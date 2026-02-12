SOLOWIN HOLDINGS Announces up to US$100M Financing Agreement with Streeterville Capital to Support Global Digital Asset Strategy

Hong Kong, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: AXG) (“AXG” or the “Company”), a leading financial technology firm bridging traditional and digital assets, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with Streeterville Capital, LLC (“Streeterville”) for up to US$100 million in financing. Under the agreement, the Company will issue and sell to Streeterville one or more pre-paid purchases with an aggregate purchase price of up to US$100 million for the purchase of AXG’s class A ordinary shares. The initial pre-paid purchase of approximately US$5.415 million (before deducting an original issue discount and transaction expenses) has been completed. Additional pre-paid purchases may be made upon mutual consent of the parties. The proceeds are expected to be used primarily to support the expansion of AXG’s stablecoin and asset tokenization businesses, advance research and development (R&D) in artificial intelligence and blockchain security technologies, as well as fund further global market expansion. Additional details regarding this transaction are available in the Company’s Form 6-K and the related Prospectus Supplement on Form 424B5 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 9, 2026.

As a world-leading integrated digital asset service platform, AXG has gained strong market recognition for its robust and compliant operation system, clear global strategy, and sustainable growth potential. This round of financing not only underscores the market’s firm confidence in the Company’s long-term value and development prospects, but also provides strong capital support for AXG’s unwavering efforts to deepen the global stablecoin ecosystem, accelerate innovation in asset tokenization, and build secure and efficient digital financial infrastructure.

Peter Lok, Chief Executive Officer of AXG, stated: “This collaboration with Streeterville provides AXG with solid capital support and demonstrates the market’s recognition of our compliance capabilities and stablecoin strategy. The global stablecoin market presents enormous potential and opportunities, where compliance and infrastructure represent core competitive advantages. In the future, we will continue to increase our investment in related technology R&D and compliance, promote our global footprint, enhance the stablecoin ecosystem, and drive deeper integration between traditional finance and decentralized finance.”

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: AXG) is a global leading financial technology firm focused on digital currency payments and asset tokenization. Founded in 2016, it has dedicated to bridging traditional and decentralized finance by building a secure, efficient and compliant financial infrastructure that provides integrated digital asset solutions for global investors and institutions. Leveraging its Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)-licensed subsidiary Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited, along with other key subsidiaries such as AlloyX Group and AX Coin, the Company has developed a multi-jurisdictional, vertically integrated, enterprise-grade new financial platform encompassing global stablecoin payments, corporate treasury and private wealth management and tokenization as a service. Backed by leading international institutional investors, the Company manages compliant and transparent digital assets that are closely connected to the real economy. The Company is committed to establishing itself as a leading global digital asset financial platform, driving the seamless convergence of traditional finance and the digital assets ecosystem.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://www.alloyx.com or investor relations webpage at https://ir.alloyx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company has attempted to identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in its other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@solomonwin.com.hk

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com