Buffalo Biodiesel Inc. Secures Renewal of Waste Transporter Permit from New York Department of Environmental Conservation

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffalo Biodiesel Inc. (“BBD”), a leading recycler of waste vegetable used cooking oil (WVUCO) and producer of renewable feedstocks, announced that they have officially renewed a Part 364 Waste Transporter Permit from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (“DEC”), ending a multi-month collaborative effort with the state agency. The permit allows BBD to transport used cooking oil across New York State to be processed at its Tonawanda facility.

“The permit represents an important step forward for Buffalo Biodiesel and our suppliers who rely on us each and every day,” said Sumit Majumdar, President and CEO of Buffalo Biodiesel. “We’ve worked closely to meet regulatory expectations and strengthen operational safeguards. With this permit in place, we’re positioned to deliver even greater consistency, sustained growth, and environmental stewardship throughout New York.”

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Buffalo, New York, Buffalo Biodiesel currently serves more than 28,000 restaurants across 15 states, operating one of the largest used-cooking-oil collection networks in the Northeastern United States.

The renewal of their transporter permit follows BBD’s October announcement of a transformational $300 million capital and growth partnership with Verite Capital Partners which is designed to expand the company’s footprint from 15 to 25 states across the eastern United States from Montreal to Miami.

Under the agreement, Don Jones, Founder and Managing Partner of Verite Capital Partners, will become a minority owner of Buffalo Biodiesel and assume the role of Chairman of the Board, while President and CEO of BBD, Sumit Majumdar, will become Lead Director of Energy and Limited Partner at Verite Capital Partners. The funding supports construction of two new renewable natural gas (RNG) facilities, one in the Northeast and one in the Southeast (Mississippi), and is expected to result in the addition of more than 600 jobs at full funding.

Buffalo Biodiesel Inc. is a recycling and renewable-feedstock company that collects used cooking oil and processes it into biodiesel, renewable diesel, and RNG feedstocks.

