WeRide and Uber Begin First Commercial Robotaxi Service in Downtown Abu Dhabi

Robotaxi public operations have commenced with routes between Corniche Road and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, as well as in Khalifa City, Masdar City, and Rabdan

Expanded service endorsed by Integrated Transport Centre (ITC)

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD, HKEX: 0800), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER), have launched the first commercial Robotaxi service in downtown Abu Dhabi – marking the Emirate's first autonomous vehicle (AV) deployment in its city center. With this latest downtown expansion, the WeRide-Uber service now reaches approximately 70% of Abu Dhabi's core areas, with the fleet quadrupling in size since starting operations in December 2024 .

The newly expanded service operates across Khalifa City, Masdar City, Rabdan, and routes between Corniche Road and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, in partnership with the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC). Within the coverage area are major landmarks such as Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and popular hotels along Corniche Road, including Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences; InterContinental Abu Dhabi by IHG; Edition Hotel, Abu Dhabi; Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi; and Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche.





WeRide's Robotaxi GXR at Grand Mosque, downtown Abu Dhabi

Starting today, riders using the Uber platform and travelling to or from the new areas may be matched with a WeRide Robotaxi GXR through UberX or Uber Comfort, and can also choose to book directly via the dedicated “Autonomous” option on the app. Public commercial operations are now underway with a vehicle specialist on-board, as part of a phased approach towards fully driverless operations. Tawasul Transport, a leading UAE national transport company, is the main fleet operator for WeRide vehicles on the Uber platform, providing fleet management services.

This expansion enhances urban connectivity, improves transport accessibility, and supports the UAE’s broader smart mobility vision. Previously, the service covered about half of Abu Dhabi’s core areas, including Al Reem, Al Maryah, Yas, and Saadiyat, as well as highway routes to and from Zayed International Airport. WeRide now has over 200 Robotaxis in the Middle East.





WeRide's Robotaxi GXR on Corniche Road, downtown Abu Dhabi

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque was named the top attraction in the Middle East in 2025, and a popular tourist destination on the Uber app. The expanded WeRide-Uber Robotaxi service supports Abu Dhabi’s growth as a tourism hub, with hotels across the Emirate receiving 4.8 million guests as of 2024 – a 27% year-on-year increase in international visitors. By connecting this high-demand hotel and tourism corridor with other parts of Abu Dhabi, the service highlights ITC’s confidence in the partners' ability to operate safely in complex urban environments.

This development highlights WeRide and Uber's rapid progress in the UAE, as they work to scale their Middle East operations to thousands of Robotaxis over the coming years. In February 2026, both companies committed to deploy at least 1,200 Robotaxis across the Middle East as soon as 2027, spanning Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Riyadh.

In November 2025, WeRide and Uber launched the Middle East's first Level 4 fully driverless Robotaxi commercial operations in Abu Dhabi , which started with Yas Island. The launch was enabled by WeRide's Robotaxi securing the world’s first city-level fully driverless Robotaxi permit outside the US in October 2025.





WeRide Robotaxi on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

WeRide maintains a 4-year first mover advantage in autonomous vehicle deployment in Abu Dhabi, having operated Robotaxis in Abu Dhabi since 2021. In 2023, it became the first company in the UAE to receive a national license covering all types of self-driving vehicles, authorizing autonomous testing and operation on public roads across the country, subject to emirate-level approvals. In December 2024, WeRide and Uber launched their Robotaxi ride-hailing partnership in Abu Dhabi – the largest commercial Robotaxi service outside the US and China.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 40 cities across 11 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 72 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about WeRide’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in WeRide’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. WeRide does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

