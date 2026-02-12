LHM Investor Site Visit Presentation

PERTH, Australia, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN, TSX:PDN, OTCQX:PALAF) (“Paladin” or the “Company”) advises that it has released a presentation for the Langer Heinrich Mine (LHM) investor site visit being held on 12 February 2026, in Namibia.

The presentation is available on the Company’s website ( https://www.paladinenergy.com.au/investors/asx-announcements/ ).

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Paladin Energy Ltd.

Contacts

Investor Relations Media Paula Raffo Anthony Hasluck T: +61 8 9423 8100 T: +61 409 448 288 E: paula.raffo@paladinenergy.com.au E: anthony.hasluck@paladinenergy.com.au

About Paladin

Paladin Energy Ltd (ASX:PDN TSX: PDN OTCQX:PALAF) is a globally significant independent uranium producer with a 75% ownership of the world-class long life Langer Heinrich Mine located in Namibia. In late 2024 the Company acquired Fission Uranium Corp. in Canada, resulting in a dual-listing on the both the ASX and TSX. With the integration of Fission’s operations, the Company now owns and operates an extensive portfolio of uranium development and exploration assets across Canada, which include the Patterson Lake South (PLS) Project in Saskatchewan and the Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador. Paladin also owns uranium exploration assets in Australia. Paladin is committed to a sustainability framework that ensures responsible, accountable and transparent management of the uranium resources the Company mines - both now and in the future. Through its Langer Heinrich Mine, Paladin is delivering a reliable uranium supply to major nuclear utilities around the world, positioning itself as a meaningful contributor to baseload energy provision in multiple countries and contributing to global decarbonisation.