Renaiss Completes Gacha V2 Beta, Records Over $700,000 in Single-Day Trading Volume





HONG KONG, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renaiss , a BNB Chain–based infrastructure project for real-world collectible RWAs, has completed a 24-hour beta test of Gacha V2, its “infinite pool” gacha module, recording over $700,000 in single-day trading volume during the test window.

The Gacha V2 beta followed multiple rapid sellouts of Gacha V1 limited pack drops.

While Gacha V2 introduces an “infinite pool” experience at the application layer, the team noted that the milestone is ultimately driven by its underlying infrastructure — built to convert physical collectibles into verifiably stored, authenticated, and tradable on-chain assets.

During the beta, 7,117 PSA-certified Pokémon cards were drawn through Gacha V2, with the highest single-card value exceeding $2,500.



Renaiss launched on BNB Chain three months ago and is currently in Open Beta. To date, the platform reports over $3 million in cumulative trading volume and more than 160,000 registered users.





The Infrastructure Behind On-Chain Collectibles

Renaiss describes Gacha V2 as an application-layer module built on top of its broader infrastructure stack for physical collectible RWAs.



Assets brought on-chain through Renaiss are authenticated via third-party certification and onboarded through a trust-minimized mechanism powered by its Vault Operating System (VOS). The underlying physical collectibles are securely stored with professional custodians across multiple regions, forming a distributed network of ecosystem nodes that includes professional card shops and vault operators worldwide.



This architecture allows users to trade and eventually redeem assets in an environment where provenance, custody, and asset status are verifiable on-chain rather than dependent on platform trust.

“Gacha V2 is an application-layer stress test of real demand,” the team said. “The deeper signal is that collectors and ecosystem partners engage when custody, verification, and settlement infrastructure are robust.”

The full version of Gacha V2 is expected to launch in Q1 2026.

