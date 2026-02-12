HUBG SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investors Encouraged to Contact Kirby McInerney LLP About Potential Securities Laws Violations

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors its investigation on behalf of Hub Group, Inc. (“Hub Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:HUBG) investors concerning the Company’s and/or members of its senior management’s possible violation of the federal securities laws or other unlawful business practices.

What Happened?

On January 5, 2026, Hub Group disclosed it had “identified an error that resulted in the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable in the first nine months of 2025.” The Company determined that, as a result, financial statements for those periods should no longer be relied upon.

On February 5, 2026, after market close, Hub Group announced that it would delay the full release of its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and will restate its financial statements for the first three quarters of 2025 due to an error that understated purchased transportation costs and accounts payable. Hub Group did not estimate what the financial impact would be nor did it provide a date for when it would restate its financial statements. On this news, the price of Hub Group shares declined by $9.37 per share, or approximately 18.3%, from $51.33 per share on February 5, 2026 to close at $41.96 on February 6, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hub Group securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

