Orchid Island Capital Announces February 2026 Monthly Dividend and January 31, 2026 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

  • February 2026 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock

  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of January 31, 2026

  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected March 18, 2026

VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of February 2026. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid March 30, 2026 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on February 27, 2026, with an ex-dividend date of February 27, 2026. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on March 18, 2026.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of February 11, 2026, the Company had 190,281,372 shares of common stock outstanding. As of January 31, 2026, the Company had 183,345,932 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had 181,985,900 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of January 31, 2026 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics

  • RMBS Assets by Agency

  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

  • RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics 
($ in thousands)                                                
                                     Realized    
                                  Realized  Nov-25 -    
                                  Jan-26  Jan-26    
                  Net          Weighted  CPR  CPR    
                  Weighted          Average  (1-Month)  (3-Month)  Modeled Interest 
  Current  Fair  % of  Current  Average          Maturity  (Reported  (Reported  Rate Sensitivity (1) 
Type Face  Value  Portfolio  Price  Coupon  GWAC  Age  (Months)  in Feb)  in Feb)  (-50 BPS)  (+50 BPS) 
Fixed Rate RMBS                                                
30yr 3.0 $328,158  $295,620   2.82%  90.08   3.00%  3.52%  57   296   4.3%  6.4% $8,793  $(8,854)
30yr 3.5  37,961   35,297   0.34%  92.98   3.50%  4.30%  76   265   0.8%  0.9%  1,043   (1,060)
30yr 4.0  50,421   48,693   0.46%  96.57   4.00%  4.77%  80   275   9.7%  12.3%  1,200   (1,245)
30yr 4.5  266,808   263,047   2.51%  98.59   4.50%  5.44%  43   312   3.5%  8.5%  5,178   (5,884)
30yr 5.0  1,315,390   1,324,289   12.62%  100.68   5.00%  5.99%  14   344   4.1%  4.9%  22,693   (28,584)
30yr 5.5  3,184,845   3,268,267   31.15%  102.62   5.50%  6.46%  11   346   6.7%  8.5%  38,649   (56,435)
30yr 6.0  3,203,041   3,320,140   31.64%  103.66   6.00%  6.93%  14   342   15.8%  16.8%  22,954   (38,085)
30yr 6.5  1,628,107   1,705,382   16.25%  104.75   6.50%  7.39%  17   339   16.1%  20.9%  7,738   (12,810)
30yr 7.0  208,358   219,200   2.09%  105.20   7.00%  7.95%  27   325   28.2%  39.4%  1,514   (1,760)
30yr Total  10,223,089   10,479,935   99.88%  102.51   5.66%  6.59%  16   339   11.0%  13.8%  109,762   (154,717)
Total Pass-Through RMBS  10,223,089   10,479,935   99.88%  102.51   5.66%  6.59%  16   339   11.0%  13.8%  109,762   (154,717)
Structured RMBS                                                
IO 20yr 4.0  5,249   414   0.00%  7.88   4.00%  4.56%  168   66   9.9%  10.4%  2   (2)
IO 30yr 4.0  62,739   11,511   0.11%  18.35   4.00%  4.60%  137   214   6.7%  6.2%  (242)  128 
IO 30yr 4.5  2,749   495   0.00%  18.02   4.50%  4.99%  187   160   10.5%  7.9%  (4)  1 
IO 30yr 5.0  1,431   286   0.00%  19.98   5.00%  5.37%  187   160   2.2%  1.9%  (5)  2 
IO Total  72,168   12,706   0.12%  17.61   4.04%  4.62%  142   200   7.0%  6.5%  (249)  129 
IIO 30yr 4.0  16,438   153   0.00%  0.93   0.09%  4.40%  100   248   12.0%  13.4%  112   (77)
Total Structured RMBS  88,606   12,859   0.12%  14.51   3.31%  4.58%  134   209   7.9%  7.8%  (137)  52 
                                                 
Total Mortgage Assets $10,311,695  $10,492,794   100.00%      5.64%  6.57%  17   338   10.9%  13.7% $109,625  $(154,665)
                                                 


    Hedge Modeled Interest 
  Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) 
Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS)  (+50 BPS) 
3-Month SOFR Futures $(390,000)Oct-26 $(2,598) $2,598 
10-Year Treasury Future(2)  (53,000)Nov-32  (1,734)  1,701 
10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(3)  (60,000)Aug-35  (2,691)  2,570 
ERIS SOFR Swap Futures  (10,000)Mar-31  (232)  225 
Swaps  (5,858,300)Apr-30  (117,901)  114,464 
TBA Short  (446,500)Feb-26  (3,224)  5,399 
Hedge Total $(6,817,800)  $(128,380) $126,957 
Rate Shock Grand Total      $(18,755) $(27,708)


(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $111.83 at January 31, 2026. The market value of the short position was $59.3 million.
(3) Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.16 at January 31, 2026. The market value of the short position was $68.5 million.
   


RMBS Assets by Agency        
($ in thousands)        
      Percentage 
  Fair  of 
Asset Category Value  Portfolio 
As of January 31, 2026        
Fannie Mae $5,589,270   53.3%
Freddie Mac  4,903,524   46.7%
Total Mortgage Assets $10,492,794   100.0%
         


Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test 
($ in thousands)        
      Percentage 
  Fair  of 
Asset Category Value  Portfolio 
As of January 31, 2026        
Non-Whole Pool Assets $625,977   6.0%
Whole Pool Assets  9,866,817   94.0%
Total Mortgage Assets $10,492,794   100.0%
         


Borrowings By Counterparty                 
($ in thousands)                 
          Weighted  Weighted  
      % of  Average  Average  
  Total  Total  Repo  Maturity Longest
As of January 31, 2026 Borrowings  Debt  Rate  in Days Maturity
Citigroup Global Markets Inc $513,578   5.1%  3.83%  24 3/2/2026
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.  499,145   5.0%  3.85%  22 3/2/2026
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC  489,135   4.9%  3.81%  26 2/26/2026
Marex Capital Markets Inc.  488,638   4.9%  3.80%  42 3/23/2026
South Street Securities, LLC  485,584   4.9%  3.85%  101 11/13/2026
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC  482,172   4.8%  3.86%  8 2/20/2026
Hidden Road Partners Civ US LLC  467,715   4.7%  3.82%  16 2/27/2026
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith  460,280   4.6%  4.00%  22 3/2/2026
RBC Capital Markets, LLC  458,772   4.6%  3.86%  146 7/27/2026
Daiwa Securities America Inc.  451,527   4.5%  3.96%  35 3/23/2026
StoneX Financial Inc.  436,447   4.4%  3.92%  23 2/23/2026
ASL Capital Markets Inc.  412,557   4.1%  3.78%  67 9/21/2026
Clear Street LLC  400,087   4.0%  3.84%  25 3/12/2026
DV Securities, LLC Repo  391,259   3.9%  3.93%  24 2/27/2026
Goldman, Sachs & Co  386,643   3.9%  3.81%  27 2/27/2026
The Bank of Nova Scotia  371,605   3.7%  3.90%  23 2/23/2026
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc.  343,791   3.4%  3.82%  23 4/8/2026
Banco Santander SA  309,137   3.1%  3.86%  13 2/13/2026
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co  308,471   3.1%  3.80%  25 2/25/2026
ING Financial Markets LLC  284,938   2.9%  4.07%  17 2/17/2026
Bank of Montreal  281,966   2.8%  3.82%  13 2/13/2026
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.  254,328   2.5%  3.82%  20 2/20/2026
MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.  240,100   2.4%  3.80%  30 3/2/2026
Brean Capital, LLC  238,123   2.4%  3.94%  13 2/20/2026
Mizuho Securities USA LLC  201,774   2.0%  3.85%  22 2/25/2026
Nomura Securities International, Inc.  200,611   2.0%  3.92%  44 3/16/2026
Natixis, New York Branch  101,602   1.0%  3.82%  27 2/27/2026
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC  33,272   0.3%  3.81%  12 2/12/2026
Total Borrowings $9,993,257   100.0%  3.86%  35 11/13/2026
                  

Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772) 231-1400


