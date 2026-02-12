Forbes 30 Under 30 Recipients Scale Campus Marketing Agency Across Borders - Mosea Marketing Executes Strategic U.S. Market Entry

Photo Courtesy of Mosea Marketing

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Forbes 30 Under 30 entrepreneurs have taken their deep understanding of Generation Z and turned it into one of North America’s most innovative marketing ventures. Mosea Marketing has rapidly expanded across the continent, activating over 5,000 student ambassadors and achieving explosive year-over-year growth while making major strides in the U.S. market.

Founded by Luke De Haas, Colin Lee, and Aidan Tighe, Mosea delivers peer-led marketing campaigns that feel less like strategy and more like culture. Since launching, the agency has partnered with dozens of brands spanning banking, gaming, food and beverage, and sports, all seeking to tap into the elusive Gen Z audience through authentic, student-powered engagement.

Their flagship program, The Banana Bar Crawl, demonstrates how experiential marketing becomes scalable. The event has reached 75 cities across Canada and the United States, drawing over 75,000 annual participants as North America's largest student bar crawl. The concept is simple but effective, embed brands into moments that matter, and let students take it from there.

"We are marketing to Gen Z and we are Gen Z," explains Colin Lee, co-founder. "Our founders sit right on the generational edge of Gen Z and millennials, with the rest of our team being Gen-Z. This gives us a unique lens into today's youth's habits, preferences, and online behavior. We live it, breathe it, and build strategies from the inside out."

While most agencies rely on polished ad campaigns, paid influencers, or cookie-cutter digital templates, Mosea has built its model around in-person campaigns powered by students who already love the brands they promote. With artificial intelligence and digital agencies saturating the market, Mosea differentiated itself through direct campus engagement. Their boots-on-the-ground efforts feel refreshingly human.

They identify students who connect with brands and empower them to share enthusiasm organically. This creates trust and authenticity, addressing a fundamental challenge: Generation Z consumers identify inauthentic content immediately.

Mosea’s campus events, ambassador programs, and peer-led activations help brands meet Gen Z where they are, both physically and culturally. With Gen Z's spending power continuing to surge in 2025, companies are searching for new ways to connect. Mosea offers not just access, but influence.

Their timing couldn’t be better. As traditional marketing tactics lose relevance and brands scramble to find a voice Gen Z will actually listen to, Mosea’s hybrid strategy, blending real-world moments with digital momentum, stands out as one of the few that actually works.

The Banana Bar Crawl is just one example. It’s not a marketing stunt, it’s a social ritual. Brands are seamlessly woven into the fabric of the night, with no hard pitch in sight. The result is natural social media amplification, powerful word-of-mouth, and an emotional connection most brands only dream of.

Mosea established a distinctive position within an industry of countless marketing agencies. They represent the first organization effectively bridging the gap between major brands and the demographic wielding significant spending power. While competitors rely on digital strategies or broad influencer marketing, Mosea chose an innovative, personal approach spanning campuses across North America.

Forbes’ recognition of all three founders in its 30 Under 30 list cemented the agency’s status as a category leader, but it’s their results that have done the most talking. The blueprint is working. The growth is undeniable. And the Gen Z audience? They’re listening.

