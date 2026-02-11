Eos Energy Enterprises Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the “Company”), an American energy company and the leading innovator in designing, sourcing, manufacturing, and providing zinc-based battery energy storage systems (BESS) manufactured in the United States, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before the U.S. market opens on February 26, 2026. A conference call to discuss its results will take place the same morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Eos partners with Say Technologies to allow retail and institutional shareholders to submit and vote on questions ahead of the earnings call. A selection of key questions applicable to the broad investor base will be addressed live during the call, offering shareholders an opportunity to engage with Eos management.

Beginning on February 12, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET, registered shareholders will be able to submit questions via the Say Technologies Q&A Platform which will remain open until 5:00 p.m. ET on February 23, 2025. For any support inquires shareholders may email support@saytechnologies.com.

Registration Information

The live webcast of the earnings call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at Eos Investors or may be accessed using this link (Registration Link). To avoid delays, we encourage participants to join the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

The conference call replay will be available via webcast through Eos’ investor relations website for twelve months following the live presentation. The webcast replay will be available from approximately 11:30 a.m. ET on February 26, 2026, and can be accessed by visiting Eos Investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. The Company’s BESS features the innovative Znyth™ technology, a proven chemistry with readily available non-precious earth components, that is the pre-eminent safe, non-flammable, secure, stable, and scalable alternative to conventional technology. The Company’s BESS is ideal for utility-scale, microgrid, commercial, and industrial long-duration energy storage applications (i.e., 4 to 16+ hours) and provides customers with significant operational flexibility to cost effectively address current and future increased grid demand and complexity. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.



