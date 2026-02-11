Aeluma Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

  • Awarded NASA Contract for Quantum and RFSUNY Contract for Silicon Photonics Laser
  • Recently Appointed Senior Vice President of Business Development and Product to Drive Go-to-Market Plan
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents as of December 31, 2025 of $38.6 Million

GOLETA, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU) (“Aeluma” or the “Company”), a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance and scalable technologies, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2026 ended December 31, 2025.

Management Commentary

“The second quarter marked another big step forward for Aeluma as we gear up for commercialization,” said Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Aeluma. “We ramped engagements across our target markets and increased visibility at a major industry conference. We are experiencing growing and sustained interest in Aeluma as our technology takes shape and market demand increases across mobile, data centers, and defense.”

“During the quarter, we continued to increase operations with foundry partners and are delighted with the performance, quality, and yield of wafers being tested at Aeluma’s facility,” Klamkin continued. “Relationships with customers and partners are strengthening, and we are fortunate that Bouch Nessar, our new Senior Vice President of Business Development and Product, has joined at this pivotal time to accelerate our go-to-market plan. Our IP portfolio also continues to expand, now counting 35 issued and pending patents, with our most recent application related to large-scale manufacturing of high-performance semiconductors.”

Klamkin concluded, “We are receiving increasing requests for price quotations and have begun taking sales orders. While these initial orders are relatively small in value, this marks an important milestone toward broader market adoption. As we move through fiscal 2026, we are intensely focused on commercialization and building long-term value.”

Recent Company Highlights

  • Growing Market Traction and Visibility: Increased engagement with customers, partners, and government agencies, reflecting rising awareness of Aeluma’s scalable semiconductor platform across mobile and consumer electronics, data centers and AI infrastructure, and defense.
  • Leadership and Team Expansion: Added experienced leadership and technical talent, including Bouchaib (Bouch) Nessar as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Product to drive go-to-market strategy, alongside other key hires in supply chain manufacturing, technology enablement, and engineering.
  • Expanded Engagements with Manufacturing Partners: Continued to fabricate wafers with foundries to qualify Aeluma processes for key end markets. Strengthened relationships with manufacturing partners to accelerate transition to production.
  • Bolstered Wafer-Scale Test and Validation Capabilities: Following our November asset acquisition announcement, we installed and commissioned automated wafer probers and other equipment to accelerate testing of semiconductor photonic components. This will help qualify foundry manufacturing processes for key target markets.
  • Continued R&D Contracts Progress: Building on recently announced NASA contract for quantum, we received additional contract funding from RFSUNY aimed at integrating quantum dot lasers directly into the AIM Photonics 300mm silicon photonics platform. Also received several additional award notices, reinforcing customer confidence in Aeluma’s technology and supporting expectations for additional contracts this year.
  • Consortium Membership Expands Defense and Commercial Footprint: Admitted to MMEC consortium during the quarter, strengthening Aeluma’s position within the defense and commercial ecosystem and enhancing access to government and defense opportunities.
  • Industry Award Validation: Recipient of 2025 LEAP Award for Advanced Materials Innovation, recognizing Aeluma’s disruptive SWIR platform. Award highlights Aeluma’s competitive advantage in bridging high-performance sensing with scalable and mass-market semiconductor manufacturing.
  • Visibility and Marketing at SPIE Photonics West: Presented a breakthrough paper on scalable 200mm silicon integration for quantum photonics and hosted exhibition booth with strong customer and partner engagement.
  • Expanded Intellectual Property Portfolio: Increased total issued and pending patents to 35, with a recent filing focused on scalable, high-performance photonics for 3D imaging and data center applications.

Fiscal Q2 2026 Financial Results

  • Revenue was $1.3 million compared to $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, and $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2025. Revenue in the quarter was primarily from R&D contracts.
  • GAAP net loss was $1.9 million, or ($0.11) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.9 million, or ($0.24) per basic and diluted share, for the same period last year and net loss of $1.5 million, or ($0.09) per basic and diluted share, in the prior quarter. GAAP net loss increased from the prior quarter primarily due to higher salaries, stock-based compensation and employee benefits driven by new employee hires to support the expansion of the business and scaling of operations.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $917 thousand, compared to a gain of $647 thousand in the same period last year, and a loss of $450 thousand in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA loss increased year over year and quarter over quarter primarily due to higher salaries, stock-based compensation and employee benefits for new employee hires.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $38.6 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $15.7 million at June 30, 2025.

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance and Strategic Priorities

For the full fiscal year of 2026, based on current and anticipated market conditions, Aeluma continues to expect revenue in a range of $4.0 million to $6.0 million. The following reaffirms the Company’s strategic priorities for 2026:

  • New Contract Wins: Three to seven new development contracts, which provide non-dilutive funding for R&D investments and the growth of partnership opportunities.
  • Team Expansion: Growth of our business development and go-to-market team, technical leadership and staff, and operations team.
  • Enhanced Manufacturing Readiness: Increased outsourced wafer manufacturing productivity. Expanded test and validation capabilities, technology qualification for targeted industries, and supply chain partnerships.
  • Go-to-Market Traction: Product roadmap being driven by continued progress in target commercial markets across mobile and consumer electronics, photonics for AI infrastructure, and defense and aerospace.

Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes and makes reference to certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Aeluma believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Aeluma believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into Aeluma's ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate Aeluma's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization.

This press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, including:

  • Non-GAAP net income (loss), which is defined as GAAP net income (loss) plus stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of discount on convertible notes, and changes in fair value of derivative liabilities; and
  • Adjusted EBITDA, defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization expenses, less interest income.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

About Aeluma, Inc.

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company’s proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma’s technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit www.aeluma.com.

Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands) December 31,
2025
(unaudited)		  June 30,
2025		 
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $38,572  $3,628 
Certificate of deposit      12,112 
Accounts receivable  1,000   962 
Prepaids and other current assets  691   633 
Total current assets  40,263   17,335 
Property and equipment:        
Equipment  1,933   1,692 
Leasehold improvements  547   547 
Accumulated depreciation  (1,229)  (1,021)
Property and equipment, net  1,251   1,218 
Right of use asset - operating  1,033   836 
Other assets  23   17 
Total assets $42,570  $19,406 
         
Liabilities and stockholders' equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $184  $361 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  449   206 
Lease liability - operating, current portion  192   138 
Total current liabilities  825   705 
Lease liability - operating, long-term portion  942   803 
Total liabilities  1,767   1,508 
Commitments and contingencies  -   - 
Stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock  -   - 
Common stock  2   2 
Additional paid-in capital  60,793   34,542 
Accumulated deficit  (19,992)  (16,646)
Total stockholders’ equity  40,803   17,898 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $42,570  $19,406 


Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
($ in thousands, except per share data) December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
Revenue $1,272  $1,385  $1,612  $2,657  $2,093 
Operating expenses:                    
Cost of goods sold  919   701   584   1,620   899 
Research and development      606   268   1,512   669 
General and administrative  1,528   1,686   371   3,214   867 
Total operating expenses  3,353   2,993   1,223   6,346   2,435 
Income (loss) from operations  (2,081)  (1,608)  389   (3,689)  (342)
Other income (expense):                    
Interest income  228   115   -   343   - 
Amortization of discount on convertible notes  -   -   (283  -   (428
Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities  -   -   (3,001  -   (2,855
Total other income (expense), net  228   115   (3,284  343   (3,283
Loss before income tax expense  (1,853)  (1,493  (2,895)       (3,346)  (3,625)
Income tax expense  -   -   -   -   - 
Net loss $(1,853) $(1,493 $(2,895) $(3,346) $(3,625)
Net loss per share – basic and diluted $(0.11) $(0.09 $(0.24) $(0.20) $(0.30)
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic and diluted  17,875,930   16,141,153   12,212,403   17,008,544   12,195,415 
Book value per share $2.28  $2.53  $(0.08 $2.28  $(0.08


Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

  Six Months Ended
December 31,		 
($ in thousands) 2025  2024 
Operating activities:      
Net loss $(3,346) $(3,625)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:        
Amortization of deferred compensation  -   14 
Stock-based compensation expense  2,112   316 
Depreciation and amortization expense  210   202 
Amortization of discount on convertible notes  -   428 
Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities  -   2,855 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  (38)  (1,265
Prepaids and other current assets  (58)  (114)
Other assets  (8)   -
Accounts payable  (177  (134)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  239   (9
Net cash used in operating activities  (1,066)  (1,332)
Investing activities:        
Purchase of equipment  (241)  (41)
Net cash used in investing activities  (241)  (41)
Financing activities:        
Proceeds from stock option exercise  64   - 
Proceeds from stock warrant exercise  690   - 
Proceeds from convertible notes issuance  -   3,145 
Proceeds from public offering, net of offering costs  23,385   - 
Net cash provided by financing activities  24,139   3,145 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents, and certificate of deposit  22,832   1,772 
Cash and cash equivalents, and certificate of deposit, beginning of period  15,740   1,291 
Cash and cash equivalents, and certificate of deposit, end of period $38,572  $3,063 
         
Supplemental non-cash disclosures:        
Right of use asset - operating obtained in exchange for lease liability - operating  $274   - 


Aeluma, Inc. and Subsidiary
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended 
($ in thousands, except per share data) December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  December 31,
2025		  December 31,
2024		 
GAAP net loss $(1,853) $(1,493 $(2,895) $(3,346) $(3,625)
Non-GAAP adjustments:                    
Stock-based compensation - stock option  1,056   1,056   149   2,112   316 
Consulting and advisory - restricted stock award  -   -   7   -   14 
Amortization of discount on convertible notes  -   -   283   -   428 
Changes in fair value of derivative liabilities  -   -   3,001   -   2,855 
Total adjustments to GAAP net loss  1,056   1,056   3,440   2,112   3,613 
Non-GAAP net income (loss) $(797) $(437 $545  $(1,234) $(12)
Depreciation & amortization  108   102   102   210   202 
Interest income  (228)  (115)  -   (343)  - 
Adjusted EBITDA $(917) $(450 $647  $(1,367 $190 
                     
GAAP net loss per share – basic and diluted $(0.11) $(0.09 $(0.24) $(0.20) $(0.30)
Non-GAAP adjustments  0.07   0.06   0.28   0.13   0.30 
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted $(0.04) $(0.03 $0.04  $(0.07) $- 



