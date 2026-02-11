Blue Jay Gold Corp. Appoints Scott Hicks as Chairman and Marcio Fonseca to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Jay Gold Corp. (“Blue Jay” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Hicks as Chairman of the Board of Directors and the appointment of Marcio Fonseca as a Director of the Company, effective immediately.

“Blue Jay is entering a catalyst-driven phase and we have built our board with that reality in mind,” said Geordie Mark, Chief Executive Officer of Blue Jay. “Scott brings a strong track record in mining capital markets, corporate development and communications, and he is the right person to help guide the Company as Chairman as we execute on our priorities. Marcio adds deep technical and financial experience across exploration, project development and transaction execution. Together, their leadership strengthens our governance, sharpens our strategic focus, and reinforces our commitment to disciplined value creation as we advance the Steller Project.”

“I'm excited to join Blue Jay as Chairman and to work with the broader team as the Company becomes established,” said Scott Hicks, Chairman of Blue Jay. “Blue Jay has strong leadership, a talented group of people, and a clear focus as they work towards a TSX Venture Exchange listing (the “Listing”) and a 2026 drill program on highly prospective assets in proven Canadian mining districts. I’m familiar with the Yukon mining landscape and am pleased to work on an asset with an established resource that can be built upon.”

Mr. Hicks is currently an Independent Director for Fuerte Metals. He previously served as Vice President, Corporate Development and Communications at Lumina Gold, Luminex Resources and Anfield Gold, and played key roles in the sale of those companies to CMOC, Adventus Mining and Equinox Gold, respectively. Mr. Hicks also served as CEO and Director of Strategic Resources. Earlier in his career, he was an investment banker on the mining teams at RBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from the University of British Columbia.

Mr. Fonseca is a mining executive and geologist with over 30 years of experience spanning mining finance, exploration, project development and public company management. He holds a Master of Science degree from the University of London, a Diploma from Imperial College (UK)–Royal School of Mines, a specialization in Economic Engineering from Fundação Dom Cabral (Brazil), and a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of Minas Gerais (Brazil). Mr. Fonseca previously served as a Division Director at Macquarie Bank and has a track record of executing transactions across multiple jurisdictions, including a key role in the C$155 million acquisition of Silver Crest by First Majestic Silver Corp.

In addition, Blue Jay announces that Kendra Johnston has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective immediately, to pursue other opportunities. We thank Kendra for her valuable contributions and dedicated service to the organization during her tenure on the Board. We wish her continued success in her future endeavors.

The Company has engaged Horizon Capital Markets Corp. (the “Service Provider”), a Vancouver-based investor relations consulting firm, to provide investor relations services to the Company. The Service Provider and its principal, Eric Negraeff, hold an interest, directly or indirectly, in common shares of the Company and may have an interest in participating in future equity financing or acquiring additional securities through market purchases. The engagement is for a minimum of six months commencing on January 15, 2026, with the Service Provider acting as part-time investor relations provider. The Service Provider will be paid a fee of $6,500 per month. The Service Provider and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities save for the securities holdings of the Service Provider. In connection with the Listing, the engagement of the Service Provider will be subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Blue Jay Gold Corp.

Blue Jay Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on growing and discovering resources within established gold producing regions in Canada. The Company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Steller Gold Project in southern Yukon, an infrastructure-supported, past-producing mine with significant exploration upside and clear near-term catalysts. Blue Jay has also built a portfolio of projects in Ontario. With strategically located assets and a leadership team experienced in geology and capital markets, Blue Jay will advance disciplined, modern exploration programs focused on target definition, resource growth, and new discoveries in known gold-mineralized regions.

