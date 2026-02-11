Brown & Brown 2026 Market Trends Report sees softening commercial rates, more capacity, carrier competition

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) (“the Company”) today announced the release of the 2026 edition of its Market Trends report. A comprehensive analysis of emerging market shifts, this year’s report finds that rate conditions are shifting in favor of buyers who prepare thoroughly for the renewal process and have a positive claims history. The report also highlights industries and product lines where rate trends will remain firm and terms challenging.

The first Market Trends report issued since the Company’s 2025 acquisition of Risk Strategies offers a combination of deep knowledge and broad perspective from both organizations’ specialists to deliver strategic insight into the critical developments currently shaping commercial coverage, employee benefits and personal insurance.

“The dynamism of today’s insurance market and the ever-changing economic factors being managed by customers make this type of insight invaluable for planning,” explained Steve Hearn, executive vice president, chief operating officer and president of the Retail segment. “I’m excited to see how the combination of Brown & Brown and Risk Strategies’ specialty knowledge has deepened our ability to provide insight into the factors shaping the risk and liability markets.”

While the market has broadly seen an influx of capital and capacity, each market segment examined in this year’s Market Trends report faces unique challenges that shape the process of obtaining coverage with terms and rates that meet customer needs. Among the observations:

Commercial Insurance - Heightened carrier competition is creating new opportunities for those with strong risk management practices. Large-scale loss events such as wildfires and cyber incidents remain a persistent challenge. Industries like transportation and hospitality, and operations in risk-prone regions, face less favorable market dynamics in securing effective coverage.

Employee Benefits – A continued shift to control rising costs without compromising benefit quality or relevance is putting an incremental focus on deploying digital health tools, from virtual primary care to cost transparency platforms. Balanced with cost management, fostering a culture that attracts and retains talented, engaged individuals remains essential.

Personal Insurance - Climate volatility, higher loss severity, regulatory change and evolving carrier strategies all mandate stronger preparation, clearer documentation and more deliberate risk management. While capacity is expanding and underwriting is stabilizing in select areas, catastrophe-exposed regions continue to face tighter requirements and sustained pricing pressure, particularly for properties exposed to wildfire and severe convective storm activity.

Beyond data and specialist insight, the Brown & Brown Market Trends Report provides a meaningful perspective for businesses, employers and those seeking measured insights into the issues at play in today’s insurance markets. Brown & Brown combines deep specialty experience and global market reach to deliver enhanced knowledge and broader solutions in an age of complexity and opportunity.

To review the report in full, please visit https://www.bbrown.com/us/insight/market-trends-report-2026-outlook/.

