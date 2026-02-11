COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

FRISCO, TX, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Resources, Inc. ("Comstock" or the "Company") (NYSE; NYSE Texas: CRK) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

Highlights of 2025's Fourth Quarter

  • Higher natural gas prices in the fourth quarter drove improved financial results in the quarter.
    • Natural gas and oil sales, including realized hedging losses, were $364 million for the quarter.
    • Operating cash flow was $222 million or 0.75 per diluted share.
    • Adjusted EBITDAX for the quarter was $277 million.
    • Adjusted net income was $46 million or $0.16 per diluted share for the quarter.
  • Four successful wells were turned to sales in the Western Haynesville in the fourth quarter.
    • These wells had an average lateral length of 8,399 feet and an average per well initial production rate of 29 MMcf per day.
  • During 2025, Comstock turned a total of 12 wells to sales in the Western Haynesville with an average per well initial production rate of 33 MMcf per day.
  • Comstock turned 35 wells to sales in 2025 in its legacy Haynesville area with an average lateral length of 11,738 feet and a per well initial production rate of 25 MMcf per day.
  • Completed the sale of Shelby Trough assets in East Texas for net proceeds after selling expenses of $417 million.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

During the fourth quarter of 2025, Comstock realized $3.27 per Mcf after hedging for its natural gas production of 111 Bcf. As a result, Comstock's natural gas and oil sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased to $364.0 million (including realized hedging losses of $2.6 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $222.3 million, and net income for the fourth quarter was $286.8 million or $0.97 per diluted share. Net income in the quarter included a pre-tax gain of $292.3 million on the sale of its Shelby Trough properties, a pre-tax $36.8 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for price risk management resulting from the change in future natural gas prices since the third quarter of 2025 and a $29.1 million impairment to Comstock's Eagle Ford shale properties. Excluding these items and exploration expense, adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $46.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe in the fourth quarter averaged $0.77 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.38 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.25 for lease operating costs, $0.07 for production and other taxes and $0.07 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged and hedged operating margins were 77% in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

For the year ended December 31, 2025, Comstock realized $3.21 per Mcf after hedging for its natural gas production of 450 Bcf. Natural gas and oil sales for the year ended December 31, 2025 totaled $1.4 billion (including realized hedging gains of $20.1 million). Operating cash flow (excluding changes in working capital) generated during the year was $861.3 million, and net income was $420.2 million or $1.43 per diluted share. Net income during the year included a pre-tax gain of $291.9 million for the sale of its natural gas and oil properties and a pre-tax $62.4 million unrealized gain on hedging contracts held for risk management. Excluding these items, the impairment and exploration expense, adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $159.9 million or $0.54 per diluted share.

Comstock's production cost per Mcfe during the year ended December 31, 2025 averaged $0.79 per Mcfe, which was comprised of $0.37 for gathering and transportation costs, $0.27 for lease operating costs, $0.09 for production and other taxes and $0.06 for cash general and administrative expenses. Comstock's unhedged and hedged operating margin was 75% during 2025.

2025 Drilling Results

Comstock drilled 52 (44.2 net) operated horizontal Haynesville/Bossier shale wells in 2025, which had an average lateral length of 11,187 feet. Comstock also turned 47 (40.3 net) operated wells to sales in 2025, which had an average initial production rate of 27 MMcf per day.

Since its last operational update in October, Comstock has turned eleven (9.4 net) operated Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales. These wells had initial production rates that averaged 27 MMcf per day. The completed lateral length of these wells averaged 10,063 feet. Included in these wells, Comstock turned an additional four (4.0 net) operated Western Haynesville/Bossier shale wells to sales as follows:







Well		 

Vertical
Depth
(feet)		 



Completed
Lateral (feet)		 Initial
Production
Rate (MMcf
per day)
       
Williams RM #1 16,286 8,186 31
Hutto TMM #1 18,333 8,836 31
Brown Trueheart W #1 17,663 8,763 32
Brown Trueheart BB #1 16,584 7,809 22

These wells had average initial daily production rates of 29 MMcf per day and average completed lateral lengths of 8,399 feet.

2025 Proved Oil and Gas Reserves

Comstock also announced that proved natural gas and oil reserves as of December 31, 2025 were estimated at 7.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent ("Tcfe") as compared to 3.8 Tcfe as of December 31, 2024. The reserve estimates were determined under SEC guidelines and were audited by the Company's independent reserve engineering firm. The 7.0 Tcfe of proved reserves at December 31, 2025 were substantially all natural gas, 41% developed and 99% operated by Comstock. The present value, using a 10% discount rate, of the future net cash flows before income taxes of the proved reserves (the "PV-10 Value"), was approximately $4.5 billion using the Company's average first of month 2025 prices of $3.07 per Mcf of natural gas and $61.98 per barrel of oil. The natural gas price used in determining the December 31, 2025 proved reserve estimates was substantially higher than the price used in 2024 of $1.84 per Mcf which allowed for the inclusion of certain proved undeveloped locations in the 2025 reserve report.

Using NYMEX future market prices as of December 31, 2025 of $3.23 per Mcf for natural gas and $56.82 per barrel of oil, as adjusted for the Company's basis differentials, proved reserves would have been 7.2 Tcfe with a PV-10 value of $5.2 billion.

The following table reflects the changes in the SEC and NYMEX proved reserve estimates since the end of 2024:

 SEC  NYMEX 
 (Bcfe) 
Proved Reserves:     
Proved Reserves at December 31, 2024 3,764.1   7,022.5 
Production (450.4)  (450.4)
Extensions and discoveries 3,737.8   1,068.6 
Divestitures (16.4)  (419.0)
Revisions (29.8)  (37.9)
Proved Reserves at December 31, 2025 7,005.3   7,183.8 

Comstock replaced 823% of its 2025 production under SEC pricing and replaced 229% of its 2025 production under NYMEX pricing.

2026 Budget

In response to improved natural gas prices, the Company currently plans to increase the number of operating drilling rigs it is running from eight to nine during 2026. Four of the rigs will be devoted to the Western Haynesville to continue to delineate the new play. As a result, Comstock plans to spend approximately $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion in 2026 on its development and exploration projects and $100 million to $150 million on its Western Haynesville midstream system.

Earnings Call Information

Comstock has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on February 12, 2026, to discuss the fourth quarter 2025 operational and financial results.
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIae8372c1163d420aa61e1af518726ae0.
Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fhhg297w.

If you are unable to participate in the original conference call, a web replay will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on February 12, 2026. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fhhg297w.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at sec.gov.

Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the NYSE and the NYSE Texas under the symbol CRK.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Revenues:            
Natural gas sales $366,440  $287,626  $1,425,857  $1,043,886 
Oil sales  168   672   2,292   3,597 
Total natural gas and oil sales  366,608   288,298   1,428,149   1,047,483 
Gas services  128,775   78,208   500,202   206,097 
Gain (loss) on sale of assets  294,431   (35)  291,938   875 
Total revenues  789,814   366,471   2,220,289   1,254,455 
Operating expenses:            
Production and ad valorem taxes  7,503   7,707   40,453   57,437 
Gathering and transportation  41,763   44,434   166,108   194,890 
Lease operating  27,775   31,379   122,662   130,504 
Exploration  1,321      10,071    
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  157,498   202,116   641,163   795,397 
Impairment of natural gas and oil properties  29,071      29,071    
Gas services  131,057   72,611   516,224   205,407 
General and administrative  13,801   10,164   48,685   39,435 
Total operating expenses  409,789   368,411   1,574,437   1,423,070 
Operating income (loss)  380,025   (1,940)  645,852   (168,615)
Other Expenses:            
Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments  34,207   (79,022)  82,537   10,196 
Other income  296   284   3,144   1,211 
Interest expense  (56,060)  (54,616)  (222,797)  (210,621)
Total other expenses  (21,557)  (133,354)  (137,116)  (199,214)
Income (loss) before income taxes  358,468   (135,294)  508,736   (367,829)
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes  (71,699)  79,981   (88,533)  149,075 
Net income (loss)  286,769   (55,313)  420,203   (218,754)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest  (5,850)  (2,816)  (24,592)  (10,897)
Net income (loss) attributable to Comstock $280,919  $(58,129) $395,611  $(229,651)
             
Net income (loss) per share:            
Basic $0.98  $(0.19) $1.43  $(0.76)
Diluted $0.97  $(0.19) $1.43  $(0.76)
Weighted average shares outstanding:            
Basic  291,097   290,170   290,779   287,010 
Diluted  294,569   290,170   294,131   287,010 

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Natural gas production (MMcf)  111,239   124,128   450,202   527,548 
Oil production (Mbbls)  3   10   37   50 
Total production (MMcfe)  111,257   124,185   450,423   527,847 
             
Natural gas sales $366,440  $287,626  $1,425,857  $1,043,886 
Natural gas hedging settlements (1)  (2,573)  47,847   20,135   207,803 
Total natural gas including hedging  363,867   335,473   1,445,992   1,251,689 
Oil sales  168   672   2,292   3,597 
Total natural gas and oil sales including hedging $364,035  $336,145  $1,448,284  $1,255,286 
             
Average natural gas price (per Mcf) $3.29  $2.32  $3.17  $1.98 
Average natural gas price including hedging (per Mcf) $3.27  $2.70  $3.21  $2.37 
Average oil price (per barrel) $56.00  $67.20  $61.95  $71.94 
Average price (per Mcfe) $3.30  $2.32  $3.17  $1.98 
Average price including hedging (per Mcfe) $3.27  $2.71  $3.22  $2.38 
             
Production and ad valorem taxes $7,503  $7,707  $40,453  $57,437 
Gathering and transportation  41,763   44,434   166,108   194,890 
Lease operating  27,775   31,379   122,662   130,504 
Cash general and administrative (2)  8,172   6,282   27,463   24,174 
Total production costs $85,213  $89,802  $356,686  $407,005 
             
Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe) $0.07  $0.06  $0.09  $0.11 
Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)  0.38   0.36   0.37   0.37 
Lease operating (per Mcfe)  0.25   0.25   0.27   0.25 
Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe)  0.07   0.05   0.06   0.05 
Total production costs (per Mcfe) $0.77  $0.72  $0.79  $0.78 
             
Unhedged operating margin  77%  69%  75%  61%
Hedged operating margin  77%  73%  75%  68%
             
Gas services revenues $128,775  $78,208  $500,202  $206,097 
Gas services expenses  131,057   72,611   516,224   205,407 
Gas services margin $(2,282) $5,597  $(16,022) $690 
             
Natural Gas and Oil Capital Expenditures:            
Unproved property acquisitions $18,113  $18,448  $54,670  $106,386 
Total natural gas and oil properties acquisitions $18,113  $18,448  $54,670  $106,386 
Exploration and Development:            
Development leasehold $4,616  $1,308  $14,562  $13,461 
Exploratory drilling and completion  145,110   138,565   490,429   354,557 
Development drilling and completion  101,952   92,235   517,375   503,550 
Other development costs  18,113   8,325   32,493   30,500 
Total exploration and development capital expenditures $269,791  $240,433  $1,054,859  $902,068 

(1)   Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.

(2)   Excludes stock-based compensation.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS):            
Net income (loss) $286,769  $(55,313) $420,203  $(218,754)
Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments  (36,780)  126,869   (62,402)  197,607 
Impairment of natural gas and oil properties  29,071      29,071    
Exploration expense  1,321      10,071    
(Gain) loss on sale of assets  (294,431)  35   (291,938)  (875)
Adjustment to income taxes  60,168   (25,333)  54,852   (46,981)
Adjusted net income (loss) (1) $46,118  $46,258  $159,857  $(69,003)
             
Adjusted net income (loss) per share (2) $0.16  $0.16  $0.54  $(0.24)
Diluted shares outstanding  294,570   292,983   294,131   287,010 
             
             
ADJUSTED EBITDAX:            
Net income (loss) $286,769  $(55,313) $420,203  $(218,754)
Interest expense  56,060   54,616   222,797   210,621 
Income taxes  71,699   (79,981)  88,533   (149,075)
Depreciation, depletion, and amortization  157,498   202,116   641,163   795,397 
Exploration  1,321      10,071    
Impairment of natural gas and oil properties  29,071      29,071    
Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments  (36,780)  126,869   (62,402)  197,607 
Stock-based compensation  5,627   3,881   21,222   15,261 
(Gain) loss on sale of assets  (294,431)  35   (291,938)  (875)
Total Adjusted EBITDAX (3) $276,834  $252,223  $1,078,720  $850,182 

(1)   Adjusted net income (loss) is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, gains and losses on sales of assets, impairment of natural gas and oil properties and other unusual items.

(2)   Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units and preferred stock pursuant to the treasury stock method.

(3)   Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including depreciation, depletion and amortization, impairment of natural gas and oil properties, unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments, (gain) loss on sale of assets and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
OPERATING CASH FLOW (1):            
Net income (loss) $286,769  $(55,313) $420,203  $(218,754)
Reconciling items:            
Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments  (36,780)  126,869   (62,402)  197,607 
Deferred income taxes  71,497   (57,754)  91,982   (124,919)
Depreciation, depletion and amortization  157,498   202,116   641,163   795,397 
Impairment of natural gas and oil properties  29,071      29,071    
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs  3,051   2,957   11,976   11,476 
Stock-based compensation  5,627   3,881   21,222   15,261 
(Gain) loss on sale of assets  (294,431)  35   (291,938)  (875)
Operating cash flow $222,302  $222,791  $861,277  $675,193 
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable  (62,396)  (18,989)  (60,496)  56,584 
(Increase) decrease in other current assets  (6,634)  (22,144)  17,518   (22,893)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other accrued expenses  70,932   85,395   81,308   (88,547)
Net cash provided by operating activities $224,204  $267,053  $899,607  $620,337 


  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
FREE CASH FLOW (2):            
Operating cash flow $222,302  $222,791  $861,277  $675,193 
Less:            
Exploration and development capital expenditures  (269,791)  (240,433)  (1,054,859)  (902,068)
Midstream capital expenditures  (60,535)  (38,638)  (223,592)  (85,377)
Other capital expenditures  (17,780)  (558)  (17,893)  (2,264)
Contributions from midstream partnership  59,000   24,500   215,500   60,500 
Free cash deficit from operations $(66,804) $(32,338) $(219,567) $(254,016)
Acquisitions  (18,113)  (18,448)  (54,670)  (106,386)
Proceeds from divestitures  413,702      428,868   1,214 
Free cash flow (deficit) after acquisition and divestiture activity $328,785  $(50,786) $154,631  $(359,188)

(1)   Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.

(2)   Free cash flow from operations and free cash flow after acquisition and divestiture activity are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after exploration and development capital expenditures, midstream and other capital expenditures, proved and unproved property acquisitions, and proceeds from divestitures of natural gas and oil properties.

COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)

  December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
ASSETS      
Cash and cash equivalents $23,930  $6,799 
Accounts receivable  242,545   174,846 
Derivative financial instruments  19,206   4,865 
Other current assets  75,257   97,524 
Total current assets  360,938   284,034 
Property and equipment, net  6,215,494   5,688,389 
Goodwill  335,897   335,897 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  94,733   73,777 
  $7,007,062  $6,382,097 
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Accounts payable $501,695  $421,814 
Accrued costs  153,248   146,173 
Operating leases  46,937   35,927 
Derivative financial instruments  27,636   8,940 
Total current liabilities  729,516   612,854 
Long-term debt  2,809,066   2,952,090 
Deferred income taxes  437,098   345,116 
Derivative financial instruments     66,757 
Long-term operating leases  47,692   37,740 
Asset retirement obligation  20,787   33,996 
Total liabilities  4,044,159   4,048,553 
Stockholders' Equity:      
Common stock  146,527   146,130 
Additional paid-in capital  1,376,053   1,366,274 
Accumulated earnings  1,124,230   728,619 
Total stockholders' equity attributable to Comstock  2,646,810   2,241,023 
Noncontrolling interest  316,093   92,521 
Total stockholders' equity  2,962,903   2,333,544 
  $7,007,062  $6,382,097 


 

            








        

            

                

                    
