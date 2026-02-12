Solid-State Electrolyte Market Set to Reach USD 1,558.19 Million by 2035, Owing to Rising Solid-State Battery Adoption | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Solid-State Electrolyte Market size is valued at USD 216.85 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1558.19 Million by 2035 and grow at a CAGR of 21.91% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

As solid-state batteries are increasingly being used in consumer electronics, energy storage systems, and electric cars, the solid-state electrolyte industry is rising quickly. Advances in sulfide, oxide, and polymer electrolyte chemistries, as well as the need for safer, higher-energy-density batteries, are driving demand.





The U.S. solid-state electrolyte market size is USD 47.36 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 284.37 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.95% from 2026 to 2035.

Strong investments in next-generation battery technologies, particularly for energy storage and electric cars, are driving growth in the U.S. solid-state electrolyte market. Solid electrolyte adoption is being driven by increased safety and performance requirements, and commercialization is being accelerated by government incentives and aggressive EV targets.

Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles and High-Performance Batteries to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The growing need for safer, higher-performing batteries for consumer devices, energy storage systems, and electric cars is a major factor propelling the solid-state electrolyte industry. Solid-state electrolytes are the focus of manufacturers in an effort to improve thermal stability, energy density, and quick charging. Industry surveys show that EV applications account for more than 60% of the demand for solid-state electrolytes, underscoring their market dominance. Market expansion is further accelerated by the move toward clean energy and sustainable mobility.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Material Type

In 2025, sulfide-based solid electrolytes dominated with 55% share due to their high ionic conductivity, excellent compatibility with lithium metal anodes, and strong performance in high-energy-density battery applications. The polymer-based electrolytes are the fastest-growing segment during 2026–2035 due to their flexibility, easier manufacturing processes, and improved safety characteristics.

By Battery Type

In 2025, lithium-based solid-state batteries dominated with 60% share due to their mature development, higher energy density, and strong alignment with existing lithium-ion supply chains. Sodium-based solid-state batteries are the fastest-growing segment during 2026–2035 as it is a promising alternative due to the abundance and lower cost of sodium resources.

By Application

In 2025, electric vehicles dominated with 50% share as automakers are increasingly investing in solid-state battery technology to achieve higher energy density, improved safety, and faster charging times. Energy storage systems are the fastest-growing segment during 2026–2035 as utilities and renewable energy developers seek safer, long-lasting, and high-performance storage solutions.

By End-User Industry

In 2025, automotive dominated with 45% share due to its significant investment in solid-state battery development and strong demand for advanced battery technologies in electric vehicles. Energy & utilities are expanding rapidly as the sector focuses on grid modernization and integration of renewable energy sources.

Regional Insights:

With a market share of over 46% in 2025, Asia Pacific is both the leading and fastest-growing region for solid-state electrolyte. During 2026–2035, the region is expected to increase at a CAGR of about 23.78%. Its robust battery manufacturing base, large EV production volume, and quick technological breakthroughs in solid-state battery materials are the reasons for its industry leadership in solid-state electrolytes.

The solid-state electrolyte market in North America is expanding rapidly as a result of growing expenditures in cutting-edge battery technology, growing demand for electric vehicles, and calculated efforts to localize battery production.

Key Players:

QuantumScape Corporation

Solid Power Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL)

Ampcera Corp

Ionic Materials Inc.

ProLogium Technology Co. Ltd.

Ganfeng Lithium Group

QingTao (KunShan) Energy Development Co. Ltd.

LionGo (Huzhou) New Energy

POSCO JK Solid Solution

Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd.

NEI Corporation

Ohara Inc.

Empower Materials Inc.

Ilika Plc

BASF SE

Recent Developments:

In July 2025, QuantumScape expanded its strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with PowerCo SE (Volkswagen Group’s battery unit) to accelerate solid-state battery commercialization, including scaling QSE-5 production and enabling up to additional 5 GWh of cell output annually under the partnership.

In 2025, Solid Power is undertaking a multi-year capital expansion to install a continuous manufacturing process for sulfide-based solid electrolyte materials and increase production capacity significantly, supporting anticipated customer demand and lower production costs.

