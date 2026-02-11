Orchid Island Capital Announces February 2026 Monthly Dividend and January 31, 2026 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

February 2026 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock





RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of January 31, 2026





Next Dividend Announcement Expected March 18, 2026



VERO BEACH, Fla., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of February 2026. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid March 30, 2026 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on February 27, 2026, with an ex-dividend date of February 27, 2026. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on March 18, 2026.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of February 11, 2026, the Company had 190,281,372 shares of common stock outstanding. As of January 31, 2026, the Company had 183,345,932 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had 181,985,900 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of January 31, 2026 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics





RMBS Assets by Agency





Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results





Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty





RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Nov-25 - Jan-26 Jan-26 Net Weighted CPR CPR Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest Current Fair % of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1) Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Feb) in Feb) (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) Fixed Rate RMBS 30yr 3.0 $ 328,158 $ 295,620 2.82 % 90.08 3.00 % 3.52 % 57 296 4.3 % 6.4 % $ 8,793 $ (8,854 ) 30yr 3.5 37,961 35,297 0.34 % 92.98 3.50 % 4.30 % 76 265 0.8 % 0.9 % 1,043 (1,060 ) 30yr 4.0 50,421 48,693 0.46 % 96.57 4.00 % 4.77 % 80 275 9.7 % 12.3 % 1,200 (1,245 ) 30yr 4.5 266,808 263,047 2.51 % 98.59 4.50 % 5.44 % 43 312 3.5 % 8.5 % 5,178 (5,884 ) 30yr 5.0 1,315,390 1,324,289 12.62 % 100.68 5.00 % 5.99 % 14 344 4.1 % 4.9 % 22,693 (28,584 ) 30yr 5.5 3,184,845 3,268,267 31.15 % 102.62 5.50 % 6.46 % 11 346 6.7 % 8.5 % 38,649 (56,435 ) 30yr 6.0 3,203,041 3,320,140 31.64 % 103.66 6.00 % 6.93 % 14 342 15.8 % 16.8 % 22,954 (38,085 ) 30yr 6.5 1,628,107 1,705,382 16.25 % 104.75 6.50 % 7.39 % 17 339 16.1 % 20.9 % 7,738 (12,810 ) 30yr 7.0 208,358 219,200 2.09 % 105.20 7.00 % 7.95 % 27 325 28.2 % 39.4 % 1,514 (1,760 ) 30yr Total 10,223,089 10,479,935 99.88 % 102.51 5.66 % 6.59 % 16 339 11.0 % 13.8 % 109,762 (154,717 ) Total Pass-Through RMBS 10,223,089 10,479,935 99.88 % 102.51 5.66 % 6.59 % 16 339 11.0 % 13.8 % 109,762 (154,717 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 4.0 5,249 414 0.00 % 7.88 4.00 % 4.56 % 168 66 9.9 % 10.4 % 2 (2 ) IO 30yr 4.0 62,739 11,511 0.11 % 18.35 4.00 % 4.60 % 137 214 6.7 % 6.2 % (242 ) 128 IO 30yr 4.5 2,749 495 0.00 % 18.02 4.50 % 4.99 % 187 160 10.5 % 7.9 % (4 ) 1 IO 30yr 5.0 1,431 286 0.00 % 19.98 5.00 % 5.37 % 187 160 2.2 % 1.9 % (5 ) 2 IO Total 72,168 12,706 0.12 % 17.61 4.04 % 4.62 % 142 200 7.0 % 6.5 % (249 ) 129 IIO 30yr 4.0 16,438 153 0.00 % 0.93 0.09 % 4.40 % 100 248 12.0 % 13.4 % 112 (77 ) Total Structured RMBS 88,606 12,859 0.12 % 14.51 3.31 % 4.58 % 134 209 7.9 % 7.8 % (137 ) 52 Total Mortgage Assets $ 10,311,695 $ 10,492,794 100.00 % 5.64 % 6.57 % 17 338 10.9 % 13.7 % $ 109,625 $ (154,665 )





Hedge Modeled Interest Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) 3-Month SOFR Futures $ (390,000 ) Oct-26 $ (2,598 ) $ 2,598 10-Year Treasury Future(2) (53,000 ) Nov-32 (1,734 ) 1,701 10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(3) (60,000 ) Aug-35 (2,691 ) 2,570 ERIS SOFR Swap Futures (10,000 ) Mar-31 (232 ) 225 Swaps (5,858,300 ) Apr-30 (117,901 ) 114,464 TBA Short (446,500 ) Feb-26 (3,224 ) 5,399 Hedge Total $ (6,817,800 ) $ (128,380 ) $ 126,957 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (18,755 ) $ (27,708 )





(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $111.83 at January 31, 2026. The market value of the short position was $59.3 million. (3) Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.16 at January 31, 2026. The market value of the short position was $68.5 million.





RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of January 31, 2026 Fannie Mae $ 5,589,270 53.3 % Freddie Mac 4,903,524 46.7 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 10,492,794 100.0 %





Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of January 31, 2026 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 625,977 6.0 % Whole Pool Assets 9,866,817 94.0 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 10,492,794 100.0 %





Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest As of January 31, 2026 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity Citigroup Global Markets Inc $ 513,578 5.1 % 3.83 % 24 3/2/2026 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 499,145 5.0 % 3.85 % 22 3/2/2026 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 489,135 4.9 % 3.81 % 26 2/26/2026 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 488,638 4.9 % 3.80 % 42 3/23/2026 South Street Securities, LLC 485,584 4.9 % 3.85 % 101 11/13/2026 Wells Fargo Securities, LLC 482,172 4.8 % 3.86 % 8 2/20/2026 Hidden Road Partners Civ US LLC 467,715 4.7 % 3.82 % 16 2/27/2026 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 460,280 4.6 % 4.00 % 22 3/2/2026 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 458,772 4.6 % 3.86 % 146 7/27/2026 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 451,527 4.5 % 3.96 % 35 3/23/2026 StoneX Financial Inc. 436,447 4.4 % 3.92 % 23 2/23/2026 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 412,557 4.1 % 3.78 % 67 9/21/2026 Clear Street LLC 400,087 4.0 % 3.84 % 25 3/12/2026 DV Securities, LLC Repo 391,259 3.9 % 3.93 % 24 2/27/2026 Goldman, Sachs & Co 386,643 3.9 % 3.81 % 27 2/27/2026 The Bank of Nova Scotia 371,605 3.7 % 3.90 % 23 2/23/2026 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 343,791 3.4 % 3.82 % 23 4/8/2026 Banco Santander SA 309,137 3.1 % 3.86 % 13 2/13/2026 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 308,471 3.1 % 3.80 % 25 2/25/2026 ING Financial Markets LLC 284,938 2.9 % 4.07 % 17 2/17/2026 Bank of Montreal 281,966 2.8 % 3.82 % 13 2/13/2026 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 254,328 2.5 % 3.82 % 20 2/20/2026 MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd. 240,100 2.4 % 3.80 % 30 3/2/2026 Brean Capital, LLC 238,123 2.4 % 3.94 % 13 2/20/2026 Mizuho Securities USA LLC 201,774 2.0 % 3.85 % 22 2/25/2026 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 200,611 2.0 % 3.92 % 44 3/16/2026 Natixis, New York Branch 101,602 1.0 % 3.82 % 27 2/27/2026 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 33,272 0.3 % 3.81 % 12 2/12/2026 Total Borrowings $ 9,993,257 100.0 % 3.86 % 35 11/13/2026

Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Robert E. Cauley

3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963

Telephone: (772) 231-1400