Melco attains world’s most Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards in 2026 for any integrated resort operator

MACAU, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment proudly announces it has achieved historic leadership position in the newly published 2026 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) by garnering 19 Five-Star Awards, topping the competition as the world’s integrated resort operator with the most FTG Five-Star Awards and reinforcing its position as the region’s premier luxury hospitality provider. The achievement is anchored by the attainment of 107 FTG Stars across the Company’s Hotel, Restaurant and Spa categories for properties including City of Dreams, Studio City, Altira Macau, and City of Dreams Manila.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO, Melco, said, "We are deeply honored to have Melco recognized as the world’s leading integrated resort company by Forbes Travel Guide in 2026. Attaining the most Five-Star awards globally among integrated resort operators is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to excellence. We are thankful to our Colleagues as such achievements would not be possible without their incredible efforts. These results highlight our dedication to operating world-class integrated resorts that offer superlative design and guest experiences. We look forward to welcoming guests to our properties and further enhancing our portfolio of luxury entertainment and hospitality."

The 19 Five-Star awards presented to Melco properties and facilities in 2026 FTG are listed below:

Hotels Restaurants Spas Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau Alain Ducasse at Morpheus, Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau Morpheus Spa, City of Dreams Macau Nüwa, City of Dreams Macau Yí, Morpheus, City of Dreams Macau Nüwa Spa, City of Dreams Macau Star Tower, Studio City Jade Dragon, Nüwa, City of Dreams Macau The Spa at Epic Tower, Studio City Epic Tower, Studio City Pearl Dragon, Studio City Zensa Spa, Studio City Altira Macau Aurora, Altira Macau Altira Spa, Altira Macau Nüwa, City of Dreams Manila Tenmasa, Altira Macau Nüwa Spa, City of Dreams Manila Ying, Altira Macau













About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

Melco, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com) and Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), integrated resorts located in Cotai and Taipa, Macau, respectively. In addition, the Company operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, the Company operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean, an integrated resort in Limassol, in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy). In South Asia, the Company manages the Nüwa hotel at City of Dreams Sri Lanka (www.cityofdreamssrilanka.com), an integrated resort in Colombo, Sri Lanka. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

Melco is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Chimmy Leung

Executive Director, Corporate Communications

Tel: +852 3151 3765

Email: chimmyleung@melco-resorts.com

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, cruises and their restaurants. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world’s best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88ad86d1-368a-4f8e-a407-470110962e9f