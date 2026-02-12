TGS Quarterly Dividend

OSLO, NORWAY (12 February 2026) – Following the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2025, the Board of TGS ASA has resolved to distribute a quarterly dividend of the NOK equivalent of USD 0.155 per share (NOK 1.47 per share) in Q1 2026.

Key information relating to the cash dividend:

Dividend amount and declared currency: USD 0.155 per share (equivalent to NOK 1.47 per share)

Last trading day including right: 18 February 2026

Ex-date: 19 February 2026

Record date: 20 February 2026

Payment date: 5 March 2026

Date of approval: 11 February 2026

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide. For further information, please visit www.tgs.com (https://www.tgs.com/).