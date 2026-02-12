TGS announces Q4 2025 results

OSLO, Norway (12 February 2026) - TGS today reports interim financial results for Q4 2025.

Financial highlights:

Q4 Revenues of USD 363 million, driven by strong multi-client performance (sales-to-investment of 2.0x for the full year 2025)

Solid order inflow of USD 598 million in Q4 2025 - total order backlog increased to USD 706 million

Net cash flow of USD 206 million in 2025

Improved balance sheet resilience by reducing net debt by USD 73 million in 2025, to USD 427 million

Stable dividend payment of USD 0.155 per share to be paid in Q1 2026

2026 guidance: Multi-client investment in the range of USD 500-575 million supported by strong customer commitments, up from USD 447 million in 2025 Significant increase in vessel utilization driven by high multi-client activity - OBN activity expected to be in-line with 2025 Gross operating cost of approximately USD 950 million – Capex at approximately the same level as in 2025.





“Considering the difficult market conditions, I am satisfied with our Q4 2025 results. We gained significant traction with customers, achieving an order inflow of USD 598 million — our best quarter since before the pandemic. Our multi-client business performed well, and strong momentum at year-end meant our sales-to-investment ratio met our annual goal of 2.0x. Although contract revenues in Marine Data Acquisition were affected by reduced proprietary seismic survey activity, our integrated business model allowed us to improve asset utilization, thanks to increased demand for multi-client projects. The Imaging division benefited from a sharpened strategic approach, producing a 65% growth in pro-forma external revenue for 2025.

Throughout the year, we maintained our focus on cost and capital efficiency, which led to a substantial reduction in costs. Consequently, we generated a net cash flow before dividends of more than USD 200 million and lowered net debt to USD 427 million by year-end, despite revenue declines and challenging market conditions.

Due to oil price uncertainty and elevated geopolitical risks, we do not expect notable improvements in market conditions in the near future. However, as the global oil market is expected to move toward a more balanced state in the latter part of 2026, and as our clients increasingly prioritize reserve health and exploration for new resources, I am optimistic about a sustained recovery in demand over the longer term,” says Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Børre Larsen will present the results at 09:00 a.m. CET today at Thon Hotel Vika Atrium, Munkedamsveien 45, Oslo, Norway.

The presentation is open to the public and will be webcasted live.

Access and registration for webcast attendees are available by copying and pasting the link below into your browser, or use the link on the front page of www.tgs.com:

https://qcnl.tv/p/miug3wdVpOfCTZvPDri7vw

The Q4 2025 earnings release and presentation are available on www.newsweb.no and www.tgs.com.

Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Business Intelligence

Mobile: +47 992 45 235

E-mail: investor@tgs.com

