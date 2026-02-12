Photo Courtesy of Firstep’s Business Solutions

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business owners seeking clarity and reliable tools for regulatory filings have continued to choose Firstep Business Solutions in growing numbers. The company observes expanded interest in its compliance program as organizations face multiple renewal dates and the pressures of keeping filings on time.

Solopreneurs and owners working in home services, mobile beauty, pet care, and catering now depend on Firstep’s dashboard to cut through confusion. The platform brings together annual report submissions, calendar tracking, and filing confirmations, giving subscribers a simplified dashboard to manage state requirements. Owners who work across several states or manage more than one entity report greater peace of mind using built-in reminders and submission queues that reduce missed deadlines.

Company metrics indicate that the “set-it-and-forget-it” compliance tool has seen record adoption, especially from subscribers with ongoing annual obligations. Clear step-by-step instructions, timely prompts, and stored confirmations provide owners with regular notifications, helping them stay ahead throughout the year. As more small companies seek steady state status, Firstep’s program stands out among entrepreneurs looking for practical ways to balance compliance needs with customer service.

Recent product updates focus on expanding educational content for owners who want to learn about upcoming deadlines and changing rules. Plans include more reference guides and quick-access instructions so business owners can prepare documents in advance, reducing stress during renewal periods. Current subscribers have responded positively to these efforts with increased renewal rates, company leaders report.

Business owners interested in organized compliance and operations support are encouraged to visit the Firstep website for current program details and eligibility information. According to the company’s ongoing research, more entrepreneurs than ever before value simple workflows, clear reminders, and stable recordkeeping to help them prioritize growth and regular compliance.



About Firstep Business Solutions

Firstep Business Solutions, provides tools for entrepreneurs to start, maintain, and grow small businesses with a focus on compliance and operational management. Since 2024, the company has served over 200,000 clients, supporting owners in fields such as home services, catering, landscaping, beauty, and more. Its online dashboard brings business formation, filings, scheduling, and payment management together for solopreneurs.

Firstep has marked a milestone in 2025 with more than $20 million in reported annual sales and a client base that demonstrates consistent growth. The company has established a strong reputation in business filing and compliance, naming LegalZoom, ZenBusiness, and Bizee as its main competitors while earning trust through reliable service and rapid adoption of its “set‑it‑and‑forget‑it” annual compliance program.

Contact Information:

Contact Person's Name: Ben Czajka

Organization / Company: Firstep Business Solutions

Company website: www.firstepbusiness.com

Contact Email Address: ben@firstepbusiness.com

City, State / Province, Country, Zip Code: Dayton, Ohio, United States, 45402

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1116c9e-5f58-40dc-bfa3-5bae2ddefe8b