Computer Resources of America Named to CRN's MSP 500 List For 2026

New York, NY, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Resources of America announced today that it has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to the Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2026.

This prestigious recognition marks a significant milestone for Computer Resources of America, affirming the company's unwavering commitment to delivering transformative IT solutions that empower small and midsize businesses to compete and thrive in an increasingly digital marketplace.

CRN's annual MSP 500 list is a comprehensive guide to the leading MSPs in North America. These companies deliver essential managed services that enhance business efficiency, simplify IT, and optimize return on technology investments for their customers.

The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the Pioneer 250, which recognizes MSPs focused on the small- and midsize-business market; the Elite 150, recognizing MSPs with a blend of on- and off-premises services for mostly midmarket and enterprise customers; and the Security MSP 100, spotlighting MSPs with cloud-based security services expertise.

The MSP 500 list showcases and celebrates MSPs that are driving growth and innovation. These companies empower businesses with complex technologies so they can achieve their business goals without stretching financial resources.

Three Decades of Excellence in Managed IT Services

Computer Resources of America earned its place on the 2026 Pioneer 250 list through a relentless focus on client success and operational excellence. With more than 30 years of experience serving midsize organizations, government agencies, non-profits, and financial services companies, CRA has built an exceptional reputation for delivering technology solutions that don't just solve problems—they drive measurable business results.

The company's recognition reflects its dedication to understanding the unique challenges facing organizations across diverse sectors—from strict compliance requirements in financial services to budget constraints in the non-profit world to the complex security needs of government agencies. CRA has consistently developed tailored solutions that address these distinct pain points while maintaining the highest standards of service and reliability.

Throughout the past year, Computer Resources of America has distinguished itself by going beyond traditional break-fix IT support to become a true strategic partner for its clients. The company's proactive approach to managed services has helped countless organizations reduce downtime, strengthen their security posture, and leverage technology as a genuine competitive advantage rather than simply a cost center.

What sets Computer Resources of America apart is its commitment to treating every client relationship as a partnership built on trust, transparency, and measurable results. While many MSPs take a one-size-fits-all approach, CRA invests the time to understand each organization's specific goals, industry challenges, and growth trajectory—then designs IT strategies that align technology investments with business objectives.

Empowering Organizations Through Strategic Technology Partnership

The company's holistic service model encompasses everything from 24/7 network monitoring and cybersecurity to cloud migration and strategic IT planning. This comprehensive approach means clients have a single, trusted advisor who understands their entire technology ecosystem and can recommend solutions that work together seamlessly rather than creating new silos.

Computer Resources of America's inclusion on the Pioneer 250 list also recognizes the company's innovative spirit and willingness to stay ahead of rapidly evolving technology trends. As cyber threats have grown more sophisticated and remote work has become the norm, CRA has continuously enhanced its service offerings to meet these emerging needs.

The company has made significant investments in advanced security tools, automation platforms, and team training to ensure clients benefit from enterprise-grade protection and support regardless of their size or budget. This forward-thinking approach has enabled midsize organizations to access the same caliber of IT infrastructure and expertise that was once available only to large corporations with dedicated IT departments.

Beyond technical capabilities, Computer Resources of America has built its reputation on responsiveness and accountability. The team understands that when technology fails, every minute of downtime represents lost revenue, frustrated customers, and disrupted operations. That's why the company has engineered its support processes to deliver rapid response times and effective resolutions, minimizing disruption and keeping organizations running smoothly.

CRA's demonstrated track record speaks for itself: the company excels at helping clients optimize productivity, strengthen customer relationships, enhance data sharing, and drive profitability. By freeing up internal teams from day-to-day IT firefighting, CRA enables organizations to focus their valuable human resources on strategic initiatives that move their missions forward.

"The companies on our 2026 MSP 500 list are redefining what exceptional managed services look like—helping organizations of every size stay agile, maximize their IT investments and scale with confidence," said Jennifer Follett, VP of U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These are the innovators who stay ahead of customer needs and deliver transformative services that free businesses to focus on what they do best and accelerate their success."

Building Scalable Solutions for Long-Term Success

"Being named to CRN's Pioneer 250 list is a tremendous honor that reflects the dedication and expertise of our entire team," said Chico Ramnarayan, Founder and CEO of Computer Resources of America. "For over 30 years, we've been privileged to partner with exceptional organizations across multiple sectors, and this recognition belongs to them as much as it does to us. Our mission has always been simple: help our clients build a complete technical vision that is scalable and works. This award validates that approach and inspires us to continue raising the bar in everything we do."

The MSP 500 recognition also underscores Computer Resources of America's role as a valuable resource within the broader technology community and a leader among certified Minority Business Enterprises in the IT sector. The company actively contributes to elevating industry standards while demonstrating that diverse leadership drives innovation and exceptional client outcomes.

As organizations continue to navigate digital transformation, cybersecurity challenges, and the complexities of hybrid work environments, Computer Resources of America remains committed to being the trusted advisor that midsize organizations, government agencies, non-profits, and financial services companies need. The company's vision extends beyond simply keeping systems running—it's about enabling organizations to leverage technology strategically, make informed decisions about IT investments, and build resilient infrastructure that supports long-term growth and mission achievement.

Computer Resources of America's three-decade legacy of service, combined with its forward-looking approach to emerging technologies, positions the company as an ideal partner for organizations seeking not just IT support, but genuine strategic guidance that aligns technology with business goals. The Pioneer 250 recognition from CRN affirms what CRA's clients have known for years: that exceptional managed services require more than technical skill—they demand partnership, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to client success.

About Computer Resources of America

CRA is an award-winning provider of IT solutions to midsize organizations, government agencies, non-profits, and financial services companies. For over 30 years, CRA has excelled at delivering technology solutions that optimize productivity, strengthen customer relationships, enhance data sharing and drive profitability. The company has a demonstrated track record of helping clients to free up their internal teams and building a complete technical vision that is scalable and works. Headquartered in NYC, CRA is a certified Minority Business Enterprise and is led by founder and CEO, Chico Ramnarayan.

For more information about Computer Resources of America's managed IT services, visit: https://www.consultcra.com/msp500-2026/

