Jayesh Patel named Partner-in-Charge of Norton Rose Fulbright’s Los Angeles office

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced Jayesh Patel as the new Partner-in-Charge of its Los Angeles office. With deep roots in the California legal community, Jay will provide leadership and help further grow the firm’s footprint in one of the world’s most dynamic business hubs.

Norton Rose Fulbright’s Los Angeles office serves as a key center for international and domestic commercial activity, serving clients on a wide range of issues with a focus on litigation, transaction and intellectual property matters. The office was recognized by Energage as a “Top Workplace” in Greater Los Angeles for the second consecutive year in 2025, ranking second among large employers, and earned a spot on the Los Angeles Business Journal’s “Most Admired Law Firms To Work For” for the fourth consecutive year in 2025. More than 110 people, including more than 70 lawyers, comprise the firm’s Los Angeles office.

“Jay consistently demonstrates sharp judgment, collaborative leadership and steadfast dedication to his clients and colleagues,” said Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Global and US Managing Partner. “Our LA office has experienced exciting growth over the last several years, and Jay’s forward-thinking vision will propel that momentum and position the office for continued success.”

As a trial litigator and strategic advisor, Jay represents a range of businesses, high-net-worth individuals and family offices on complex financial, real estate and commercial disputes as well as a wide range of business matters. Last year, the Los Angeles Business Journal named Jay as one of the top 100 Lawyers in the region. He has been listed as Southern California Super Lawyer by Thomson Reuters for the last 20 years.

Jay succeeds Jeff Margulies, who led Norton Rose Fulbright’s Los Angeles office for nearly 10 years and remains with the firm as partner. For more than a year, Jay and Jeff have collaborated on the succession to establish a seamless transition.

“It’s an honor to assume this leadership role for our incredibly talented Los Angeles team,” Jay said. “The lawyers in this office tackle some of the most high‑profile and complex matters in the market, and their commitment to excellence is unmatched. I look forward to championing our continued growth and building on the successes of my predecessor to foster a collaborative, empowering environment where all people can thrive.”

Licensed in California, Jay earned his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

Norton Rose Fulbright

