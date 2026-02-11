KYNDRYL LAWSUIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Kyndryl (KD) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (“Kyndryl” or the “Company”) (NYSE:KD) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Kyndryl securities between August 7, 2024 and February 9, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 13, 2026, to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kyndryl’s financial statements issued during the Class Period were materially misstated; (2) Kyndryl lacked adequate internal controls and at times materially understated issues with its internal controls; (3) as a result, Kyndryl would be unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about Kyndryl’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



On February 9, 2026, Kyndryl announced that it would delay the release of its fiscal Q3 2026 financial statement pending an accounting review into its cash management practices and related disclosures, including regarding the drivers of the Company’s adjusted free cash flow metric, and certain other matters following document requests from the SEC. Kyndryl also announced the immediate departures of its CFO and General Counsel.



On this news, the price of Kyndryl stock dropped over 52% during the course of trading on February 9, 2026.



Next Steps:

