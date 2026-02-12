REMINDER: Richtech Robotics Inc. Investors With Significant Losses Must Act By April 3, 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds Richtech Robotics Inc. (“Richtech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:RR) investors of the April 3, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a pending federal securities class action. Courts do not consider applications filed after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of January 27, 2026 through January 29, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that: 1) Richtech claimed that it had a collaborative and commercial relationship with Microsoft when it did not; and (2) as a result, defendants’ statements about Richtech’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

On January 20, 2026, Richtech filed its From 10-K, seven days past its extended deadline on January 13, 2026.

On January 27, 2026, Richtech announced a “hands-on collaboration” with Microsoft through Microsoft's AI Co-Innovation Labs to “jointly develop and deploy” agentic AI in robotic systems. On this news, the price of Richtech shares increased by $1.70 per share, or approximately 44.6%, from $3.81 per share on January 26, 2026 to close at $5.51 on January 27, 2026.

On January 28, 2026, Richtech announced a private placement of $38.7 million Class B shares. On this news, the price of Richtech shares declined by $0.43 per share, or approximately 7.8%, from $5.51 per share on January 27, 2026 to close at $5.08 on January 28, 2026.

On January 29, 2026, Hunterbrook Media issued a report alleging that the company mischaracterized a non-commercial participation in Microsoft’s AI Co-Innovation Labs as a “close collaboration.” According to the report, Microsoft stated that the engagement was a standard customer program with no commercial element, despite Richtech’s public statements implying a meaningful partnership. The report further noted that the announcement preceded a dilutive private placement and followed Richtech’s failure to file its Form 10-K in a timely manner, raising questions about the accuracy of the company’s prior disclosures. On this news, the price of Richtech shares declined by $1.06 per share, or approximately 20.9%, from $5.08 per share on January 28, 2026 to close at $4.02 on January 29, 2026.

What Should I Do?

