ (58,129 ) $ 395,611 $ (229,651 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.98 $ (0.19 ) $ 1.43 $ (0.76 ) Diluted $ 0.97 $ (0.19 ) $ 1.43 $ (0.76 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 291,097 290,170 290,779 287,010 Diluted 294,569 290,170 294,131 287,010

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS

(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Natural gas production (MMcf) 111,239 124,128 450,202 527,548 Oil production (Mbbls) 3 10 37 50 Total production (MMcfe) 111,257 124,185 450,423 527,847 Natural gas sales $ 366,440 $ 287,626 $ 1,425,857 $ 1,043,886 Natural gas hedging settlements (1) (2,573 ) 47,847 20,135 207,803 Total natural gas including hedging 363,867 335,473 1,445,992 1,251,689 Oil sales 168 672 2,292 3,597 Total natural gas and oil sales including hedging $ 364,035 $ 336,145 $ 1,448,284 $ 1,255,286 Average natural gas price (per Mcf) $ 3.29 $ 2.32 $ 3.17 $ 1.98 Average natural gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $ 3.27 $ 2.70 $ 3.21 $ 2.37 Average oil price (per barrel) $ 56.00 $ 67.20 $ 61.95 $ 71.94 Average price (per Mcfe) $ 3.30 $ 2.32 $ 3.17 $ 1.98 Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $ 3.27 $ 2.71 $ 3.22 $ 2.38 Production and ad valorem taxes $ 7,503 $ 7,707 $ 40,453 $ 57,437 Gathering and transportation 41,763 44,434 166,108 194,890 Lease operating 27,775 31,379 122,662 130,504 Cash general and administrative (2) 8,172 6,282 27,463 24,174 Total production costs $ 85,213 $ 89,802 $ 356,686 $ 407,005 Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe) $ 0.07 $ 0.06 $ 0.09 $ 0.11 Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe) 0.38 0.36 0.37 0.37 Lease operating (per Mcfe) 0.25 0.25 0.27 0.25 Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe) 0.07 0.05 0.06 0.05 Total production costs (per Mcfe) $ 0.77 $ 0.72 $ 0.79 $ 0.78 Unhedged operating margin 77 % 69 % 75 % 61 % Hedged operating margin 77 % 73 % 75 % 68 % Gas services revenues $ 128,775 $ 78,208 $ 500,202 $ 206,097 Gas services expenses 131,057 72,611 516,224 205,407 Gas services margin $ (2,282 ) $ 5,597 $ (16,022 ) $ 690 Natural Gas and Oil Capital Expenditures: Unproved property acquisitions $ 18,113 $ 18,448 $ 54,670 $ 106,386 Total natural gas and oil properties acquisitions $ 18,113 $ 18,448 $ 54,670 $ 106,386 Exploration and Development: Development leasehold $ 4,616 $ 1,308 $ 14,562 $ 13,461 Exploratory drilling and completion 145,110 138,565 490,429 354,557 Development drilling and completion 101,952 92,235 517,375 503,550 Other development costs 18,113 8,325 32,493 30,500 Total exploration and development capital expenditures $ 269,791 $ 240,433 $ 1,054,859 $ 902,068

(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.

(2) Excludes stock-based compensation.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS): Net income (loss) $ 286,769 $ (55,313 ) $ 420,203 $ (218,754 ) Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments (36,780 ) 126,869 (62,402 ) 197,607 Impairment of natural gas and oil properties 29,071 — 29,071 — Exploration expense 1,321 — 10,071 — (Gain) loss on sale of assets (294,431 ) 35 (291,938 ) (875 ) Adjustment to income taxes 60,168 (25,333 ) 54,852 (46,981 ) Adjusted net income (loss) (1) $ 46,118 $ 46,258 $ 159,857 $ (69,003 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per share (2) $ 0.16 $ 0.16 $ 0.54 $ (0.24 ) Diluted shares outstanding 294,570 292,983 294,131 287,010 ADJUSTED EBITDAX: Net income (loss) $ 286,769 $ (55,313 ) $ 420,203 $ (218,754 ) Interest expense 56,060 54,616 222,797 210,621 Income taxes 71,699 (79,981 ) 88,533 (149,075 ) Depreciation, depletion, and amortization 157,498 202,116 641,163 795,397 Exploration 1,321 — 10,071 — Impairment of natural gas and oil properties 29,071 — 29,071 — Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments (36,780 ) 126,869 (62,402 ) 197,607 Stock-based compensation 5,627 3,881 21,222 15,261 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (294,431 ) 35 (291,938 ) (875 ) Total Adjusted EBITDAX (3) $ 276,834 $ 252,223 $ 1,078,720 $ 850,182

(1) Adjusted net income (loss) is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, gains and losses on sales of assets, impairment of natural gas and oil properties and other unusual items.

(2) Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units and preferred stock pursuant to the treasury stock method.

(3) Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including depreciation, depletion and amortization, impairment of natural gas and oil properties, unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments, (gain) loss on sale of assets and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.





COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 OPERATING CASH FLOW (1): Net income (loss) $ 286,769 $ (55,313 ) $ 420,203 $ (218,754 ) Reconciling items: Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments (36,780 ) 126,869 (62,402 ) 197,607 Deferred income taxes 71,497 (57,754 ) 91,982 (124,919 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 157,498 202,116 641,163 795,397 Impairment of natural gas and oil properties 29,071 — 29,071 — Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,051 2,957 11,976 11,476 Stock-based compensation 5,627 3,881 21,222 15,261 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (294,431 ) 35 (291,938 ) (875 ) Operating cash flow $ 222,302 $ 222,791 $ 861,277 $ 675,193 (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (62,396 ) (18,989 ) (60,496 ) 56,584 (Increase) decrease in other current assets (6,634 ) (22,144 ) 17,518 (22,893 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other accrued expenses 70,932 85,395 81,308 (88,547 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 224,204 $ 267,053 $ 899,607 $ 620,337





Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 FREE CASH FLOW (2): Operating cash flow $ 222,302 $ 222,791 $ 861,277 $ 675,193 Less: Exploration and development capital expenditures (269,791 ) (240,433 ) (1,054,859 ) (902,068 ) Midstream capital expenditures (60,535 ) (38,638 ) (223,592 ) (85,377 ) Other capital expenditures (17,780 ) (558 ) (17,893 ) (2,264 ) Contributions from midstream partnership 59,000 24,500 215,500 60,500 Free cash deficit from operations $ (66,804 ) $ (32,338 ) $ (219,567 ) $ (254,016 ) Acquisitions (18,113 ) (18,448 ) (54,670 ) (106,386 ) Proceeds from divestitures 413,702 — 428,868 1,214 Free cash flow (deficit) after acquisition and divestiture activity $ 328,785 $ (50,786 ) $ 154,631 $ (359,188 )

(1) Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.

(2) Free cash flow from operations and free cash flow after acquisition and divestiture activity are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after exploration and development capital expenditures, midstream and other capital expenditures, proved and unproved property acquisitions, and proceeds from divestitures of natural gas and oil properties.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,930 $ 6,799 Accounts receivable 242,545 174,846 Derivative financial instruments 19,206 4,865 Other current assets 75,257 97,524 Total current assets 360,938 284,034 Property and equipment, net 6,215,494 5,688,389 Goodwill 335,897 335,897 Operating lease right-of-use assets 94,733 73,777 $ 7,007,062 $ 6,382,097 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 501,695 $ 421,814 Accrued costs 153,248 146,173 Operating leases 46,937 35,927 Derivative financial instruments 27,636 8,940 Total current liabilities 729,516 612,854 Long-term debt 2,809,066 2,952,090 Deferred income taxes 437,098 345,116 Derivative financial instruments — 66,757 Long-term operating leases 47,692 37,740 Asset retirement obligation 20,787 33,996 Total liabilities 4,044,159 4,048,553 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 146,527 146,130 Additional paid-in capital 1,376,053 1,366,274 Accumulated earnings 1,124,230 728,619 Total stockholders' equity attributable to Comstock 2,646,810 2,241,023 Noncontrolling interest 316,093 92,521 Total stockholders' equity 2,962,903 2,333,544 $ 7,007,062 $ 6,382,097



