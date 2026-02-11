Wienerschnitzel has Launched Its Iconic Corn Dogs at H-E-B Locations in Texas

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog chain, announced that shoppers in Texas will now be able to get a taste of the company’s iconic Corn Dogs, enjoyed right in their own home whenever they’d like.

It’s all thanks to a partnership with Golden West Food Group, which is known for bringing a taste of some of the most iconic brands to grocers through its innovative product development and premium manufacturing.

So far this year, 250 H-E-B grocery stores across Texas started offering the Wienerschnitzel-branded Original Corn Dog product in the frozen food aisle.

“Our corn dogs are perfect for a meal or quick snack, and we’re excited to partner with H-E-B to give Texans a first taste of them at retail,” said Doug Koegeboehn, Wienerschnitzel's Chief Marketing Officer.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, California, Wienerschnitzel is one of the iconic pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and is fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," giving back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, CA, Galardi Group Inc. franchises nearly 350 Wienerschnitzel restaurants in 10 states. The Galardi Group is also the parent company and franchisor of Hamburger Stand and Tastee Freez, LLC.

Visit Wienerschnitzel's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more.

