Veritage Issues Research Report on The Missing Link in Family Business Transitions

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritage International has released a new research report that examines key hidden risks facing business families around the world. Missing Link in Family Business Transitions: How Emotional Disconnection Threatens Family Legacy report identifies a major disconnect between founders/current owners and the next generation on how to prepare for future ownership and wealth transitions, driven by gaps in communication and alignment.

The research summarizes patterns in preparing both generations, concerns about letting go and taking over, and unaddressed emotional challenges in families of wealth. It notes that success involves wellbeing, unity, and a long‑term shared vision, with the family and its wealth vision needing to support each other through clear vision, safe dialogue, and investment in relationships.



The report shows that many next generation members feel there is no clear role for them in family wealth decisions or ownership, but that when family members feel heard and respected they can manage transitions with greater confidence and alignment. Veritage presents the research as a resource for advisors, family offices, and business families, aiming to open discussion about often avoided emotional challenges in families of wealth and make emotional governance a regular part of conversations about wealth, succession, and shared contribution.

About Veritage International

Veritage is an international coaching firm dedicated to creating a safer world for business families, built on trust, respect, and mutual understanding. The firm is founded on the belief that every human being seeks to feel safe in their relationships, their environment, and with their wealth.

Veritage’s mission is to help wealth-owning families realize their potential by building emotional safety that supports unified and effective decision-making. Through its personalized coaching model, Veritage guides families from disconnection and disharmony toward a place where they can thrive together across generations.

