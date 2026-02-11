INOVIO CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Inovio (INO) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Inovio securities between October 10, 2023 and December 26, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Inovio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:INO) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Inovio securities between October 10, 2023 and December 26, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 7, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) manufacturing for Inovio’s CELLECTRA device was deficient; (2) accordingly, Inovio was unlikely to submit the INO-3107 Biologics License Application (“BLA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) by the second half of 2024; (3) Inovio had insufficient information to justify the INO-3107 BLA’s eligibility for FDA accelerated approval or priority review; (4) accordingly, INO-3107’s overall regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.





On December 29, 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") announced it had accepted Inovio's Biologics License Application ("BLA") for INO-3107, a treatment for recurrent respiratory papillomatosis, on a standard review timeline. Inovio filed its BLA under the accelerated approval pathway, but the FDA stated that the Company did not submit adequate information to justify eligibility for accelerated approval. Inovio also announced it does not currently plan to seek approval under the standard review timeline, and will request a meeting with the FDA to discuss how it may still pursue accelerated approval.





On this news, Inovio's stock price fell $0.56 per share, or 24.45%, to close at $1.73 per share on December 29, 2025.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Inovio shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





