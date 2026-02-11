Securonix Boosts its Global Reach Through Strategic Alliance with Sydney-Headquartered Brennan to Deliver Unified Defense SIEM Capabilities Across ANZ Region

Melbourne, AUSTRALIA. 12th February 2026 - Securonix, Inc., a six-time Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SIEM, today announced a strategic Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) partnership with Australia’s leading system integrator, Brennan.

The alliance aims to deliver Managed Security Operation Centre (SOC) services for rapid threat detection, investigation, and smart response, empowering organisations and enhancing security operations for Brennan’s customers across Australia and New Zealand. Securonix is the only Unified Defense SIEM designed for the modern SOC, powered by agentic AI, built on an open architecture, and optimised for each customer's unique threat landscape.

For almost three decades, Brennan has been at the vanguard of cyber security and has developed a proactive digital-defence ecosystem that delivers true protection for businesses of all sizes across sectors. Brennan ranks number 7 in Cloudtango Enterprise Global 100 Awards, according to the newly released Enterprise Global 100 top MSP rankings.

The systems integrator had been looking for a SIEM platform that aligned with modern market expectations, delivered exceptional security insights, and would enable Brennan to scale its cyber security offering. After thorough analysis, it selected Securonix as its platform of choice. From Securonix’s perspective, Brennan is an ideal partner to enable it to further extend its capabilities across ANZ markets.

According to the 2025 Ransomware Risk Report from Semperis, Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) organisations have experienced some of the most severe waves of ransomware attacks globally. Recent attacks on these organisations occurred during non-business hours. Although 99% of the organisations surveyed in the region operated a SOC, only 89% acknowledged that their SOCs were not fully staffed outside standard work hours, highlighting the need for continuous cyber vigilance. The report also revealed 43% of Australian ransomware victims were being threatened with physical harm to executives if their organisations failed to meet ransom demands.

“Cybercrimes, including AI-driven attacks in the ANZ region, are disrupting business continuity, increasing risks across interconnected systems, and inflicting significant financial and reputational harm. This, along with the shortage of cyber security talent and the expanding threat landscape, is driving the need for AI-powered cyber security solutions. Brennan’s proven Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) expertise, understanding of local customer requirements, and deep digital footprint across ANZ regions make it an ideal strategic partner for Securonix as we together bring the Unified Defense SIEM capabilities to the Australian and New Zealand markets,” said Ajay Biyani, Senior Vice President, APJ, Securonix.

Securonix offers 24/7 real-time threat monitoring and response capabilities through its cloud-native SIEM platform and in collaboration with MSSPs. This ensures continuous security coverage, even during after-hours and holidays. Securonix customers have reported 60%+ noise reduction, 3x faster investigation times, and 40% improvement in SOC response metrics. Through this collaboration, customers across the region will gain access to a fully modernised, AI-powered SOC experience that delivers measurable improvements across every stage of the threat lifecycle.

Peter Soulsby, Brennan’s Director of Cyber Security, said, “As a sovereign System’s Integrator, we are committed to simplifying the complex cyber security requirements for today’s organisations. Our partnership with Securonix will further empower us to deliver end-to-end protection to our customers.

“It will enable us to provide intelligent, scalable SOC services that allow organisations to stay ahead of threats while optimising cost and compliance."

He further added, “Securonix's intelligent security platform not only helps in detecting and responding to threats with speed and accuracy, but it also delivers measurable outcomes, supports board-level visibility, and accelerates operational transformation.”

Securonix is architected for continuous innovation and customer outcomes. It not only collects and correlates data but delivers agentic autonomous defence powered by AI, built to scale with the world’s most demanding enterprises. The Securonix platform offers measurable improvements in mean time to respond (MTTR), analyst efficiency, and board-level visibility with 193% ROI by reducing operational overhead, accelerating investigations, and automating threat response, with most recouping their initial Securonix investment within six months of deployment, 365 days of hot data, zero excuses, and built-in reporting that ties security to business outcomes.

About Securonix

Securonix is leading the transformation of cyber security with the industry’s first Unified Defense SIEM powered by agentic AI, purpose-built to decide and act across the threat lifecycle with a human-in-the-loop philosophy. Built for scale, precision, and speed, our cloud-native platform empowers global enterprises to shift from reactive security to proactive, autonomous operations. Recognised as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SIEM and a Customers’ Choice by Gartner Peer Insights™, Securonix is driving the next era of intelligent, autonomous security operations. Learn more at www.securonix.com.

About Brennan

Founded in 1997 on the belief that how technology is delivered is every bit as important as what the technology is, Brennan is focused on creating real and relevant value for customers and their users. Now serving more than 1700 business, enterprise, and government customers from offices across Australia, India, and Sri Lanka, Brennan designs, procures, maintains, and enhances technology solutions that deliver true performance, consistently earning 80+ NPS. www.brennanit.com.au

