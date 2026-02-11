Tania Khaazal to Launch Groundbreaking Program "Cut-off Culture: The New Rules of Family Repair" in March 2026

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A silent epidemic is sweeping across North America, leaving parents isolated, ashamed, and heartbroken. Adult child estrangement, once considered rare, now affects millions of families, with millennials aged 35-45 leading the numbers. Many estranged parents report feeling physically ill, avoiding social situations, and questioning their purpose in life. In response to this crisis, Tania Khazaal, Founder of The Renewal Collective, has developed a methodology that is helping thousands of parents begin the path back to connection with their adult children.







Tania Khazaal has built a community of hundreds of members and helped thousands of families through her programs. Her methodology, called the Emotional Baseline Strategy, is rooted in neuroscience and challenges everything parents instinctively want to do when their children reject them.

“The first thing parents discover is that they’re not alone and they’re not failures,” said Khazaal. “This is a systemic, cultural phenomenon that is largely affecting North America. When parents understand that, healing happens faster.”

Khazaal is now preparing to launch a new program, Cut-off Culture: The New Rules of Family Repair, set to debut in March 2026. The program is designed to help parents make sense of modern family estrangement by examining the psychological and cultural shifts that often lead to deep relational breaks.

At the core of the program is Khazaal’s proprietary framework, the Harm Narrative Shift. This system explores how traditional parenting behaviors are increasingly being reframed as “harm” within today’s cultural environment. Rather than pushing parents straight into communication strategies, the program offers a critical first step: helping them understand their pain and the larger context before attempting repair.

Cut-off Culture includes:

The New Language of Harm : How validation culture and one-sided narratives can turn a parent’s past into a permanent “case file.”





: How attachment language and nervous system concepts can transform ordinary discomfort into perceived danger. Social Reinforcement Loops : How social media, peers, and cultural messaging can frame family cut-offs as personal growth or empowerment.





“This isn’t a typical communication program,” said Khazaal. “It’s about understanding the cultural systems shaping how parents are being interpreted, especially by millennials and younger generations. When parents understand that programming, they’re far better equipped to find their way back to their families.”

When Your Adult Child Hates You: Understanding Their Nervous System Response

At the core of Khazaal's methodology is understanding what happens in an estranged adult child's nervous system. According to her research, these adult children exist in a constant threat state when thinking about their parents, an amygdala hijack that prevents rational thought.

"Your voice, your texts, even your name mentioned by others can trigger their nervous system," Khazaal explained. "They're not choosing to be triggered. Their body is protecting them from what it perceives as a threat."

This response often develops through therapy that validates pain without teaching emotional regulation, cultural conditioning that promotes removing "toxic" people, and a generation that never learned to sit with discomfort. The hopeful news: nervous systems can be retrained when parents become consistent, predictable, safe presences.



How to Cope With Rejection From Your Child: Becoming the Stable One They Return To

Khazaal's methodology centers on a counterintuitive principle: parents must resist natural impulses to chase, explain, or defend themselves when facing rejection. According to her research, these responses actually reinforce the child's perception that the parent is problematic.

"They always find their way back to the stable one," Khazaal stated. "Chaos attracts chaos, while stability attracts healing."

The Emotional Baseline Strategy consists of three core components:

Grounded: Parents must root their self-worth independent of their child's response or approval.





Parents must root their self-worth independent of their child's response or approval. Stable: Parents maintain consistency in communication, predictability in reactions, and reliability in demonstrating love.





Parents maintain consistency in communication, predictability in reactions, and reliability in demonstrating love. Kind: Parents practice compassion without sacrificing appropriate boundaries.

In practice, the strategy involves sending brief, loving messages on milestones without guilt-laden content or expectations for response. Parents are simultaneously encouraged to invest in their own mental health and personal development. Khazaal emphasizes that the strategy requires commitment to long-term behavioral change rather than short-term tactical adjustments.

"This isn't about manipulation or strategy to force reconnection," Khazaal clarified. "It's about parents genuinely becoming healthier, more regulated individuals, which naturally creates the conditions where reconnection becomes possible."



The Estranged Parent's Biggest Mistake: Why 'Fighting Fire With Fire' Pushes Them Further Away

According to Khazaal, the most common mistake estranged parents make is responding to rejection with defensive behavior, repeatedly defending themselves, listing sacrifices made, pointing out ingratitude, or speaking negatively about the child's partner or therapist.

"These reactions confirm the child's narrative that the parent is reactive and problematic," Khazaal stated. "This defensive approach makes the child defend their position harder and creates additional distance."

Khazaal advocates for what she calls the "water, not fire" approach. Rather than matching emotional intensity, parents are encouraged to become cooling, adaptable presences. Parents across Khazaal’s programs who adopted this strategy, ceasing defensive explanations while maintaining consistent, loving contact, have reported reconnections after years of estrangement.

Khazaal’s approach is informed by personal experience. After two years of estrangement, she successfully repaired her relationship with her mother. Her previously estranged sister now works closely with her and is also her best friend.

"Reconnection remains possible regardless of estrangement duration," Khazaal noted. "The key is parents focusing on becoming individuals their children would choose to reconnect with, rather than demanding reconciliation."

About Tania Khazaal

Tania Khazaal is a family-estrangement and emotional-healing expert specializing in helping families rebuild trust and emotional safety. Founder of the Renewal Collective, Khazaal has built a community of hundreds of members implementing her Emotional Baseline Strategy.

Her methodology integrates psychology, neuroscience, and communication techniques to address the physiological and emotional aspects of family disconnection. Khazaal's work has been featured in multiple publications.

A wife and mother of two, Tania Khazaal continues to develop resources for families navigating estrangement, including courses, coaching programs, and communication frameworks.