Central Wyoming College Police Academy Launching Fall 2026 | Riverton, Wyoming

Riverton, Wyoming, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Wyoming College is preparing to launch the Central Wyoming College Police Academy, expanding its long-standing commitment to criminal justice education and workforce development. Beginning in Fall 2026, the CWC Police Academy will begin by offering Fall and Spring semester cohorts, with an anticipated 10-12 cadets per cohort, providing a high-quality, regionally accessible pathway for individuals to begin a career in law enforcement. This provides an additional option for basic law enforcement training and continuing education for law enforcement officers.



Central Wyoming College’s Police Academy curriculum is currently under development at the division level and will move through the CWC Curriculum Committee in February, followed by review by Wyoming Community College Commission and Wyoming Peace Officer Standards Training (POST) with approval anticipated in spring. The first academy cohort is tentatively planned as a full-semester program beginning Fall 2026, aligning academic rigor with the professional standards required for modern policing.

Central Wyoming College’s Police Academy will deliver the foundational training required for certification and employment with law enforcement agencies. Cadets receive instruction in criminal law, constitutional policing, ethics, defensive tactics, de-escalation techniques, use of force decision making, firearms, emergency vehicle operations, investigations, less lethal weapons, driving while under the influence enforcement, and community oriented policing. Just as importantly, academy training emphasizes communication, judgment, professionalism, and accountability—skills essential to serving today’s communities.



“Our graduates don’t just complete a program, they leave with added value that most training programs can’t match,” says CWC Instructor of Criminal Justice Andrew Hanson. “The depth of what we provide sets us apart, and it’s why our program will be second to none. We are providing a path into a meaningful career. Our graduates will be eligible for Peace Officer Basic Certification through Wyoming POST.”

The CWC Police Academy will integrate the most modern and up-to-date grappling defensive tactics program used by law enforcement agencies, ensuring cadets receive modern, effective, and safety-focused physical training. Instruction will be delivered by experienced law enforcement professionals, attorneys, and criminal justice educators, consistent with CWC’s applied, real-world approach to criminal justice education.

Locating the Police Academy at Central Wyoming College in Riverton strengthens access to professional law enforcement training for Central Wyoming and surrounding rural communities. Cadets can train close to home, reducing relocation barriers while supporting local agencies seeking well-prepared, community-rooted officers. The Academy will also contribute to Central Wyoming College’s role as a regional education and training hub, strengthening partnerships with local law enforcement, courts, and public safety organizations.

Building on a Strong Foundation

The Police Academy builds directly on Central Wyoming College’s established Criminal Justice academic programs and the Rocky Mountain Justice Academy (RMJA). CWC’s Criminal Justice program provides students with a comprehensive understanding of the justice system—from law enforcement and courts to corrections—preparing graduates for careers in policing, corrections, probation, family services, victim advocacy, or continued academic study.

Through RMJA, students and community law enforcement agencies already benefit from instruction by practicing attorneys, active police officers, and retired law enforcement professionals, along with scenario-based firearms training and use-of-force decision-making. The Police Academy represents a natural next step: combining academic excellence with certification-focused, hands-on training that meets workforce needs across Wyoming.

