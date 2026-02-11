Terrata Homes Celebrates Grand Opening of Murieta Hills, Marking Brand’s First Community in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to announce the grand opening of Murieta Hills, its first Terrata Homes branded community in the state of California. Located in the private, guard-gated enclave of Rancho Murieta, Murieta Hills represents an exciting milestone for the homebuilder as it expands its presence along the West coast.

Set among rolling hills and scenic open space just southeast of Sacramento, Murieta Hills offers a lifestyle that balances tranquility, recreation, and connection. Residents will enjoy access to walking trails, lakes, parks, and a wide variety of outdoor amenities, all while remaining close to regional dining, shopping, wineries, and cultural attractions.

The homes at Murieta Hills feature spacious, open-concept floor plans ranging from 2,004 to 3,024 square feet, with three to five bedrooms. Each home showcases inviting kitchens, spacious living spaces, and carefully selected finishes included as part of the home. The result is a collection of floor plans that balance comfort, functionality and luxury. Every Terrata home at Murieta Hills comes outfitted with a suite of designer upgrades included at no additional cost. Premium hard surface countertops, 42” upper wood cabinetry, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, and a professionally designed landscaping package are standard across every Terrata home in the community. These details, often considered upgrades elsewhere, ensure that Murieta Hills homeowners enjoy both style and long-term value.

“The grand opening of Murieta Hills represents an important milestone for Terrata Homes as we officially enter the California market,” said Chris Kelly, Regional President. “We’re thrilled to introduce our brand to Rancho Murieta with homes that reflect the elevated standards Terrata Homes is known for, and we look forward to welcoming buyers to experience Murieta Hills firsthand at our grand opening on February 14th.”

Terrata Homes will host the Murieta Hills Grand Opening on Saturday, February 14th, at 7116 Jared Sheldon Drive in Rancho Murieta. Priced from the $800s, these homes will be available with exclusive, one-day-only savings for buyers who attend the event. For more information or to schedule a tour, call 866-896-4929 ext 58 or visit www.TerrataHomes.com/MurietaHills.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 80,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state, and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e0c840a-dea3-47e4-94f0-98e0ec32cbee