KBC Group grants extraordinary bonus to all employees after strong 2025 performance

KBC Group today announced that it will award an extraordinary collective bonus to all employees working within the Group’s core banking and insurance activities across its key markets. With this decision, KBC acknowledges the strong performance in 2025 and the central role employees across all markets made in achieving it.

2025 was an exceptional year for KBC. The Group continued to strengthen its position as a leading, digitally driven financial institution, consistently earning international recognition for innovation, customer experience and digital leadership. KBC Mobile – powered by the AI assistant Kate – was once again named the best mobile banking app in the world, reflecting the trust of millions of customers and the dedication of thousands of colleagues who work every day to serve and support our customers even better.

“KBC Group delivered robust results in a challenging environment,” said Johan Thijs, CEO of KBC Group. “Behind every result stands a colleague who gave their very best. As our digital offering continues to expand — with Kate supporting millions of customers and new solutions such as MyMobility and MyHousing gaining momentum — our success remains driven by the expertise, commitment and steadfast customer focus of our 40,000 banking and insurance employees. I want to sincerely thank all colleagues for their energy and drive.”

The extraordinary bonus represents a total cost of 25 million euros. The bonus is non‑recurring, fully linked to the 2025 performance year. In Belgium, the payment remains subject to approval by the General Meeting of Shareholders in early May, in line with legal requirements and KBC Group’s existing governance framework.





* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.

